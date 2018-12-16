Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, December 16, 2018, and Ceiling Cat’s Day (perhaps that should be Saturday since Ceiling Cat is Jewish). It’s National Chocolate Covered Anything Day, though some things aren’t worth eating even when covered with chocolate. It’s also the Day of Reconciliation in South Africa, whose origin is worth noting:

The origins of the celebration for the Afrikaners goes back to the Day of the Vow, celebrated on 16 December 1864 in commemoration of the Voortrekker victory over the Zulus at the Battle of Blood River. For African people, the date has been significant as one of both peaceful protests against racial injustice and of the founding of the more militant Umkhonto we Sizwe by the African National Congress (ANC) on 16 December 1961. Nelson Mandela and the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission chose a day that was special to both ethnic groups in the country in order to work on healing the damage done by Apartheid.

On this day in 1653, Oliver Cromwell became “Lord Protector of the Commonwealth of England, Scotland, and Ireland.” That lasted five years until Cromwell died of natural causes. Then, three years after his death, Cromwell’s body was dug up and subjected to a ludicrous “posthumous execution.” On December 16, 1773, America patriots, dressed as Mohawk Indians, dumped hundreds of crates of tea into Boston Harbor; this “Boston Tea Party” was a protest against the East India Company’s ability to sell tea in the colonies without paying tax. “No taxation without representation!” was the call of the patriots, and the Tea Party helped promote the coming American Revolution. Had that not happened, we’d still be paying for refills of coffee in America, as they do in British restaurants.

On this day in 1838 (see above), the Voortrekkers defeated the Zulus in what is now KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. And on December 16, 1901, Beatrix Potter privately published her book The Tales of Peter Rabbit. It went on to sell 45 million copies. The cover of that private edition is below, but it was published commercially in 1902.

I’m a big Beatrix Potter fan. My favorite character of hers is, of course, Tom Kitten, though I don’t think it’s in the Tales. (I own a Wedgewood plate with the image below):





And, of course, don’t forget Jemima Puddle-Duck!

On to a sad note: on this day in 1942, Nazi Heinrich Himmler ordered that Roma (“gypsy”) people be sent to Auschwitz for extermination. Exactly five years later, William Shockley, John Bardeen, and Walter Brattain created the first practical point-contact transistor. Finally, it was on this day in 1968 that the Second Vatical Council revoked the Edict of Expulsion of Jews from Spain. Gee, thanks, Vatican—nearly 500 years too late!

Mea culpa: For some reason I can’t fathom, I missed noting that yesterday was the seventh anniversary of Christopher Hitchens’s death. I’m sure many of us miss him, not only for his wit, uncompromising atheism, and political insights, but simply to see what he’d be writing about during the Trump administration. RIP, Mr. Hitchens—and I mean that metaphorically.

Notables born on this day include Catherine of Aragon (1485), Ludwig van Beethoven (1770), Jane Austen (1775), Wassily Kandinsky (1866), Margaret Mead (1901), Arthur C. Clarke (1917), Philip K. Dick (1928), Liv Ullmann (1938; she’s 80 today), Lesley Stahl (1941) and Trevor Pinnock (1946).

I highlighted Kandinsky three days ago as he died on December 13 (1944), but he’s one of my favorite painters and so we’ll see another of his works. BUT LOOK! I found this 1925 painting of his: “Yellow-Red=Blue,” and it’s genuine:

But if you flip it down you get a CAT!

And, sure enough, Kandinsky was a cat lover. I think I’ve discovered one of his secret messages. This cannot be a coincidence!

Those who died on this day include only two notables I want to highlight: Somerset Maugham (1965) and Colonel Sanders (1980).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili get some bad news:

Hili: Where is the bacon? A: I ate it.

In Polish:

Hili: Gdzie jest ten bekon?

Ja: Zjadłem go.

Tweets from Grania. Re the one below, she notes that “We are all flattened piggies.”

The development of the human face during gestation https://t.co/nXWVflJj9Z pic.twitter.com/FjUdiRUvVR — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 15, 2018

This amazing nudibranch is, I believe, the Spanish Dancer (Hexabranchia sanguineus, meaning “six-gilled and bloody”):

Nudibranchs are a group of soft-bodied, marine gastropod molluscs which shed their shells after their larval stage. They are noted for their often extraordinary colours and striking forms. pic.twitter.com/1C0Ob3ZOIf — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) December 15, 2018

For once, useful instructions on cat shampoo:

Steve Pinker refuses an unreasonable request:

Russian TV Center just asked if I would be interviewed for an expose on sex spies – “secret agencies” that use porn stars to entrap & bring down leaders like Donald Trump. (I told them where to go) — Steven Pinker (@sapinker) December 11, 2018

This is the chillest cat since Kagonekoshiro (white basket cat):

This is either a really bad math problem—or a really good (i.e., sneaky) one:

That’s not how it works. pic.twitter.com/5x8hb8NIRg — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) December 9, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. First, a rare two-headed cat. But how does it poop?

my cat grew a second head at the wrong end somehow pic.twitter.com/wZ38CJS8F4 — Sarah Elizabeth Cox (@spookyjulie) December 14, 2018

Apparently everything on the Moon is black and white:

In this color image (yes, color!) taken #OTD in 1972, Apollo 17 Geologist-Astronaut Harrison Schmitt, covered in lunar dirt, uses an adjustable scoop to retrieve lunar samples. The color scale was used to accurately determine soil color for qualitative data. #Apollo50 pic.twitter.com/ylkvWmoKKj — NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) December 12, 2018

This turtle is mad as hell and isn’t going to take it any more:

I love glass frogs and other transparent animals. Imagine if there were glass humans!

New species of glass frog: its heart is visible through its body https://t.co/PvrlMdSdUR pic.twitter.com/yOmgFCh1bX — Rowan Hooper (@rowhoop) May 25, 2017