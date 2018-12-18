My origami duck

Reader Robert Lang, one of the world’s best practitioners of origami (see my post from the KentPresents festival and Robert’s video here) saw my post the other day about how much I missed my ducks. And this morning a box arrived with a beautiful origami duck inside, along with Robert’s statement that “perhaps the enclosed will provide a reminder of the good times you [and Honey] had together and hopes for further good times next year!”

How sweet, and look at the nice origami duck! On the bottom is Robert’s seal which, he says, “is my name in English (top row) and Japanese (bottom row). It’s an ambigram, so it’s the same if you rotate it 180°.

It now sits atop my computer, reminding me of my best feathered girl:

Robert’s website, which shows many of his stupendous creations, is here, and if you want something special, he takes commissions. Thanks, Robert!