Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have the first of several sets of photos taken by reader Joe Dickinson in Alaska. His notes are indented:

Here is the first of perhaps four sets of photos from a trip to Alaska about five years ago.   I’ll start with a landscape, a crystal clear Denali seen from a train going from Anchorage up to the National Park.  The mountain was in full view for the entire trip.  I believe that is unusual, and I know that on a previous trip we never saw the mountain in about four days in the park.

We had a nice “game drive” in the park and saw many grizzlies (Ursus arctos) but most of my photos turned out to be bear butts like this.

We had better luck on a small ship cruise among the islands and fjords of southeast Alaska.  Here is a bear fishing from a rock near the mouth of a stream where salmon were running.

These orcas (Orcinus orca) approached the ship in the evening when the light was starting to fade, so the photos are not as sharp as I would have liked.

This is a nice male Steller Sea Lion (Eumetopias jubatus).

Here is a sequence with two humpback whales (Megaptera novaeangliae) approaching our ship and diving under us.

Harbor seals (Phoca vitulina) commonly haul out on ice flows near the face of a glacier.  The kayak lower left gives some scale.

Here is my proof, shot by my wife from the mother ship.

 

    That had to be a great trip. Great photos
    I have only seen Denali from the air flying from Anchorage to Fairbanks. Not the same at all.

    Wonderful photos! In the first photo, I love seeing the bottom of the bear’s foot.

      Bear? You guys must have been drinking the “science” Koolaid! That is an obviously the foot of a Sasquatch! MAGA!!!

    “Here is my proof, shot by my wife from the mother ship.”

    At least she didn’t put you out on an ice flow, Joe. 🙂

    Love the bear (bare) foot.

