More requests from predatory journals (run from apartments)

I’ve told these people to take me off their mailing list three times; they haven’t complied. Therefore I feel no compunction about posting an email I got from the Journal of Reproductive Medicine. Remember, my scientific work never had anything to do with reproductive medicine. These people (maybe it’s one person) are desperate since they have to get some more papers within a few days, and therefore are trawling all scientists in hope of getting a bite. Below they want me to submit a two-page “case report”. I have a strong inclination, which I won’t act on, to simply make one up. Perhaps you can suggest a topic!

At any rate, I wrote them back and told them that I was posting their predatory request on this page. And here it is (their emphasis):

From: Global Journal of Reproductive Medicine <reproductive@juniperpublishers.org>

Sent: Monday, December 17, 2018 6:10 AM

To: Jerry Coyne

Subject: Eminent Support

Dear Dr. Jerry A Coyne, Good morning…!



We will be thankful if you could spare your 2 minutes of your valuable time on our request.



We are delighted to update you that Global Journal of Reproductive Medicine is planning to release Volume 6 Issue 4by the end of December and we are deficit of two articles to accomplish this issue. We are anxious that we are having only a few days to release the issue. Hence, I have chosen some well-known people like you to hold up us to release the upcoming issue. So please support us with your contribution of 2 Page Review/Case Report towards publication in GJORM. Your prompt submission sustains us a lot and impacts my ranking in the end of this month. Await your hopeful submission. Best Regards, Vanessa Moore Global Journal of Reproductive Medicine 427 W Duarte Rd, Suite E, Arcadia, California, CA 91007, United States voice +1-805-200-4030 Poor Vanessa—her ranking isn’t high enough! Oh, and I looked up the address. It’s not a suite; it’s an apartment in an ugly complex in California. Someone lives in that apartment and pretends it’s the office of a journal, calling Apartment E a “suite”. LOL! Should I call the phone number?