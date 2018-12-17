A “Sinai and Synapses” writer tries to show that religion gives us truths that science cannot, fails miserably

I mentioned the project/website “Sinai and Synapses” (S&S) a few days ago (oy, what a name!). It came up in an accommodationist article written by Brian Gallagher, editor of a Nautilus blog and also a S&S fellow. Checking out the S&S site, whose mottos are below, I see it’s the Jewish equivalent of BioLogos: a religious organization dedicated to showing the harmony between science and religion. S&S is run by the National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership, and, as expected from its mission, it’s funded in part by—you guessed it—the John Templeton Foundation:

Scientists in Synagogues, an initiative funded primarily through The John Templeton Foundation. . . offers Jews opportunities to explore the most interesting and pressing questions surrounding Judaism and science, and to share how some of the most thoughtful Jewish scientists integrate their Judaism and their scientific work.

The amount of dosh given to S&S by Templeton: $217,400.

And if you look up the goals of “Scientists in Synagogues,” you find out that, unlike evangelical Christians, most Jews are okay with science (read: evolution). Contra Biologos, S&S’s goal is not to get Jews to embrace science, but to embrace Judaism more firmly! The organization wants to use “theology” to hammer into Jews that science and religion are not in conflict, but collaborative. To wit (emphases are mine):

About 25% of the American populace chose one of the two conflict options, which, interestingly, was the same percentage as the Jewish population. But while most of the Christians who saw religion and science in opposition viewed themselves as on the side of religion, those Jews who saw science and religion in conflict came down on the side of science — and by a huge margin. For the “conflicted Christians,” three out of four opted for religion, and one out of four chose science. But for the 25% of conflicted Jews, 15 out of 16 saw themselves on the side of science, and therefore, anti-religion. This finding clearly implies that it’s often less of a challenge to get Jews to embrace science than it is to get them to embrace Judaism. Perhaps because Judaism has long embraced questioning and challenging authority, or perhaps because theology is rarely emphasized in the more liberal branches of Judaism, many Jews erroneously think that if they accept science, then they need to reject their Judaism. Thus one goal of Scientists in Synagogues will be to show that science and Judaism need not be in conflict, and that Jews do not need to reject their Judaism in order to celebrate science. Yet there is an even more important goal of Scientists in Synagogues, and that comes from a slightly more subtle finding from the Perceptions Project. For the 75% of the populace who did not see science and religion in conflict, respondents were allowed to choose either “in collaboration” or “independent.” Jews were lower than any other religious group in viewing religion and science as “collaborative,” meaning that many Jews did not see science and religion as supporting each other. Instead, Jews were higher than any other group in viewing religion and science as “independent.”

Well, if Judaism supports science, it’s only through a disproportionate number of scientists having Jewish backgrounds (most “Jewish” scientists I’ve met are, of course, atheistic cultural Jews, like me). And science surely doesn’t support Judaism, for time after time science has shown that Jewish scripture is just wrong (two examples: the creation story of Genesis and the now-falsified Exodus of Jews from Egypt). What a great use of Templeton dollars!

Sinai and Synapses mottos:

Before I get to the S&S article at hand, I looked up S&S’s advisory board, and found, to my surprise, the usual suspects, including some Christians. Among the advisors are Elaine Ecklund, accommodationist extraordinaire, a sociologist heavily funded by Templeton; Karl Giberson, who used to bear the honorific “Uncle” but has now lost it again; Jennifer Wiseman, a Christian astrophysicist who heads the AAAS Dialogue on Science, Ethics, and Religion (DoSER) program. (If you belong to the AAAS, which publishes the journal Science, remember that your membership money is used for accommodationism); and Michael Zimmerman, head of the Clergy Letter Project, a project self-described as “an endeavor designed to demonstrate that religion and science can be compatible and to elevate the quality of the debate of this issue.”

What a nest of accommodationists! I’m a bit disheartened to see that Templeton, which seems to be neuronally depauperate, continues to pump money into the futile endeavor of reconciling science and religion. And as the West becomes more secular, the necessity of that endeavor shrinks even as the desperation of its adherents grows.

To the issue at hand: I looked at the S&S webpage and found this article, comprising two separate promoters of apologetics. It caught my eye because I’ve always been interested in the question of whether there are religious “truths” that can’t be apprehended by science. (The answer, as I show in Faith Versus Fact, is “no”—not when it comes to factual statements about the cosmos. As for “moral truths”, well, those aren’t really truths in the scientific sense, but simply statements—usually consequentialist in nature—that grow out of one’s preference.)

