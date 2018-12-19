A new amphibian named after Trump!

Ladies, and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, meet Dermophis donaldtrumpi, a newly-named species of amphibian, which has its own Wikipedia page even though the name was announced yesterday. It’s a caecilian, or legless amphibian, which looks for all the world like a worm. But it is an amphibian. Here it is:
The BBC report (click on screenshot below), which flaunts another photo of the creature defaced by bad hair (they didn’t need to do that; the animal is beautiful!), explains the naming:
The Dermophis donaldtrumpi [sic, no “the”], which was discovered in Panama, was named by the head of a company that had bid $25,000 (£19,800) at auction for the privilege.
The company said it wanted to raise awareness about climate change.
“[Dermophis donaldtrumpi] is particularly susceptible to the impacts of climate change and is therefore in danger of becoming extinct as a direct result of its namesake’s climate policies,” said EnviroBuild co-founder Aidan Bell in a statement.
Wikipedia names the successfully bidding cmpany and gives some additional information:
Aidan Bell, owner of EnviroBuild, named the species after Trump to bring awareness to Trump’s policies on climate change and the danger they pose of causing the extinction of species. Bell said “It is the perfect name. Caecilian is taken from the Latin caecus, meaning ‘blind’, perfectly mirroring the strategic vision President Trump has consistently shown towards climate change.”
More from the BBC:
The small, blind, creature is a type of caecilian that primarily lives underground, and Mr Bell drew an unflattering comparison between its behaviour and Mr Trump’s.
“Burrowing [his] head underground helps Donald Trump when avoiding scientific consensus on anthropomorphic climate change,” [Bell] wrote.
The amphibian is not the first beast to be named after Donald Trump.
Last year, Neopalpa donaldtrumpi, was discovered by biologist Vazrick Nazari in a collection of moths from the Museum of Entomology, at the University of California. The scientist said the moth’s unique head colouring reminded him of the president.
The moth’s head scales reminded Nazari of The Donald’s hair:
My view? Well, I don’t like political statements being inserted gratuitously into scientific papers, like the monkey dropping with Trump’s face, but this isn’t quite the same. The naming was done by someone who paid money to conserve habitats, and the scientists might not even mention the politics of that name when they write up the formal species description. Even so, 25K for conservation is 25K, so I’ll be a hypocrite for that.
The BBC gives other President-named creatures:
h/t: Simon
I’m not a fan of this. Naming a species isn’t about scoring momentary political points; it’s going to be that species’ name for as long as science endures. Will people 200 years from now understand why this species was named after Trump? Probably not.
Secondly, it’s degrading. This is supposed to be an honor, not an insult. Sure, this isn’t a conventionally attractive species–it’s not fluffy with soft, big eyes–but still, it’s a living thing. We should be naming them after people worth memorializing, not as a way to insult people.
And that’s dangerous. The Right already thinks that much of science is little more than a wing of the Democratic Party; this only provides evidence that they were right. I’m not saying we should cater to lunatics, but I do think that we can find a middle ground between catering to them on one and, and proving their worst preconceptions on the other!
Ultimately it’s their choice, but for my part I find this crass, childish, and ultimately undermines scientific credibility to the public.
You have a point. But this is what you get when you auction off species names.
True. You’d think we’d have learned our lesson after Boaty McBoatface.
I like Boaty McBoatface — it was a boat. That doesn’t nullify my comment below.
I can agree with your point above. But will be willfully immature about Boaty McBoatface.
There is a long tradition, beginning with Linnaeus, of naming unpleasant species after one’s enemies.
My foundation has three new species whose naming rights went up for auction at the same time as this caecilian. I haven’t been told yet what names were chosen for our species. This might be interesting!
Doesn’t make it any less stupid. Again, in 50 years will anyone remember that it was supposed to be an insult?
It is not stupid or childish. It is a way to use scientific nomenclature to do something positive for the world.
I was referring to the first part of your post. Auctioning off the naming rights seems weird to me, but whatever; it’s your call. I doubt it’s going to do much good, and I can see it backfiring horribly (how many people in the auction have read the International Code of Zoological Nomenclature?), but I’ve been wrong before.
Naming a species out of spite is stupid and childish.
The name was chosen because of his sticking his head in the sand on climate change. The name is accurate and clever.
I disagree. It’s the kind of thing I’d expect from my child’s daycare classmates.
Your child has some extremely astute classmates.
And in 50 years, maybe everyone will remember Donald Trump’s climate-change denialism, as temperature soar and species disappear.
I don’t understand this objection. If in 50 years nobody remembers, then it will be like 99.9% of the other names.
In fact, the chances that someone will remember why Dermophis donaldtrumpi is so named is considerably greater than other names.
Do you know why coprolites are named that? It is easy to find out the answer if you don’t.
“Coprolite” comes from the Greek “kopros” (dung) and “lithos” (stone). Not sure where you’re going with this one.
Maybe it’s just me. But making a permanent mark on taxonomy to score cheap political points and satisfy the most petty of human urges rubs me the wrong way. At least folks honored by having a species named after them WERE honored, even if they were forgotten.
I had thought that paleontologist Othniel Charles Marsh created the name as a “tribute” to his bitter rival Edward Drinker Cope.
Among the many species named after Barack Obama are a parasitic worm and a sea slug. I don’t recall there having been a whole lotta fretting going on over that. And had there been, I’m sure ol’ Barry woulda laughed it right off. But then the ability to have a laugh at one’s own expense — an ability our current chief executive has never given the slightest evidence of having — is a sign of mental balance, you ask me.
