Burned out—before doing any work

Trying to get attention all the time is hard and not cute! And the lady apparently doesn’t know how to chill, so she gets even more publicity by crowdsourcing her leisure:
And this is a real gem:
Well, as HuffPo might say (but wouldn’t), “AoC needs a face mask and Twitter isn’t having it.”
In light of GOP atrocities, I don’t understand being offended by this. Seems like she’s been working her ass off for the last two years and needs a break.
And taking a week before session starts seems prudent. As an introvert, I find I do better when I give myself time before a months-long marathon of intense and socially draining work.
I searched the string “offend” in this page and it came out only in your post.
a. Did I say I was offended? No, I’m amused.
b. It’s one thing to take some time off, which is fine, but only a narcissist would put it all over social media and invite interaction
c. Seriously? Someone needs SUGGESTIONS on how to relax?
As for GOP atrocities, I guess I should post only about GOP atrocities, right? That is, I should post about what everyone else is posting about.
I’m not sure it’s offensive so much as it’s just pathetic. You must not be *too* financially stressed if you can still afford facials. Poor people – *truly financially stressed people* – are trying to scrape together change for food and rent, not worrying about who is shaming them for a chemical peel.
Is a face mask a chemical peel? Having never tried either,I assumed that the mask was mud or something, and a peel is something one had to go to the salon for. In my mind, this distinction is relevant if we are talking about discretionary income on a tight budged. A mask costs dollars and pennies, if I recall correctly, while a salon visit would be much more.
Tu coque is still a fallacy. If it’s wrong, it’s wrong–even if someone else does something worse.
This one’s straining at gnats. I don’t care any more about the personal foibles of Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez than I do about those of any of the other (near-anonymous) 98 incoming freshman Representatives who don’t represent my congressional district. She’s bound to be an impuissant backbencher for the next decade or so (assuming she sticks around that long). As such, she’s of no real concern to anyone but her constituents in New York’s 14th congressional district, for whom she won’t be bringing home the pork-barrel bacon the way her establishment predecessor, Joe Crowley, did.
Thank god there is someone to stick up for the right of the poor to do face masks. Workers of the world unite, indeed.
How about you call John Dingell, not your fans on line.
“It’s one thing to take some time off, which is fine, but only a narcissist would put it all over social media and invite interaction”
I agree with PCC(E)’s comment. If she wants to chill and regroup, fine, but why make such a big deal of it, and then politicize it by exploiting poor people.
I must say that I’m so damned sick of the term “self-care.” It’s hideous and it’s become ubiquitous. Ubiquitous, too, in that narcissistically announced on social media by those who indulge in or practice it. It’s become a buzz phrase for magazines, shopping sites, you name it.
This all actually makes sense. First, I can believe she needs time off–preliminary work before something like this has to be tremendous, and taking a breather between “preliminary” and “actual” work is a reasonable idea.
Second, her putting this on social media makes sense. That’s how she obtains political power: her ability to connect with people and turn any action into a political statement. So of course she’s going to make her time off about social justice (SJWs make EVERYTHING about it), and to mitigate it she’s asking The People to contribute. It’s weird, but it’s very much on-brand for her.
If she HADN’T posted on social media about it, there would likely have been backlash of the “How dare she not be working for us?!” variety. Not much, perhaps–but coupled with the gain in SJW credibility she’s no doubt obtained, doing what she did is clearly the best option for her.
Note that none of this says anything about what’s best for the country. I’m merely speaking to her strategy.
This makes sense. I haven’t watched her on instagram, but I see on the web that a large number of people very much enjoy watching her cook instapot recipes while she talks politics. The sharing on social media is really also a generational thing. I have some younger siblings who can’t seem to not overshare on FB, and I’ve asked, do you really want people to know all the messy details of this or that life situation? Their response is that they connect with their friends this way.
Wait until she realizes a person in congress can get little actually accomplished. Other than going to meetings, talking and voting that is about it. She may want something with more activity that allows her to set goals she can reach.