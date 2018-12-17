Arabic edition of WEIT now out

Or should I say, as the kids do, that “my book has just dropped”?
My Egyptian colleague, who saw the book through from inception until today, tells me that the Arabic edition of Why Evolution is True has now been printed, and next week will be on sale in a bookshop in Cairo, and perhaps in other venues. Rest assured that if there’s a way for Arabic-speakers to order or buy it, I’ll give you as much information as possible. There’s one possible contact at the bottom.
I also got three pictures of the cover. I can’t read them, of course, but Arabic-speaking readers might give us a translation of the cover. I have to say that the front image plenty weird: the T. rex looks like Groucho Marx!
Here’s a scan of the title page giving one idea of where you can get it; I’m told the telephone prefix is 0020. Or you might email the address given below.
I’ve just started learning Arabic, and that font is crazy, but I think this is an accurate transcription of the cover:
جيرى كونى
لماذا التطور حقيقى
ترجمة
سامى هحمدزلط
Which Google Translate gives as:
Gerry Kony
Why evolution is real
Translation
Sami Hamedzelt
On second thought, I think I’m almost surely wrong in reading the bottom line (which appears to be the translator’s name).