But let’s look at how Timothy Maness, a Ph.D. student in religious studies at Boston University, answers the question below. Maness recites the entire piece in the video below, but I’ll single out the one “truth” that religion purports to find and science cannot. Read and weep:

First, Maness claims that religious “truths” are found by a different method than are scientific truths. That method is personal apprehension, a form of “subjectivity”:

. . . . when people over the past couple of hundred years have talked about religion, we have usually put most of our emphasis on the subjective rather than the “objective” side, and not without good reasons. As the Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard observed, a religious experience is by its nature one that we can’t really capture in words. Trying to describe something that you don’t really have words for is hard, for the same reason that it’s hard to tell someone else about a dream you had: while you may be able to set out in a dispassionate way the images you saw or the words you heard, it’s impossible to get across to another person the strange and powerful meaning that those words or images had in the context of your dream: the emotional details that gave the dream its character. If you can’t pass an idea on clearly from your mind to other people’s minds, then you can’t really treat that idea in anything but a subjective way. Of course, I don’t mean to say that religion is all about private, subjective experiences that we can’t talk about effectively. I just mean that, in religious contexts, we have no choice but to think in subjective terms as well as objective ones if we want to address everything that’s going on.

Ascertaining the “truth content” of a private, subjective experience is impossible unless you can verify it empirically, i.e., objectively. If Maness says that Jesus came to him in a revelation as the Son of God, all I can say is that, yes, Maness says that he had such a revelation (if you believe him). But that tells us absolutely nothing about whether Jesus existed, was divine, and was the son of God. As William James noted, a lot of religious belief comes from revelation—from people getting feelings of what’s true. And that’s surely the case, but it doesn’t tell us what actually is true. After all, Muslim religionists, Hindu religionists, and so on all get revelations that tell them different “truths.” And there’s no way to winnow the real truths from the claimed ones—if there are any real truths there.

Well, Maness makes no statement defending Jesus, miracles, the Resurrection, and so on, but he does limn one “truth” that subjectivity reveals and empiricism cannot. He reveals that below, but for the life of me I can’t figure out what he’s trying to say:

Still, I think that, if we try to live by objectivity alone, we end up missing things that we can’t do without. Let’s take time as an example again. As I said earlier, when we treat time in purely objective, mathematical terms, what we get is just a list of events ordered from earlier to later, with every moment in time like every other one. The crucial thing that’s missing from that view of time is any sense of now, of a unique moment in which we can act, unlike all the past moments that we can remember or the future ones we can try to imagine. There’s no way to translate that vital distinction into mathematics. And we need both points of view, the objective and the subjective, in order to live our lives in time, just as we need two eyes to see depth. I need the objective view of time, that numbered list of events on a timeline, to say that I’m meeting my friend for lunch at noon, and I also need the subjective view, so that I can know when noon is now, the time for me to get up and go. So, that’s one of the roles that my religion plays in my life: to show me that I need the subjective as well as the objective, the personal as well as the purely rational, action as well as contemplation. If in my life I can integrate that subjective call to action, to know who I am and to be who I ought to be, with the powerful objective tools of science, then that will be something like success.

I’ve read that first paragraph and pondered it several times, and I’m still mystified. First of all, even if you think there’s a truth buried in there somewhere, it’s not a truth that requires religion. That aside, why does the concept of “now” have to be translated into mathematics? (In fact, I’m sure it could be.) The entire “truth” that Maness discerns from his faith seems to be this:

I need the objective view of time, that numbered list of events on a timeline, to say that I’m meeting my friend for lunch at noon, and I also need the subjective view, so that I can know when noon is now, the time for me to get up and go.

Well, of course there are objective ways to tell Maness when it’s noon: he can simply set his iPhone alarm, which is synched to the local time. And when the alarm goes off, the signal goes through his ears and into his brain, where there’s a program telling him what he has to do at noon. That’s all objective, empirical stuff. I don’t see how Jesus tells Maness that he has to go to lunch at noon.

What that has to do with religion, or is a “truth” that somehow circumvents science, defies me. All I can say is that if this is the best religion can do at discerning “truth”, then religion’s truth-finding capabilities are nil. Sinai and Synapses would be better named “Sinai and Schmaltz”.

Here’s Maness reciting aloud his whole spiel, some of which is transcribed above.