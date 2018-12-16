As happened once before, reader Lorraine sent in some photos taken by her friend Doug Hayes, who allowed them to be posted here. One batch included DUCKS. Lorraine’s commentary:

My friend Doug Hayes has taken more photos of the local wildlife. Since you’re missing your ducks, I’m attaching his photos of a duck bathing at Forest Hill Park in Richmond, VA last month. He’s got many more images but these give you the idea.

Here are some more photographs taken at Forest Hill Park in Richmond, VA. There are two of ducks, two of herons and one of a squirrel.