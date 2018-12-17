Peter Jackson brings to life archival footage of World War I

Reader Rick called my attention to this New York Times article on Peter Jackson‘s new film, “They Shall Not Grow Old“: a documentary about World War I. (Jackson, as I’m sure you know, is the New Zealand-born director famous for filming the Lord of the Rings trilogy). All the film’s footage is archival, but Jackson has tweaked it in some amazing ways, including colorizing the old stuff, removing the schmutz, and fixing the jerkiness. If you go to the Times article you can see four very short segments of the archival film before and after Jackson’s treatment, and what he’s done is absolutely stunning.
Here’s the trailer for the film. You’ll notice the preponderance of bad teeth in these soldiers!
I can’t embed the very short NYT videos below, which show the transformation of old footage into the present movie, but I’ve put in three screenshots. Go to the link above to see the videos. I’ve put some text from the article between the screenshots.
With “They Shall Not Grow Old,” Jackson has applied new technology to century-old World War I footage to create a vivid, you-are-there feeling that puts real faces front and center and allows us to hear their stories in their own words.
The documentary, which will screen nationwide Dec. 17 and Dec. 27,concentrates on the experiences of British soldiers as revealed in footage from the archives of the Imperial War Museum. Jackson and his team have digitally restored the footage, adjusted its frame rate, colorized it and converted it to 3-D. They chose not to add a host or title cards. Instead, veterans of the war “narrate” — that is, the filmmakers culled their commentary from hundreds of hours of BBC interviews recorded in the 1960s and ’70s.
The result is a transformation that is nothing less than visually astonishing.
For Jackson’s documentary, rather than sift through the archival footage to decide which scenes to use, he opted to restore all 100 hours first (working on that daunting three-year task with a New Zealand company, Park Road Post Production). Decades of scratches, dust and splotches were cleaned up, and the now-pristine material was donated back to the war museum.
There were other technological adjustments as well. Jackson’s goal was to reconnect audiences with the soldiers in a way even more intimate than “The Battle of the Somme” did. The footage had a herky-jerky feel because it had been shot on hand-cranked cameras that produced images at a much slower frame rate than modern audiences are used to. Jackson’s team retimed the footage, speeding up the frame rate, adding extra frames digitally and smoothing out the movement.
Then Jackson turned to the company Stereo D to colorize the film’s centerpiece clips. This required the help of a historian who could identify the military details, down to what colors uniform buttons should be. Additionally, Jackson’s team traveled to some of the battle sites to pin down color references.
Stereo D also worked on converting the film to 3-D for a more immersive effect, a sense of being on the battlefield. And Park Road enhanced the experience with sound editing to rival that of “The Lord of the Rings.” Butexplosions, gunshots and tank engines aren’t as surprising as the moments when the soldiers speak.
“We got some forensic lip readers, who, before this, I had no idea actually existed,” Jackson said. These experts, who often work with law enforcement to help determine the words of people in security camera video, reviewed the archival footage to reconstruct, as nearly as possible, what the soldiers were saying.
Voice performers were hired to stand in for the soldiers, but Jackson’s team, mindful that regiments were drawn from different regions of Britain, made sure the actors came from those areas and had accurate accents. In a similar vein, military historians provided ideas for what off-camera officers’ commands might have been, and that information made its way into the film as well.
Fricking amazing! Jackson is such a hard worker and stickler for details. This is one film I’ll surely watch.
“They Shall Not Grow Old” is playing in the U.S. today and on December 27.
The film was released recently in New Zealand and I have seen it. I have been watching movies for over 50 years and this is definitely in the top bracket: extraordinary. There are scenes in it that are hard to erase from the memory; the look of dull fear of men waiting for the command to go over the top, scarifying. The early scenes of young chaps waiting to register revealed extreme tooth damage and loss. Don’t miss it.
If you think back to when WWI was and all the medical and technological advancements we’ve made, it’s not surprising people were in a bad way with their teeth. I’m glad we have improved things!
BRITISH FILM INSTITUTE: Six minute video, Peter Jackson on his WW1 documentary, They Shall Not Grow Old
With clips from the restoration – so good are these my eyes are telling me [wrongly] these are reshot recreations with extras from today:
“When the war was not very active, it was really rather fun to be in the front lines. It was not really very dangerous. A sort of out of doors camping holiday with the boys, with a slight spice of danger to make it interesting.”
This came out in the UK a few weeks ago, and I made sure I saw it at the cinema in 3D. It was then shown a couple of days later on TV. It’s astonishing what Jackson managed to do with the historical footage, most of which had never been seen before. What I found amazing is that the soldiers managed to keep such a sense of humour throughout, some even going so far as to imply they almost enjoyed the experience. The scenes with the German prisoner soldiers were especially poignant, when soldiers on opposing sides came face to face, and realised they were the same, and actually became almost friends.
I saw this on the BBC on 11 Nov earlier this year and it was one of the most extraordinary films that I have ever seen. Just see it.
As well as being a technical wonder the film was extraordinarily moving. The fear on some of the young boys faces was heartbreaking. I can forgive Jackson the mis-quote of Binyon’s verse.
I hope it isn’t edited in the same general manner as the trailer.
Changing shots every 1 second or even faster would render it unwatchable no matter how well it’s been restored.
If anybody who has seen it can advise on that aspect I’d be grateful, because going by that trailer I’m otherwise uninterested.
I can put your mind at rest. The trailer is just that: a trailer with snapshots of the film. Most shots, especially during the core of the film, last at least half a minute or even longer ( being limited to the capacity of the hand cracked cameras of the day).
It is one of the most moving films that I have seen in recent years.
Not only do I want to see this film, I’m hoping they also made a “Making of …” film.
Please watch the whole thing. It is very evocative and moving. Jackson has done wonders with the archive footage; and the IWM’s recorded voices brought tears to my eyes.
My grandfather was gassed at Passchendaele in 1917 and nearly lost his sight. Before the war he was a stalwart of the local Congregational church and its choir; after it, he never set foot in a church again. (I still have his annotated copies of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ and Stainer’s ‘Crucifixion’).
This film really brings home what it must have been like. Admittedly, most of the battle scenes are staged – getting a camera into the front line was an impossibility – but there are quite enough images of the ghastly results of war almost to turn one pacifist.
Please watch it.
PS: one of the graceful touches is that, in the credits, Jackson names and honours every one of the warriors whose words are used in the film.
Including Edmund Blunden ….
Holy crap that’s stunning.
I have been looking for it here in Wichita and cannot find it showing here. Damn
I was knocked on my heels watching the trailer when I recognized the cap badge of the Gloucestershire Regt, my old regiment, 1 Glosters.
This is fantastic. What a gift to the world and history. I can’t wait to see it.