But, but . . . Santa Cruz is real!

I’m used to being called a censor for decrying creationism taught in the public schools, published in scientific journals, or offered as a recreational event on a public school trip. But these critics don’t understand that, since creationism and its gussied-up twin Intelligent Design are seen by the courts as “religion”, they can’t be taught as science in public schools. As American schools are an arm of our government, such teaching violates the First Amendment, and it’s meet and proper to call for its banning. As for creationist papers in journals, I don’t demand their retraction, I ask that the publisher look at them and see if they’ve made an error, or at least refrain from passing off religion as “science” in the future.

That misguided construal of censorship is one reason I’m putting up Adam Ossmann’s response to my tweet to Springer’s CEO about their creationist paper. Ossmann, who isn’t exactly tearing up Twitter, commented on that tweet, and though I almost never look at responses to tweets (that’s a sure way to get gastric distress), I found the one below.

The main reason, though is that Ossmann seems to think that the California city of Santa Cruz is fictional. Where did he get that idea?

I’ve been to Santa Cruz, I’ve stayed in Santa Cruz, and believe me, Mr. Ossmann, I have empirical evidence for that town. I don’t take its existence on faith.

What is your problem with "creation"?

Why do you think that you have right to believe in Santa Cruz for example or in whatever else theory, but at the same time you prevent other to believe in what they would? — Adam Ossmann (@adamossmann) December 19, 2018

Here it is!