Words and phrases that need to get off my lawn

From time to time I put up words or phrases that grate on me, and then readers can vent their gripes as well. Note that yes, I know that language evolves. So does food, but you don’t have to like neologisms, just as you don’t have to like nouvelle cuisine (I don’t).

Here are a few words or phrases that have recently made my toes curl:

“sesh” for “session”. This is part of the trend of looking cool by shortening words, like saying, “I’m having dinner with the fam”, to denote “family”. “Flip” for “change”. Yes, I know this is ubiquitous, but it still bothers me to hear that someone “flipped a House seat” or the like. Why? I’m not sure. “At first blush”. Yes, the Oxford English Dictionary defines “blush” as “a glance, glimpse, blink or look”. But people use “at first blush” to sound all breezy and fancy, just as they use “sea change” for “change”. Why not “at first glance”? The word “blush” most often means reddening of the complexion these days, and so the phrase is awkward and even pretentious. “Rom-coms” to mean “romantic comedies.” Don’t get me started on this one. People use it for one reason only: to sound hip. But the “o” in “romantic” isn’t pronounced the way the “o” is in “comedies,” so a proper pronunciation wouldn’t rhyme, but would sound like “roam-calms”. And that’s dreadful.

Weigh in below; it’s good self-care to vent about language!