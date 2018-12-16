Play-Doh, coloring books and puppies: colleges coddle students during finals week

I may sound grinch-y here; I already know it and so you needn’t repeat it below. Why, as one of my friends put it, do I have “Mr. Grump in my tummy” this fine afternoon? Because the fragility of college students, as described by Lukianoff and Haidt in The Coddling of the American Mind, has resulted in many students demanding that colleges take care of their emotional needs, as if colleges were their parents. And so the students get increasingly infantilized.
All of this is instantiated in this week’s ubiquitous “de-stressing” events on American campuses, as the impending holidays are preceded by those oh-so-stressful final exams. Well, finals are stressful, and so you need therapy dogs, essential oils, coloring books, and other toys to chill you out. Here’s a sample of “de-stressing” events on tap at some colleges (click on the screenshots to verify that these are real).
Middlebury College is famous for its Outrage Culture, and so the students need lots of coddling, including essential oils, coloring with crayons, foot massage, and play dough [sic; it’s Play-Doh®, for crying out loud!]
The University of Massachusetts at Amherst has Reiki, free essential oils and tea, meditation, and acupuncture. Yes, acupuncture.
The University of Massachusetts at Lowell has chair massages, live music, chair massages (and Reiki!), and various forms of “self-care”:
Emerson College’s “Cirque De-Stress” has therapy dogs, chair message, arts and crafts (crayons!), and noms! (Why don’t they have kittens?). There’s also a live video at the site.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha has a whole week of events, including a chance to pet dogs (WHERE ARE THE CATS?), and free candy canes and chicken fingers. This is only a small part of it:
Buffalo State has a special treat: a photo with Santa! (Remember, these students are at least 18 years old):
Cal State Northridge has a ton of activities, including a free pillow as well as crayons and coloring books, games, and the like. There’s even a Graffiti Board to “let out your angst” (there’s potential trouble there. . . ):
Now there should be some resources for students who become psychologically debilitated if they can’t face exams. That’s what the psychology services on every campus are for. But when you leave college and face a job interview, a public presentation, or some other stressful situation, who’s gonna give you a coloring book and crayons, therapy dogs, essential oils, Play-Doh, and a foot massage? Nobody, that’s who!
This is what happens when you combine the increasing consumer culture of colleges—which become like hotels to justify their high tuition rates—with an increasingly fragile and captious student population. (Read Lukianoff and Haidt to hear their reasons for the increasing mental fragility of today’s students.)
College is supposed to teach you about new things, train your mind, and prepare you for adult life, not reprise your childhood. Coloring books? Get off my lawn!
When I was an undergrad at Case Western Reserve Univ. we had 3 off campus de-stressing rooms. One was called the Brick, another the Euclid Tavern (later made famouns by Michael J. Fox), and the third was Adele’s. You could drink 3.2 beer when you were 18 back then.
Holy cow! I remember going to The Brick years ago. Which is probably something I couldn’t remember the day after having gone to The Brick.
I have not been back in years. Last time, the Euclid Tavern still existed. It had closed, but because of the attention of the Michael J. Fox movie called Light of Day, it opened up again. My favorite was Adele’s which was a hangout for bikers and all of us leftists.
I stopped at the ET for a hot dog and beer last summer, when I was back in town and on University Circle for a nephew’s wedding.
The ET, home of the Numbers Band, Mr. Stress, and Jimmy Ley (of Coosa River Band fame), back in the day. Know it well.
I dunno at where to begin: this mollycoddling
of 18 – / 19 – year olds is not only angering
to me, but this occurred this past week
at my university’s .professional. students’
examinations, persons likely 22 and older
at the start of their programs: a full feast
of foodie goods including smokies, .all.
manner of fruit trays, beaucoup pastries’
pies and cakes, cheeses, sausages, pizza
slices, flavored fizzy waters and a
carbonated punch with added green, er, minty
ice creams. Drop in as they wanna. Munch by
the fire and lounge within deeeep cushions.
ALL day long.
And, MY personal worst: AT which I was
“required” as secretary of a department
thereof to hostess. On MY taxpaying dime
to this state’s governing regents’ board.
Which gives me pause in re thus of PCC(E)’s
statement, “But when you leave college and
face a job interview, a public presentation,
or some other stressful situation, who’s
gonna give you a … … ,” WHO as well is
gonna give you “reminders” of A Thing ?
Even NOT – AT – ALL “friendly” reminders ?
CERTE not your division’s SECRETARY, I say !
cuz WHO is gonna REMIND the secretary
to REMIND you OF WHAT you NOT ONLY KNOW and
are charged but also is of that which YOU,
not s(h)e, are ACCOUNTABLE ?
