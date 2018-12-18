Burned out—before doing any work

Trying to get attention all the time is hard and not cute! And the lady apparently doesn’t know how to chill, so she gets even more publicity by crowdsourcing her leisure:

And this is a real gem:

I’m taking a few days to take care of myself before what is sure to be an eventful term. For working people, immigrants, & the poor, self-care is political – not because we want it to be, but bc of the inevitable shaming of someone doing a face mask while financially stressed./1 https://t.co/EWdWFmPwet — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 17, 2018

Well, as HuffPo might say (but wouldn’t), “AoC needs a face mask and Twitter isn’t having it.”