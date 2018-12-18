Three nefarious predators before breakfast

The predatory journals seem quite desperate this holiday season: this morning I got requests from no fewer than three of them importuning me for a scientific paper. The first involves thyroid research, a field in which I was deeply involved (NOT!):
Dear Jerry A Coyne,
Christmas Greetings from – Annals of Thyroid Research and Endocrinology!!
On the behalf of our Editorial office, we take privilege to inform you that we are in the process of releasing a Christmas issue by the month of December, as we are releasing an Issue for a special occasion we would like to invite you to contribute your valuable articles towards our journal.
We hope that your contribution towards our journal would help to increase the quality of our journal and would help the scientific community to the next level.
We are expecting your quick response.
With Gratitude,
James Williams
Editorial Board Assistant
thyroid@publicationweb.net
***********
Dentistry and Oral Health? Seriously?
Dear Dr. Jerry A Coyne
Greetings for the day…!! [JAC: these people like exclamation marks!!!!]
JDOH (Journal of Dentistry & Oral Health) is an endeavour to promote research, innovation in Dental research for Journal Publication. It is a scholarly online, open access, peer-reviewed, interdisciplinary, bi-monthly, and fully refereed journal focusing on theories, methods and procedures and relevant fields for Journal Publication.
JDOH is accepting manuscripts for its upcoming edition Volume 5, Issue 1. We are writing this proposal to endorse your research in the particular field.
Journal publication contains research papers which deal with the contemporary issues of international relevance in the education theory, methodology and practice of mankind. It welcomes Scientists, Researchers and Scholars to submit their work in the form of Case Study, Research Papers, Review Articles or Short communications. All manuscripts submitted will undergo evaluation by independent peer reviewers based on initial screening by a subject expert from the large Editorial Board.
More details about the journal available at: http://www.jscholaronline.org/journals/journal-of-dentistry-and-oral-health/jhome.php&nb=sp;
Submit your paper online: http://www.jscholaronline.org/submit-manuscript.php
All the published articles get indexed in internationaly recognized open access repositories considered appropriate for the subject.
After publication, article will be assigned with DOI number and will be indexed in Googlescholar, DOAJ and cite factor. If your article is funded by NIH, it will be indexed in PUBMED within a month after publication.
If this proposal is agreeable to you and does not conflict with your current professional and research interests, please let us know by writing to us as an acknowledgment of you looking forward to publish your wor= k.
With Best Regards
Editorial team
Jscholar Publishers
jdoh@jscholarpublishers.com
***********
This one, at least, references an earlier paper I wrote. I quite like that paper (it was my Presidential contribution to the journal Evolution), but it’s not at all relevant to the Medical Research Archives, and there’s no “research” in that summary paper. Yes, the author would be me, but no, I won’t consider publishing in this ridiculous journal. I gave Dr. Phiri, and the others above, a strong admonition to leave me alone.
Followup article?
A. Phiri, M.D. <aphiri@keipub.org>
I am trying to reach the lead author of “Science – religion – and society: the problem of evolution in America”.
Would that be you? I wanted to discuss the idea of working on a followup paper which would provide more up to date information on this topic. I have volunteered to edit the next few issues of the Medical Research Archives, and am currently in the process of planning the content which each issue will feature. Have you or maybe a colleague at University of ChicagoÊ continued in this line of research at all?
The Medical Research Archives is unique in that it all articles are published both in an open access online edition and a subscription print edition. I am pasting a link below to some of our more recent open access articles on PubMed so you may get a sense of the sort of articles we publish.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=”Medical%20research%20archives”%5BJournal%5D
Is this something you might consider during the next couple of months?
Sincerely,
A. Phiri, M.D.
Medical Research Archives
Phone: 612-524-5565
Online ISSN: 2375-1924
Print ISSN: 2375-1916
PubMed ID: 101668511
looking forward to publish your wor= k
They actually sent it with that????
Oh well, at least they didn’t look forward to publishing your wok. No-one wnats taht.
No, those signs showed up when I pasted the text, and I forgot to remove one.
Well that’s a relief, I wouldn’t like to think that they looked unprofessional 😉
The email notification for this WEIT post went into my gmail spam trap. I guess gmail assesses that the content, about predatory journals, is too similar to the vast number of predatory-journal spam emails.
Why do I get the feeling the first one might be my fault? Can’t put a finger on it…
Maybe!
Anyone have a copy of the paper on trees falling in the wood? It’s a joke paper talking about woody detritus accumulation and sonic disturbances
I was amused that the email address for the editorial board assistant at “Annals of Thyroid Research and Endocrinology” is thyroid@publicationweb.net.
Please tell me that there’s a sister journal called “Annals of Colon Research and Proctology” whose editorial board assistant can be reached at b*tthole@publicationweb.net
Wouldn’t the acronym be CRaP@pub etc.?
What are the odds that the author of the first email truly is “James Williams” (and yet he seems not to speak English very well)?
I think all these names are made up.
At least the third one used decent grammar.
Apparently it is an elite junk journal.
Is the title an Alice in Wonderland reference?
As with SPAM phone calls, it is likely that all three of morning messages are from one source!
Just as three calls from three area codes can be from one center/individual, three of these inquiries can be from one source.
That’s why you got them all this morning.