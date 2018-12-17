Monday: Hili dialogue

Okay, it’s Monday again—December 17, 2018, and we’re only 8 days from the beginning of Coynezaa. It’s National Maple Syrup Day, and be sure you get the darkest (and cheapest) grade, which used to be grade C until grade inflation took over and Big Maple eliminated grade C, raising it to grade B. It’s confusing, so just get the darkest and cheapest one. It’s also Wright Brothers Day, honoring the first successful flights (3) of a heavier than air craft, made by the eponymous brothers on December 17, 1903, at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

On this day in 497 BC, the first Saturnalia festival was celebrated in Rome, with everything going topsy-turvy. It was in honor of a god, but there was lots of debauching. On this day in 1538, Pope Paul III excommunicated Henry VIII of England. And on December 17, 1790, the famous Aztec calendar stone was discovered, buried in the center of Mexico City’s Plaza Mayor. I’ve seen it at the National Museum of Anthropology there; it’s often regarded as the finest piece of Aztec art. Below I’ve put a photo of it and a video that explains it (do watch the video; it’s fascinating):

On this day of 1865, Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony premiered in Vienna. Schubert didn’t die before it was completed: he just didn’t finish it.

And it’s AIRPLANE DAY, for, as noted above, it was on December 17, 1903 that the Wright brothers made the first controlled flight in a heavier-than-air craft—the Wright Flyer—at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Within less than a century we went from the Wright’s rickety aircraft to stealth fighter planes. On this day in 1938, Otto Hahn discovered the nuclear fission of uranium, and the rest is history. For that discovery Hahn won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1944.

On December 17, 1989, the first episode of The Simpsons, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire” was aired on the Fox network. Here’s part 1; you can find the rest on YouTube:

Finally, on this day four years ago, the U.S. and Cuba reestablished diplomatic relations 54 years after having severed them.

Notables born on this day include Humphry Davy (1778), Pierre Paul Émile Roux (1853), Willard Libby (1908, Nobel Laureate), John Kennedy Toole (1937, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for his book A Confederacy of Dunces, but won it after he had committed suicide), and Paul Butterfield (1942).

Those who died on December 17 include Simón Bolîvar (1830), Kaspar Hauser the feral child (1833), Sammy Baugh (2008), Jennifer Jones (2009), Kim Jong-il (2011), and my colleague Janet Rowley (2013).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is worn out from editing. (Look at that cute picture!)

A: I’m sleepy. Hili: Malgorzata is coming with the coffee. In Polish: Ja: Spać mi się chce.

Hili: Małgorzata już niesie kawę.

A photo from reader Stephen, showing that sometimes cats’ hunger can override their reason:

Reader Bob Felton says, “Find the living ornament.” It’s his tree and his moggie:

Reader Gayle Ferguson found this review of an automatic cat feeder on Facebook; I’m not sure if it’s a real review but that’s a real cat-feeding device:

Reader Diana MacPherson contributes this, which is pretty much true:

A really sneaky d*g sent by reader Gethyn:

Tweets from Matthew, this one from the Great Bustard Group! That inglorious Bustard has some hitchhikers:

A wonderful photo from the African Bird Club of an Arabian Bustard with two hitch hikers – Carmine Bee Eaters. pic.twitter.com/GEG675lyLR — Great Bustard Group (@bustardgroup) December 15, 2018

I find this hard to believe, but the pictures support it. I know we have a least one goat farmer out there who can weigh in!

Ok, so you know how goats have horizontal pupils

That's to give them panoramic vision to watch for predators

But when they bend down to graze, you'd think their pupils would go with them, ruining that horizontal orientation

NOPE: they ROTATE THEIR EYEBALLS TO COMPENSATE #TIL pic.twitter.com/ujXvn55fIw — Ashley Hamer (@smashleyhamer) December 14, 2018

Now this is a mystery: 11 heads on poles, both male and female. All had been whacked on the skull, but not seriously enough to kill them:

8000-year old underwater burial site reveals human skulls mounted on poles https://t.co/pMwU8Cdkw0 via @physorg_com — PaleoAnthropology+ (@Qafzeh) December 16, 2018

You can tell that this tweet was emitted by an artist:

I would be a leaf in the water where an otter swims. pic.twitter.com/JJ7Fs2aCZk — Jackie Morris (@JackieMorrisArt) December 16, 2018

Murmurations are one of the most glorious displays of animals in nature. Matthew and I love them, and this is a good one:

Tweets from Grania, with the first from an Irish wag:

Not many people know that the marshmallow was first harvested in Mallow, County Cork. Seeing the crop come in really brightens up the Irish countryside. pic.twitter.com/rdPhc4EdMD — 💫John Hyphen🎄 (@JohnHyphen) December 10, 2018

Look at this cat’s expression when someone tries to touch his teddy!

Look at these goofy barn owls! Why are they bobbing their heads?

The Skeptic Review tweeted this to tide people over during Titania McGrath’s temporary banishment from Twitter. One of Titania’s Social Justice Poems:

Here's a little something to hold onto until she comes back. Slip it under your pillows tonight. pic.twitter.com/uGDQantWKF — Skeptic Review (@SkepticReview89) December 10, 2018

Finally, from the reliable Dodo site, an adorable video of Hammy the Rescue Squirrel:

This little squirrel loves to hide nuts all over the house 🥜 pic.twitter.com/tZ50jj0wm5 — The Dodo (@dodo) December 10, 2018