A new amphibian named after Trump!

Ladies, and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, meet Dermophis donaldtrumpi, a newly-named species of amphibian, which has its own Wikipedia page even though the name was announced yesterday. It’s a caecilian, or legless amphibian, which looks for all the world like a worm. But it is an amphibian. Here it is:

The BBC report (click on screenshot below), which flaunts another photo of the creature defaced by bad hair (they didn’t need to do that; the animal is beautiful!), explains the naming:

The Dermophis donaldtrumpi [sic, no “the”], which was discovered in Panama, was named by the head of a company that had bid $25,000 (£19,800) at auction for the privilege. The company said it wanted to raise awareness about climate change. “[Dermophis donaldtrumpi] is particularly susceptible to the impacts of climate change and is therefore in danger of becoming extinct as a direct result of its namesake’s climate policies,” said EnviroBuild co-founder Aidan Bell in a statement.

Wikipedia names the successfully bidding cmpany and gives some additional information:

Aidan Bell, owner of EnviroBuild, named the species after Trump to bring awareness to Trump’s policies on climate change and the danger they pose of causing the extinction of species. Bell said “It is the perfect name. Caecilian is taken from the Latin caecus, meaning ‘blind’, perfectly mirroring the strategic vision President Trump has consistently shown towards climate change.”

More from the BBC:

The small, blind, creature is a type of caecilian that primarily lives underground, and Mr Bell drew an unflattering comparison between its behaviour and Mr Trump’s. “Burrowing [his] head underground helps Donald Trump when avoiding scientific consensus on anthropomorphic climate change,” [Bell] wrote. The amphibian is not the first beast to be named after Donald Trump. Last year, Neopalpa donaldtrumpi, was discovered by biologist Vazrick Nazari in a collection of moths from the Museum of Entomology, at the University of California. The scientist said the moth’s unique head colouring reminded him of the president.

The moth’s head scales reminded Nazari of The Donald’s hair:

My view? Well, I don’t like political statements being inserted gratuitously into scientific papers, like the monkey dropping with Trump’s face, but this isn’t quite the same. The naming was done by someone who paid money to conserve habitats, and the scientists might not even mention the politics of that name when they write up the formal species description. Even so, 25K for conservation is 25K, so I’ll be a hypocrite for that.

The BBC gives other President-named creatures:

h/t: Simon