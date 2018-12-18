Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

We have videos and photos today. The video is from reader Rick Longworth, who found a sodden hawk. His notes:

This immature sharp-shinned hawk (Accipiter striatus) was completely drenched after a night of soaking rain. Initially it looked pretty pathetic. After an hour of constant grooming, as the sun began to warm the upper branches of the cotton wood tree, the bird began to look pretty good. Flightworthy. This is North America’s smallest accipiter(wingspan 23″), named for its very thin legs.  Also note the white dots on the back.  They summer in Canada and migrate to the U.S. for the winter.

Reader Randy Schenck of Iowa has suffered an invasion of Canada geese (he says most of them will fly south when the weather gets colder):

For several days here in Wichita and more to come we have 55 degrees (13°C) and Canada GeeseBranta canadensis everywhere I walk.  On the water, onthe grass they are in the hundreds, these urban fixtures.

 

And let’s not forget our friends the fungi; these photos courtesy of Richard Bond, who writes:

The first four photos show four successive days of a fruiting body of a Parasol MushroomMacrolepiota procera, in my garden. The fifth photo is of a nearby clump, which I ate. They are delicious (best before the flat stage): like a more intense version of the ordinary commercial mushroom. They are also quite large. The solitary one opened to 29 centimetres; the largest one of the clump was 21 centimetres and weighed 175 grams. Eating them is quite safe in the UK, as they are very distinctive and cannot be confused with unsafe species.

