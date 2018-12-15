Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s a Caturday again: Saturday, December 15, 2018, and National Lemon Cupcake Day—brought to you by Big Lemon. It’s also International Tea Day as well as Zamenhof Day, created to promote literature in Esperanto, the “universal language”. When I was a kid I tried to learn Esperanto, but quickly gave up, and I’m glad I did. It’ll never be the universal language. Finally, it’s Bill of Rights Day in the U.S. (see below).
On this day in 1791, the Virginia General Assembly ratified the United States Bill of Rights, making it national law. (That includes the First Amendment, of course.) And on December 15, 1906, the London Underground’s new link, the “Great Northern, Piccadilly, and Brompton Railway” opened for business. In 1933, Prohibition ended when the 21st Amendment to the Constitution became effective, superseding the 18th Amendment (effective 1919) that prohibited the sale, manufacture and transport of alcohol. The Great Experiment, a miserable failure, finally ended. On this day in 1939, the movie Gone with the Wind opened in Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s a 4-minute news clip of the opening; listen to the screams when Clark Gable steps off the plane! Olivia de Havilland, who played Melanie, is still alive—at 102!
On this day in 1961, ex-Nazi Adolf Eichmann was sentenced to death after an Israeli court found him guilty of crimes against humanity, crimes against the Jewish people, and 13 other charges. He was hanged on June 1 of the next year. On December 15, 1965, during Project Gemini, Gemini 6A, carrying Wally Schirra and Tom Stafford, was launched, achieving after 4 orbits the first rendezvous with another spacecraft, Gemini 7. Although they didn’t dock, they were at one point only a few feet apart, and could have docked had they been so equipped.
On this day in 1978, President Jimmy Carter announced that the U.S. would diplomatically recognize the People’s Republic of China, and broke off diplomatic ties with Taiwan. In 2001, the Leaning Tower of Pisa opened after 11 years of stabilizing. Now, I just heard, it’s starting to lean dangerously again. Its tilt is only 4°, but it looks bigger than that:
Finally, exactly five years ago today, the Polish rationalist website “Listy z naszego sadu”, edited by Hili and staffed by PCC(E)’s dear friends Andrzej Koraszewski and Malgorzata Koraszewska, went online. See my post on its inception here. Here is the list of writers and editors in both Polish and English:
Note that poor Cyrus, who provides security for the whole enterprise, isn’t on the masthead. . .
Notables born on this day include David Teniers the Younger (1610), Gustave Eiffel (1832), Henri Becquerel (1852; Nobel Laureate), J. Paul Getty (1892), Maurice Wilkins (1916; Nobel Laureate), Freeman Dyson (1923; he’s 95 today), and Michelle “Lady Mary” Dockery (1981).
I have to add this painting, “Cat Concert”, by David Teniers the Younger. It’s awesome!
Those who died on December 15 include Izaak Walton (1683), Sitting Bull (1890), Glenn Miller (1944; plane crash), Wolfgang Pauli (1958; Nobel Laureate), Walt Disney (1966), William Proxmire (2005), and Oral Roberts (2009).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, there’s a bit of a celebration. As I noted above, Listy is five, and Hili takes the credit!
Hili: Today is the fifth anniversary of Listy on the net.A: Yes, five years of hard work.Hili: Mainly mine.
Hili: Dziś piąta rocznica “Listów” w sieci.
Ja: Tak, pięć lat ciężkiej pracy.
Hili: Głównie mojej.
Leon is back! But the Dark Tabby doesn’t like winter.
Leon: I get the impression that winter is coming.
(In Polish, Leon: Coś mi się wydaje,że zima nadciąga.)
Here’s a cartoon from reader Bruce. Actually, the book would more appropriately be called “A Farewell to Legs”:
And a cat cartoon:
A dog saves his cat friend from a dangerous altercation:
Heather Hastie has discovered the adorable dwarf mongoose (Helogale parvula):
Tweets from Matthew. First, a man has a chin-wag with his goat:
Well, this pun isn’t that bad!
Okay, can you guess what this is? (It is a natural object?) Answer is in the tweet’s thread:
Tweets from Grania:
A musical guy and his music-loving moggie. I may have put this up already, but you can’t see it too often. The cat is in bliss, and also helps play the piece.
Look at this tiny kitten waiting for its dinner. So small!
Cat Cerberus guards the bodega:
These are protists!
Tweet of the week: the sound of wind on Mars!!!! Turn up the volume:
It still blows my mind ,when i see shots of Mars taken by the Lander.
The sound makes it utterly surreal. That looks and sounds just like some desolate desert landscapes on Earth, except it’s on another planet! Bizarre, totally knocks one out of the solipsistic view that Earth is the only place things happen.
Oh boy! One good cat goodie deserves another! You have “Cat Concert”. I have a video of music inspired by two cats singing/meowing at each other:
A number of people and groups have sung and recorded this funny piece. I like this one the best.
Enjoy!
Very good!
By Rossini? I take it ‘kotov’ is ‘cat’.
cr
Yes, ‘cats’ plural.
I understand that Rossini didn’t actually compose this piece. Someone else did, and attributed it to Rossini, if my understanding is correct.
But whoever created this music gave me a lot of fun. I’ve had lots of enjoyment from this piece.
OP:
I read the opposite somewhere & a quick search brings up The Grauniad saying so three weeks ago:
The mystery globe on the tree could be some sort of insect gall. Insects can induce strange growths on plants, and then live inside them as they feed.
The Bill of Rights, those 10 amendments have always been of great interest to many. Much more so than the Constitution itself maybe. It sometimes gets to the point that the Bill of Rights are the constitution to some. And yet, there are some of these amendments that make no sense today and should be removed, which can happen the same way they were inserted.
In the thread about the “mystery globe” as Mark Sturtevant dubs it, most people identify it as a mantis ootheca, but what info I find online about those doesn’t seem to tally with those structures, all of which I find are quite irregular and none anywhere near translucent. Further, ootheca contain a mass of eggs, and this ain’t that. It does look more like a gall to me, sort of, but then again, the exterior looks as if it’s composed of little blisters, and whatever’s inside appears to be rooted at one end. And what are those little appendages extending out from the globe, part of an emerging insect or something else?
Whatever it is, it’s beautiful, and I’d love to hang one on my atheist Christmas tree.