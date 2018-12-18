Three nefarious predators before breakfast

The predatory journals seem quite desperate this holiday season: this morning I got requests from no fewer than three of them importuning me for a scientific paper. The first involves thyroid research, a field in which I was deeply involved (NOT!):

Dear Jerry A Coyne, Christmas Greetings from – Annals of Thyroid Research and Endocrinology!! On the behalf of our Editorial office, we take privilege to inform you that we are in the process of releasing a Christmas issue by the month of December, as we are releasing an Issue for a special occasion we would like to invite you to contribute your valuable articles towards our journal. We hope that your contribution towards our journal would help to increase the quality of our journal and would help the scientific community to the next level. We are expecting your quick response. With Gratitude, James Williams

Editorial Board Assistant

thyroid@publicationweb.net

***********

Dentistry and Oral Health? Seriously?

Dear Dr. Jerry A Coyne Greetings for the day…!! [JAC: these people like exclamation marks!!!!] JDOH (Journal of Dentistry & Oral Health) is an endeavour to promote research, innovation in Dental research for Journal Publication. It is a scholarly online, open access, peer-reviewed, interdisciplinary, bi-monthly, and fully refereed journal focusing on theories, methods and procedures and relevant fields for Journal Publication. JDOH is accepting manuscripts for its upcoming edition Volume 5, Issue 1. We are writing this proposal to endorse your research in the particular field. Journal publication contains research papers which deal with the contemporary issues of international relevance in the education theory, methodology and practice of mankind. It welcomes Scientists, Researchers and Scholars to submit their work in the form of Case Study, Research Papers, Review Articles or Short communications. All manuscripts submitted will undergo evaluation by independent peer reviewers based on initial screening by a subject expert from the large Editorial Board. More details about the journal available at: http://www.jscholaronline.org/journals/journal-of-dentistry-and-oral-health/jhome.php&nb=sp; Submit your paper online: http://www.jscholaronline.org/submit-manuscript.php All the published articles get indexed in internationaly recognized open access repositories considered appropriate for the subject. After publication, article will be assigned with DOI number and will be indexed in Googlescholar, DOAJ and cite factor. If your article is funded by NIH, it will be indexed in PUBMED within a month after publication. If this proposal is agreeable to you and does not conflict with your current professional and research interests, please let us know by writing to us as an acknowledgment of you looking forward to publish your wor= k. With Best Regards

Editorial team

Jscholar Publishers

jdoh@jscholarpublishers.com

***********

This one, at least, references an earlier paper I wrote. I quite like that paper (it was my Presidential contribution to the journal Evolution), but it’s not at all relevant to the Medical Research Archives, and there’s no “research” in that summary paper. Yes, the author would be me, but no, I won’t consider publishing in this ridiculous journal. I gave Dr. Phiri, and the others above, a strong admonition to leave me alone.

Followup article?

A. Phiri, M.D. <aphiri@keipub.org> I am trying to reach the lead author of “Science – religion – and society: the problem of evolution in America”. Would that be you? I wanted to discuss the idea of working on a followup paper which would provide more up to date information on this topic. I have volunteered to edit the next few issues of the Medical Research Archives, and am currently in the process of planning the content which each issue will feature. Have you or maybe a colleague at University of ChicagoÊ continued in this line of research at all? The Medical Research Archives is unique in that it all articles are published both in an open access online edition and a subscription print edition. I am pasting a link below to some of our more recent open access articles on PubMed so you may get a sense of the sort of articles we publish. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=”Medical%20research%20archives”%5BJournal%5D Is this something you might consider during the next couple of months? Sincerely, A. Phiri, M.D.

Medical Research Archives

Phone: 612-524-5565

Online ISSN: 2375-1924

Print ISSN: 2375-1916

PubMed ID: 101668511