Play-Doh, coloring books and puppies: colleges coddle students during finals week

I may sound grinch-y here; I already know it and so you needn’t repeat it below. Why, as one of my friends put it, do I have “Mr. Grump in my tummy” this fine afternoon? Because the fragility of college students, as described by Lukianoff and Haidt in The Coddling of the American Mind, has resulted in many students demanding that colleges take care of their emotional needs, as if colleges were their parents. And so the students get increasingly infantilized.

All of this is instantiated in this week’s ubiquitous “de-stressing” events on American campuses, as the impending holidays are preceded by those oh-so-stressful final exams. Well, finals are stressful, and so you need therapy dogs, essential oils, coloring books, and other toys to chill you out. Here’s a sample of “de-stressing” events on tap at some colleges (click on the screenshots to verify that these are real).

Middlebury College is famous for its Outrage Culture, and so the students need lots of coddling, including essential oils, coloring with crayons, foot massage, and play dough [sic; it’s Play-Doh®, for crying out loud!]

The University of Massachusetts at Amherst has Reiki, free essential oils and tea, meditation, and acupuncture. Yes, acupuncture.

The University of Massachusetts at Lowell has chair massages, live music, chair massages (and Reiki!), and various forms of “self-care”:

Emerson College’s “Cirque De-Stress” has therapy dogs, chair message, arts and crafts (crayons!), and noms! (Why don’t they have kittens?). There’s also a live video at the site.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha has a whole week of events, including a chance to pet dogs (WHERE ARE THE CATS?), and free candy canes and chicken fingers. This is only a small part of it:

Buffalo State has a special treat: a photo with Santa! (Remember, these students are at least 18 years old):

Cal State Northridge has a ton of activities, including a free pillow as well as crayons and coloring books, games, and the like. There’s even a Graffiti Board to “let out your angst” (there’s potential trouble there. . . ):

Now there should be some resources for students who become psychologically debilitated if they can’t face exams. That’s what the psychology services on every campus are for. But when you leave college and face a job interview, a public presentation, or some other stressful situation, who’s gonna give you a coloring book and crayons, therapy dogs, essential oils, Play-Doh, and a foot massage? Nobody, that’s who!

This is what happens when you combine the increasing consumer culture of colleges—which become like hotels to justify their high tuition rates—with an increasingly fragile and captious student population. (Read Lukianoff and Haidt to hear their reasons for the increasing mental fragility of today’s students.)

College is supposed to teach you about new things, train your mind, and prepare you for adult life, not reprise your childhood. Coloring books? Get off my lawn!