Once you have been told and have knowledge thereof
.your. duty, then I don’t, and will never,
give reminders.
Blue
Here is ONE HOUR of kitty therapy with a touch of white noise thrown in!
Assessments are an expected part of learning. I would be more stressed by colleges and student organisations using my expensive compulsory fees to pay for these frivolities.
I saw some things along this line the other day. One report stated that many of the younger generation from 25 to 38 or more are still supported by their parents even if they do not still live at home. Another report was a study done on younger ones yet, the first group that have come up totally on the smart phones we all have. They are scanning the brains of these kids and finding problems associated with living on smart phones for 9 hours a day.
I spent my formative years 19-22 in the military with most of that overseas. I only admit this to explain why I don’t identify with these stressful needs today.
You know, I think I may be even more angry that they’re listing coloring books as “Arts & Crafts”. Every college will have some sort of Arts & Crafts club where people will get together and make things, and that’s all nice. But coloring books?!
There are Adult Coloring Books, but I doubt they have those in mind. Funny to look them up online.
They act like alcohol was never invented. Who has time for this stuff during exams?
Some of this looks student directed, but some of it looks like what I see on my campus, a Holistic Health program seeking to promote itself into relevancy.
Adult colouring books are a thing — it’s not just coddled college kids who enjoy them. Not sure why we should be getting outraged about harmless activities. And maybe it works at relieving stress?
I don’t think it’s the coloring books per se, but the way this is being presented or the ideology behind it. For instance, I love the smell of those essential oil diffusers, but don’t care for the nonsensical idea that it’ll somehow “heal” your stress or head colds or whatever but for a university to promote play-doh…? I dunno, if that’s what yours into, fine but on your own time, like an adult. At least that’s my take on this. I mean, masturbation relieves stress too, but do unis need to provide wank stations?
They are doing it in their own time — whilst on a break from their studies. People can mock it if they want, but if some students enjoy it and find it helpful, then it’s a good thing, surely? (And if you put Play-Doh in front of me, I’d definitely play with it.)
Please don’t tell me, Mr. Brown, how I should feel. I said that in the first two lines of my post.
There’s no better stress relief for finals than studying the material thoroughly and being prepared for your exams. No amount of essential oils, puppies, or coloring (unless it’s those handy biology or anatomy coloring books, for example) will alleviate stress like knowing your coursework.
+10
Blue
Grateful if someone could explain why “finals” in the US are being taken in December. In the UK, finals are what you sit at the end of your final year, ie in June/July.
And we relieved the stress of our finals by going on an epic pub-crawl.
Quarter and semester finals.
LOL. You couldn’t make this stuff up.
What about paper bags to blow in?
I 100% agree on the consumer culture / tuition observation. In fact, I’m kind of in support of the students on this one. I am in my 30s. I remember sitting down with my dad and having a solemn conversation about going to a very good out-of-state grad school, because it was going to cost *over ten thousand dollars*, a somewhat shocking amount at the time. Today I’d be dancing in the streets if my niece / nephews could get through higher education on that much.
I just think they should be more direct about it and go “LOOK, people, if I am paying you ellebenty gazillion dollars to enter into a lifetime of debt with a degree that is increasingly meaningless because everyone has one, then I expect a candy cane and for you to rub my feet on occasion!!” The college still makes out like a bandit. “Yeah, sure, whatever, here’s your 25 cent candy cane, take all you want, whee, makin’ it rain candy canes in here! Now keep those checks coming!”
This isn’t so much as grinchy as, IMO, gobsmackedness; there are so many other diversions at hand already at university, that these amenities are unnecessary. I believe that they exist just to pwn the previous generations.
Each generation can pick its own poison, I suppose, but when I got to campus in the early Seventies, we couldn’t wait to drive the last nails into the coffin of in loco parentis. Last thing in the world we wanted was to have the school administrators standing in the stead of Mommy & Daddy.
I strongly suspect that a therapy cat’s attitude would be “get a grip, and open the damned food can, loser.” (though George just said “zzzzzzzz” when I asked him what he thought)
There are lines we should never cross, particularly when we use colouring books.
Ouch! 🙂
Enough with your coloring-outside-the-lines shaming.
Winner
Who needs coloring books when there is weed! And others have mentioned alcohol. C’mon kids, get a grip!
Who knew “de-stressing events” could be so superstitious and stressful for skeptics? (Well, yes, pretty much everyone that has seen business culture. But schools are supposed to know better!)
Hitting the proverbial nail squarely on the equally proverbial head with the thrice-proverbial hammer!