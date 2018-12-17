Arabic edition of WEIT now out

Or should I say, as the kids do, that “my book has just dropped”?

My Egyptian colleague, who saw the book through from inception until today, tells me that the Arabic edition of Why Evolution is True has now been printed, and next week will be on sale in a bookshop in Cairo, and perhaps in other venues. Rest assured that if there’s a way for Arabic-speakers to order or buy it, I’ll give you as much information as possible. There’s one possible contact at the bottom.

I also got three pictures of the cover. I can’t read them, of course, but Arabic-speaking readers might give us a translation of the cover. I have to say that the front image plenty weird: the T. rex looks like Groucho Marx!

 

Here’s a scan of the title page giving one idea of where you can get it; I’m told the telephone prefix is 0020. Or you might email the address given below.

 

13 Comments

  1. Pray Hard
    Posted December 17, 2018 at 10:13 am | Permalink

    Has a fatwa been declared yet?

    Reply
  2. Dominic
    Posted December 17, 2018 at 10:16 am | Permalink

    Is there no ISBN?

    Looks a bit like the Tyrannosaur, from Ice Age – oh – it IS!

    Reply
    • Janet
      Posted December 17, 2018 at 10:21 am | Permalink

      Oh how funny!! Wonder about them paying royalties for that image…

      Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted December 17, 2018 at 10:22 am | Permalink

      OMG, I hope they got permission to use that image!

      Reply
      • BJ
        Posted December 17, 2018 at 10:23 am | Permalink

        Jerry, your book is so popular that it now has a tie-in with the Ice Age movie series.

        Reply
    • BJ
      Posted December 17, 2018 at 10:23 am | Permalink

      Hahahaha. Oh, this is too funny. I’d expect this from the Chinese edition.

      Reply
  3. ploubere
    Posted December 17, 2018 at 10:17 am | Permalink

    The angry dinosaur is pretty funny.

    Reply
  4. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 17, 2018 at 10:19 am | Permalink

    Hooray!

    Reply
  5. W.T. Effingham
    Posted December 17, 2018 at 10:19 am | Permalink

    Thinking long term,I’m guestimating a rather steep upward demand curve for this item.😺

    Reply
  6. Janet
    Posted December 17, 2018 at 10:21 am | Permalink

    Congratulations, this is wonderful!

    Reply
  7. BJ
    Posted December 17, 2018 at 10:22 am | Permalink

    Congrats!

    That cover is hilarious. It’s like a boy of twelve years described it to someone. “I want there to be a cool dinosaur like a T. Rex and he’s really angry and he’s stomping around the globe and stuff. And there should be birds and planes and fishes and plants so it looks really cool.”

    Reply
  8. Aaron S.
    Posted December 17, 2018 at 10:24 am | Permalink

    I’ve just started learning Arabic, and that font is crazy, but I think this is an accurate transcription of the cover:

    جيرى كونى
    لماذا التطور حقيقى
    ترجمة
    سامى هحمدزلط

    Which Google Translate gives as:

    Gerry Kony
    Why evolution is real
    Translation
    Sami Hamedzelt

    Reply
    • Aaron S.
      Posted December 17, 2018 at 10:29 am | Permalink

      On second thought, I think I’m almost surely wrong in reading the bottom line (which appears to be the translator’s name).

      Reply

