Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, the Cruelest Day: December 18, 2018, and only a scant week until the beginning of Coynezaa. But it’s a banner day, because it’s officially “I Love Honey Day.” They mean bee exudate, of course, but I construe the day another way:

It’s also International Migrants Day, a timely reminder of refugees throughout the world.

Not much happened in history today; not many notables were born, and not much interesting happened. I do my best: on this day in 1271, Kublai Khan renamed his vast empire “Yuan” (元 yuán), officially marking the start of the Yuan dynasty. He then decreed a stately pleasure dome. On December 18, 1865, Secretary of State William Seward proclaimed that the 13th Amendment was adopted, prohibiting slavery. Here it is:

AMENDMENT XIII SECTION 1 Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

SECTION 2 Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation. On this day in 1892, Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia. Finally, in 1932 Da Chicago Bearz beat the Portmouth Spartans in the very first National Football League Championship game. It was an unofficial championship, and the first game played indoors at Chicago Stadium.

Notables born on December 18 include J. J. Thompson (1856; Nobel Laureate), Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria (1863; assassinated 1914), Paul Klee (1879), Ty Cobb (1886), Betty Grable (1916), Harold Varmus (1939; Nobel Laureate), Steve Biko and Steven Spielberg (both 1946), and Brad Pitt (1963; the handsome lad is 55 today).

Google’s Doodle today celebrates Paul Klee’s 139th birthday, and, if you click on it the drawing (which spells “Google” in a Kleeian way), it takes you to his Wikipedia page.

Like all good artists (see Kandinsky yesterday), Klee painted cats. Here’s his”Cat and Bird” (1928). The bird seems to be a thought. . .

Those who died on December 18 include Jean-Baptiste Lamarck (1829), Richard Owen (1892), Bobby Jones (1971), Mark “Deep Throat” Felt (2008), and Zsa Zsa Gabor (2016, died at 99).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has a rare self-deprecating moment:

Cyrus: Do you have any ideas? Hili: I have a few but they are not very interesting.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Masz jakiś pomysł?

Hili: Mam kilka, ale mało ciekawe.

Please enjoy some cat LOLs I gleaned from Facebook:

Tweets from Grania. This first one is a Corker (like Grania herself):

Possibly the most insane single exposure I've ever taken. Just as I asked my friend Jens to point at Comet 46P/Wirtanen, a meteor streaked underneath the open star cluster Pleiades (M45).

Jens – 150m

Meteor – 85 km

Comet 46P – 11 million km

Pleiades – 444 light years pic.twitter.com/Dz763tPefA — Alyn Wallace (@alynwallace) December 17, 2018

Well, there are no sea otters around the UK, so this one must like brackish water or something. . .

A wee video clip of the Otter finishing off its fish this morning 😁 Isle of Bute #ilovebute #ottering pic.twitter.com/RzxKliGLGk — John Williams (@williamsjohn76) December 9, 2018

This is mildly NSFW, but truly French:

Does this footage get any more French? Sex on a balcony, cigarettes & a riot happening all at the same time #GiletsJaunes

ps. I did not film this pic.twitter.com/Ug4z4gvBzA — Toof (@toof2018) December 9, 2018

If you don’t know my favorite species of wild felid, here it is (also called the “manul“):

pallas cats are the cutest round balls of deadliness in the world 🐱 pic.twitter.com/E1HECwRudG — Ian Laking (@IHLaking) December 7, 2018

This is incredible footage; it looks as if the dugong is imitating the dolphin. Do you know where dugongs live? FInd out here.

Wow we’ve never seen anything quite like this!! A dugong & dolphins!! 💙 📽️ig: michal_from_underwater pic.twitter.com/MV4oNQ5J87 — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) December 6, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. The first one is a tweet and picture by Matthew himself. Pepper, one of Dr. Cobb’s three cats (the others are Ollie and Harry) doesn’t look like a very happy Christmas ornament!

Pepper wants to be an Xmas tree decoration. pic.twitter.com/q49wk1stZP — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) December 16, 2018

Circular rainbows do occur, but they’re rare and hard to see. You have to be high up, like this viewer:

Pour ceux qui n'ont jamais vu un arc-en-ciel complet pic.twitter.com/EIt6yZcsnb — NABIL (@NXBZL) December 14, 2018

Well I’ll be—fish noises!

What is the ballad of the bocaccio? Have you heard the hum of the plain midshipman? 🎶 The sounds of the kelp forest are vibrant and full of mystery. @CASeaGrant-funded researchers explore the soundscape. https://t.co/ml5VaoXFXU with @Scripps_Ocean pic.twitter.com/kRC27EHxgb — California Sea Grant (@CASeaGrant) December 17, 2018

This was a tweet sent at 3:30 p.m. yesterday Chicago time) from an awesome site, which takes the history of Earth as one year, and tweets throughout the year what stage we’re up to at that point:

The breakup of Pangea has begun.

Continental rifting stretches and thins the crust until it ruptures. Continental crust gives way to young, oceanic crust. Ocean floods in to fill the depression. Pangea splits into Laurasia and Gondwanaland. The Tethys sea stretches between. — Earth (@YearOnEarth) December 17, 2018

As Marine scientist Andrew Thaler pointed out, this is a robotic Anomalocaris. Fantastic!

Ice-skating Robot Also Swims pic.twitter.com/SD6vqdBKxC — HCI Research (@HCI_Research) December 12, 2018

For comparison, here’s what one species in that extinct family looked like; you may remember Anomalocaris from Steve Gould’s Wonderful Life: