Monday: Hili dialogue

Okay, it’s Monday again—December 17, 2018, and we’re only 8 days from the beginning of Coynezaa. It’s National Maple Syrup Day, and be sure you get the darkest (and cheapest) grade, which used to be grade C until grade inflation took over and Big Maple eliminated grade C, raising it to grade B. It’s confusing, so just get the darkest and cheapest one. It’s also Wright Brothers Day, honoring the first successful flights (3) of a heavier than air craft, made by the eponymous brothers on December 17, 1903, at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.
On this day in 497 BC, the first Saturnalia festival was celebrated in Rome, with everything going topsy-turvy. It was in honor of a god, but there was lots of debauching. On this day in 1538, Pope Paul III excommunicated Henry VIII of England. And on December 17, 1790, the famous Aztec calendar stone was discovered, buried in the center of Mexico City’s Plaza Mayor. I’ve seen it at the National Museum of Anthropology there; it’s often regarded as the finest piece of Aztec art. Below I’ve put a photo of it and a video that explains it (do watch the video; it’s fascinating):
On this day of 1865, Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony premiered in Vienna. Schubert didn’t die before it was completed: he just didn’t finish it.
And it’s AIRPLANE DAY, for, as noted above, it was on December 17, 1903 that the Wright brothers made the first controlled flight in a heavier-than-air craft—the Wright Flyer—at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Within less than a century we went from the Wright’s rickety aircraft to stealth fighter planes. On this day in 1938, Otto Hahn discovered the nuclear fission of uranium, and the rest is history. For that discovery Hahn won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1944.
On December 17, 1989, the first episode of The Simpsons, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire” was aired on the Fox network. Here’s part 1; you can find the rest on YouTube:
Finally, on this day four years ago, the U.S. and Cuba reestablished diplomatic relations 54 years after having severed them.
Notables born on this day include Humphry Davy (1778), Pierre Paul Émile Roux (1853), Willard Libby (1908, Nobel Laureate), John Kennedy Toole (1937, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for his book A Confederacy of Dunces, but won it after he had committed suicide), and Paul Butterfield (1942).
Those who died on December 17 include Simón Bolîvar (1830), Kaspar Hauser the feral child (1833), Sammy Baugh (2008), Jennifer Jones (2009), Kim Jong-il (2011), and my colleague Janet Rowley (2013).
