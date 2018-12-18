My origami duck

Reader Robert Lang, one of the world’s best practitioners of origami (see my post from the KentPresents festival and Robert’s video here) saw my post the other day about how much I missed my ducks. And this morning a box arrived with a beautiful origami duck inside, along with Robert’s statement that “perhaps the enclosed will provide a reminder of the good times you [and Honey] had together and hopes for further good times next year!”
How sweet, and look at the nice origami duck! On the bottom is Robert’s seal which, he says, “is my name in English (top row) and Japanese (bottom row). It’s an ambigram, so it’s the same if you rotate it 180°.
It now sits atop my computer, reminding me of my best feathered girl:
Robert’s website, which shows many of his stupendous creations, is here, and if you want something special, he takes commissions. Thanks, Robert!
A fine gift
I am thoroughly impressed!
A very sweet gift. Regarding PCC’s other favorite animal, might I recommend the following news item?
“Japan Releases a Range of Miniature Furniture for Cats”
mymodernmet.com/okawa-kagu-cat-furniture/?fbclid=IwAR1YZuQWW0d2LKX_LRnDTkJeTASSZYWSDzOQ88TiUcD5o8wvnEcqcSUs2SU
What a lovely and thoughtful gift! I watched an Origami documentary a few years ago in December and that year all my outgoing gifts were Origami owls. That was a fun year. We did our tree ornaments that way as well.
Brilliant!
Love it. Quack!
+1
The duck is very cute. And that article you are reading looks VERY interesting.
What a great duck. I have met Robert Lang a couple of times at origami conventions in the Northern Hemisphere. The great news is that he is lecturing at Sydney University in February and has kindly agreed to give a workshop for the Sydney Origami Group. So it’s hang the expense and head to Sydney from Adelaide for the workshop!
Great. A nice Solstice gift.
Such a nice gesture.
How cool! And what a kind thought.
Knowing of my love of otters (I have a Top Ten of animals, in no particular order, except cats are #1 of course), Ann German sent me a photo of an origami otter by the same guy, inspired by this post. It’s gorgeous – made out of dark brown paper, lying on it’s back and holding something between its paws.
How very nice!
I still know how to make Origami peacoks: