Peter Jackson brings to life archival footage of World War I

Reader Rick called my attention to this New York Times article on Peter Jackson‘s new film, “They Shall Not Grow Old“: a documentary about World War I. (Jackson, as I’m sure you know, is the New Zealand-born director famous for filming the Lord of the Rings trilogy). All the film’s footage is archival, but Jackson has tweaked it in some amazing ways, including colorizing the old stuff, removing the schmutz, and fixing the jerkiness. If you go to the Times article you can see four very short segments of the archival film before and after Jackson’s treatment, and what he’s done is absolutely stunning.

Here’s the trailer for the film. You’ll notice the preponderance of bad teeth in these soldiers!

I can’t embed the very short NYT videos below, which show the transformation of old footage into the present movie, but I’ve put in three screenshots. Go to the link above to see the videos. I’ve put some text from the article between the screenshots.

With “They Shall Not Grow Old,” Jackson has applied new technology to century-old World War I footage to create a vivid, you-are-there feeling that puts real faces front and center and allows us to hear their stories in their own words. The documentary, which will screen nationwide Dec. 17 and Dec. 27,concentrates on the experiences of British soldiers as revealed in footage from the archives of the Imperial War Museum. Jackson and his team have digitally restored the footage, adjusted its frame rate, colorized it and converted it to 3-D. They chose not to add a host or title cards. Instead, veterans of the war “narrate” — that is, the filmmakers culled their commentary from hundreds of hours of BBC interviews recorded in the 1960s and ’70s. The result is a transformation that is nothing less than visually astonishing.

For Jackson’s documentary, rather than sift through the archival footage to decide which scenes to use, he opted to restore all 100 hours first (working on that daunting three-year task with a New Zealand company, Park Road Post Production). Decades of scratches, dust and splotches were cleaned up, and the now-pristine material was donated back to the war museum. There were other technological adjustments as well. Jackson’s goal was to reconnect audiences with the soldiers in a way even more intimate than “The Battle of the Somme” did. The footage had a herky-jerky feel because it had been shot on hand-cranked cameras that produced images at a much slower frame rate than modern audiences are used to. Jackson’s team retimed the footage, speeding up the frame rate, adding extra frames digitally and smoothing out the movement.

Then Jackson turned to the company Stereo D to colorize the film’s centerpiece clips. This required the help of a historian who could identify the military details, down to what colors uniform buttons should be. Additionally, Jackson’s team traveled to some of the battle sites to pin down color references.

Stereo D also worked on converting the film to 3-D for a more immersive effect, a sense of being on the battlefield. And Park Road enhanced the experience with sound editing to rival that of “The Lord of the Rings.” Butexplosions, gunshots and tank engines aren’t as surprising as the moments when the soldiers speak. “We got some forensic lip readers, who, before this, I had no idea actually existed,” Jackson said. These experts, who often work with law enforcement to help determine the words of people in security camera video, reviewed the archival footage to reconstruct, as nearly as possible, what the soldiers were saying. Voice performers were hired to stand in for the soldiers, but Jackson’s team, mindful that regiments were drawn from different regions of Britain, made sure the actors came from those areas and had accurate accents. In a similar vein, military historians provided ideas for what off-camera officers’ commands might have been, and that information made its way into the film as well.

Fricking amazing! Jackson is such a hard worker and stickler for details. This is one film I’ll surely watch.

“They Shall Not Grow Old” is playing in the U.S. today and on December 27.