If Trump had any class, he’d own this and show the world that, despite all indications to the contrary, he actually has a sense of humor.
Don’t hold your breath.
Are you sure that he didn’t name it in his own honor after bidding for the right using funds from the Trump Foundation?
I would be thrilled to have a parasitic worm named after me. And sea slugs can be remarkably beautiful.
Fully agree about the ability to laugh at one’s self. And about the likelihood of Trump acting with any class in this situation. If I were Trump I’d invest a few million in preserving this species, following the grand American tradition of turning insults into badges of honor (see the donkey/elephant thing, the term Yankee, many of our patriotic songs….).
I object to the salamander being named after Donald Trump, and I don’t care how much money was paid to secure naming rights. Not only is it injecting politics into taxonomy (which I object to on its face)if wealthy people can shell out big bucks to name new species (or rename old ones)and have free rein, as far as I’m concerned, that debases taxonomy as well as the animal or plant in question. Furtherore, it opens the door to all manner of ludicrous and objectionable names, and makes wealth a determining factor in that ability. I say leave the naming to the taxonomists, and the taxonomists ought not to let the responsibility go to their heads and get too cute, which they sometimes do.
Keep it traditional and truly descritive. (Reminds me of that buy a star/name a star scam — maybe there’s a star named Cutie Pie Pammy.)
I strongly disagree. We’ve always names species and genera for our own reasons. Sometimes we’ve honored sponsors of expeditions that led to our discoveries, or important politicians. See the many rothschildianas, victoria-reginaes, etc. We’ve also always been silly at times. A famous botanist in the 1800s named a new orchid genus “Aa” so his genus would be the first in any list of orchids.
Personally, I have often named species after people who helped with the expeditions, and it is even more appropriate to honor someone who helps save the species they are naming. In this caecilian case, the taxonomist is honoring the wishes of the person who is helping save the species. I think that is fine.
Agreed. Levity is not a bad thing. After you’ve named 50 or 60 species, you run out of descriptive names, and need to do something amusing. And sometimes it’s both–I recall one Galathea crab who’s name translates to “boring crab”. Its carapace has no ornamentation, which is unusual; it’s also pretty obviously a name made up by someone who’s seen far, far too many of these little buggers!
And honoring someone by naming a species after them is, I think, acceptable. It’s a way of showing appreciation, which we need more of in this world.
It’s the perversion of the process into a political statement, and a personal attack, that I find vile. It’s a perversion of something that should be good and noble, into something spiteful.
ENOUGH of this argument. Okay?
By the way, that caecilian was the species that raised the most money in that auction.
What if someone who had the naming rights (for whatever reason) detested Jews or Muslims or blacks or Latinos, would that give them the right to use deprecatory terms about members of those groups, just because?
We will cross that bridge when we get to it, as my mother would say.
Jesus, like this turd needs more attention and mechanisms to keep his putrid name alive.
no the Trump in a Turd was in an illustration in Nature two weeks ago
I guess everyone gets taken for a ride these days. All the people who check into a for profit college or maybe Trump U. Many more people who will stay with facebook and see their information passed on to everyone facebook does business with. Maybe all of us in the U.S. for having this jerk for a president. Now we name species after a con.
I can see this scenario (only half joking):
Person 1: did you hear? another amphibian, this time a salamander, went extinct.
Person 2: man, that sucks. What was its name?
Person 1: it was named after Donald Trump.
Person 2: good riddance!
Because this is a family site, I won’t say how I feel about this bit of asinine juvenality. But I will say this makes a mockery of binomials.
Is it possible to impeach a salamander? Maybe it would work as voodoo!!!
And this is why the International Astronomical Union has extremely strict rules on naming astronomical objects.
The only classes of objects that can be named after living people are comets, which are named after their discoverer(s), and asteroids, which can be named *by* their discoverer(s) after other people. Even then, the IAU explicitly excludes political and military leaders until 100 years after their death, and not even then in the case of controversial figures. You will not find an asteroid named after Tr*mp.
Interesting. Thanks for the lesson on naming astronomical objects.
Hilarious, we herpetological systematics do have a sense of humor. I named the first known fossil chameleon lizard from Europe (Miocene) and named it after King Charles the IV of Prague (chamaeleo caroliquarti) but tht was to honor his 600th birthday
However, caecilians (apoda) are NOT salamanders. Caecilians are one of three living Orders of Lissamphibia; monophyly of each of the three is well established; monophyly for the three orders comprising a clade is well established. Synapomorphies for apoda + caudata (salamanders) with anura (frogs) the 3rd group do exist, but there are also good synapomorphies for apoda + anura with caudata the 3rd group
Yes, I changed the post a while ago; notice that salamanders have become “amphibians”, which is correct. I am red-faced, but a herper emailed me with the right info.
Thanks, Jerry
I found this in Wikipedia:
“All present-day salamander families are grouped together under the order Urodela.”
This classification thing is a bit complicated though: clades and orders an’ stuff.
Couldn’t we just use “kind” for everything and forget about that evolutionary tree: it keeps running off the edge of the page. Just list everything in alphabetical order like a phone book.
(On the phone)
I’ve found a new animal.
…..
It’s completely lacking in vision.
No leg to stand on, but gets around anyway by twisting this way and that.
Slimy, slithery and disgusting to contemplate touching or even entertain in close proximity.
Relatively unresponsive to external stimuli but
when triggered does respond with a small number of what appear to be largely conditioned or instinctive reflex actions.
Uncertain prospect for survival. Could become extinct at any moment.
…….
What could I possibly call it?
…….
Donald who?