More requests from predatory journals (run from apartments)

I’ve told these people to take me off their mailing list three times; they haven’t complied. Therefore I feel no compunction about posting an email I got from the Journal of Reproductive Medicine. Remember, my scientific work never had anything to do with reproductive medicine. These people (maybe it’s one person) are desperate since they have to get some more papers within a few days, and therefore are trawling all scientists in hope of getting a bite. Below they want me to submit a two-page “case report”. I have a strong inclination, which I won’t act on, to simply make one up. Perhaps you can suggest a topic!
At any rate, I wrote them back and told them that I was posting their predatory request on this page. And here it is (their emphasis):
From: Global Journal of Reproductive Medicine <reproductive@juniperpublishers.org>
Sent: Monday, December 17, 2018 6:10 AM
To: Jerry Coyne
Subject: Eminent Support
Dear Dr. Jerry A Coyne,
Good morning…!
We will be thankful if you could spare your 2 minutes of your valuable time on our request.
We are delighted to update you that Global Journal of Reproductive Medicine is planning to release Volume 6 Issue 4by the end of December and we are deficit of two articles to accomplish this issue.
We are anxious that we are having only a few days to release the issue. Hence, I have chosen some well-known people like you to hold up us to release the upcoming issue. So please support us with your contribution of 2 Page Review/Case Report towards publication in GJORM.
Your prompt submission sustains us a lot and impacts my ranking in the end of this month.
Await your hopeful submission.
Best Regards,
Vanessa Moore
Global Journal of Reproductive Medicine
427 W Duarte Rd, Suite E, Arcadia, California, CA 91007, United States voice +1-805-200-4030
Poor Vanessa—her ranking isn’t high enough!
Oh, and I looked up the address. It’s not a suite; it’s an apartment in an ugly complex in California. Someone lives in that apartment and pretends it’s the office of a journal, calling Apartment E a “suite”. LOL! Should I call the phone number?
$1.4 million for 950 square-foot apartment? That is insane.
It’s hard to believe how poorly written that request sounds.
Welcome to California. Must admit when I first looked at it I misread it for $1463 a month rent on a two bedroom. And that would be a lot of rent most places, but not California.
Maybe tell them, with the collapse of ADA there is no need for more papers on reproductive medicine.
Sorry – ACA
Eminent support???
Dear WEIT readers – good morning….!….?….!….XD….
Please if you could spare five seconds to review comment, I am writing, here. If you could be gracious, it will not up with which I will not put. Please send many moneys of ones and t e n s in highest regards following address:
Kansas
Warmest deepest longest regards,
Worldwide Journal of Rent Is Due
Dear ThyroidPlanet – Congratulations! We will be publishing your comment! …& trousering your fee…
Are you sure you have the correct mailing address?
I thought it was 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,
Washington D.C.
One more thing
What is sub?
Ask for friends.
You could submit a brief report on the fecundity of mallard ducks in small ponds on college campuses in Illinois. Make it a photo journal.
I looked up the journal on google. Looks like they collect articles and publish on line. It says it is an open access journal. Founded by two young looking men in 2012. Had pictures an title of a dozen or so people. No picture and title for Vanassa. She may be someone working partime out of her apartment. Most of the people probably do that .
It seems that the Global Journal of Reproductive Medicine is but one of about 76 published by Juniper Publishers. According to their website, they charge $1000 to have a “research” article published by an author from a high income country. Considering the number of journals they advertise, it would appear that Juniper is profitable.
https://juniperpublishers.com/journals.php
https://juniperpublishers.com/processing-fee.php
Just curious – looked up this address on zillow and it is not currently for sale so no need to rush in. The monthly on their estimated price and financing would be $5707. Note that location is everything and this location Arcadia is just east of Pasadena. The one covered parking place is included but community laundry. Very much looks like a converted Apartment complex to Condos.
Digs befitting a Nigerian prince.
Or Yasser Arafat’s widow https://www.sophos.com/pl-pl/threat-center/threat-analyses/hoaxes/scam/arafat.aspx, who’s approached me several times.
PCCE thinks that this condo apartment complex is “ugly,” but if I were the owner I would know that the Zillow estimate of almost $1.5M, amounting to $1540 per SF, is beautiful.
I live in a two bedroom, one bath condo in Houston, Texas. I am self employed, and use my condo as my office. Does this make my business illegitimate also? Just wondering
Send them something from Titania.