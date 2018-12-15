Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s a Caturday again: Saturday, December 15, 2018, and National Lemon Cupcake Day—brought to you by Big Lemon. It’s also International Tea Day as well as Zamenhof Day, created to promote literature in Esperanto, the “universal language”. When I was a kid I tried to learn Esperanto, but quickly gave up, and I’m glad I did. It’ll never be the universal language. Finally, it’s Bill of Rights Day in the U.S. (see below).

On this day in 1791, the Virginia General Assembly ratified the United States Bill of Rights, making it national law. (That includes the First Amendment, of course.) And on December 15, 1906, the London Underground’s new link, the “Great Northern, Piccadilly, and Brompton Railway” opened for business. In 1933, Prohibition ended when the 21st Amendment to the Constitution became effective, superseding the 18th Amendment (effective 1919) that prohibited the sale, manufacture and transport of alcohol. The Great Experiment, a miserable failure, finally ended. On this day in 1939, the movie Gone with the Wind opened in Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s a 4-minute news clip of the opening; listen to the screams when Clark Gable steps off the plane! Olivia de Havilland, who played Melanie, is still alive—at 102!

On this day in 1961, ex-Nazi Adolf Eichmann was sentenced to death after an Israeli court found him guilty of crimes against humanity, crimes against the Jewish people, and 13 other charges. He was hanged on June 1 of the next year. On December 15, 1965, during Project Gemini, Gemini 6A, carrying Wally Schirra and Tom Stafford, was launched, achieving after 4 orbits the first rendezvous with another spacecraft, Gemini 7. Although they didn’t dock, they were at one point only a few feet apart, and could have docked had they been so equipped.

On this day in 1978, President Jimmy Carter announced that the U.S. would diplomatically recognize the People’s Republic of China, and broke off diplomatic ties with Taiwan. In 2001, the Leaning Tower of Pisa opened after 11 years of stabilizing. Now, I just heard, it’s starting to lean dangerously again. Its tilt is only 4°, but it looks bigger than that:

Finally, exactly five years ago today, the Polish rationalist website “Listy z naszego sadu”, edited by Hili and staffed by PCC(E)’s dear friends Andrzej Koraszewski and Malgorzata Koraszewska, went online. See my post on its inception here. Here is the list of writers and editors in both Polish and English:

Note that poor Cyrus, who provides security for the whole enterprise, isn’t on the masthead. . .

Notables born on this day include David Teniers the Younger (1610), Gustave Eiffel (1832), Henri Becquerel (1852; Nobel Laureate), J. Paul Getty (1892), Maurice Wilkins (1916; Nobel Laureate), Freeman Dyson (1923; he’s 95 today), and Michelle “Lady Mary” Dockery (1981).

I have to add this painting, “Cat Concert”, by David Teniers the Younger. It’s awesome!

Those who died on December 15 include Izaak Walton (1683), Sitting Bull (1890), Glenn Miller (1944; plane crash), Wolfgang Pauli (1958; Nobel Laureate), Walt Disney (1966), William Proxmire (2005), and Oral Roberts (2009).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, there’s a bit of a celebration. As I noted above, Listy is five, and Hili takes the credit!

Hili: Today is the fifth anniversary of Listy on the net. A: Yes, five years of hard work. Hili: Mainly mine.

In Polish:

Hili: Dziś piąta rocznica “Listów” w sieci.

Ja: Tak, pięć lat ciężkiej pracy.

Hili: Głównie mojej.

Leon is back! But the Dark Tabby doesn’t like winter.

Leon: I get the impression that winter is coming. (In Polish, Leon: Coś mi się wydaje,że zima nadciąga.)

Here’s a cartoon from reader Bruce. Actually, the book would more appropriately be called “A Farewell to Legs”:

And a cat cartoon:

A dog saves his cat friend from a dangerous altercation:

Heather Hastie has discovered the adorable dwarf mongoose (Helogale parvula):

It's pup season!!! Which makes going out in those 40 degree days worth it. Thanks to MSc student Emily Grout for this shot and our field team for all their early early mornings and hard work. #teamwork #research #dwarfmongoose #fieldwork #puppies pic.twitter.com/tvBmNXwdLe — Dwarf Mongoose (@Dwarf_Mongoose) December 11, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. First, a man has a chin-wag with his goat:

This guy and his goat are having the most important conversation 😂 pic.twitter.com/GxmeZhlk73 — The Dodo (@dodo) October 5, 2018

Well, this pun isn’t that bad!

Okay, can you guess what this is? (It is a natural object?) Answer is in the tweet’s thread:

Tweets from Grania:

A musical guy and his music-loving moggie. I may have put this up already, but you can’t see it too often. The cat is in bliss, and also helps play the piece.

I guess he will start playing by himself soon.. 🐈🎹🤔 pic.twitter.com/9gFcOPlk5m — Sarper Duman (@sarperduman) December 14, 2018

Look at this tiny kitten waiting for its dinner. So small!

Cat Cerberus guards the bodega:

These are protists!

Bottle animalcules – ciliates from the family Folliculinidae. A ciliated cell with two lobes that lives inside a bottle-shaped lorica (shell). The lobed part of the cell is able to contract back into and extend out of the lorica based on stimuli received.

(no sound) pic.twitter.com/o5pKJ9s0DB — Megan McCuller (@mccullermi) December 10, 2018

Tweet of the week: the sound of wind on Mars!!!! Turn up the volume:

For the first time, #NASA 's Insight lander has recorded the sounds of winds on Mars!

Use Earphone🎧 pic.twitter.com/MqsD1AfAIl — The Mars Girl (@eyeofastronomy) December 11, 2018