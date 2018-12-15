Today we have the first of several sets of photos taken by reader Joe Dickinson in Alaska. His notes are indented:
Here is the first of perhaps four sets of photos from a trip to Alaska about five years ago. I’ll start with a landscape, a crystal clear Denali seen from a train going from Anchorage up to the National Park. The mountain was in full view for the entire trip. I believe that is unusual, and I know that on a previous trip we never saw the mountain in about four days in the park.
We had a nice “game drive” in the park and saw many grizzlies (Ursus arctos) but most of my photos turned out to be bear butts like this.
We had better luck on a small ship cruise among the islands and fjords of southeast Alaska. Here is a bear fishing from a rock near the mouth of a stream where salmon were running.
These orcas (Orcinus orca) approached the ship in the evening when the light was starting to fade, so the photos are not as sharp as I would have liked.
This is a nice male Steller Sea Lion (Eumetopias jubatus).
Here is a sequence with two humpback whales (Megaptera novaeangliae) approaching our ship and diving under us.
Harbor seals (Phoca vitulina) commonly haul out on ice flows near the face of a glacier. The kayak lower left gives some scale.
Here is my proof, shot by my wife from the mother ship.
That had to be a great trip. Great photos
I have only seen Denali from the air flying from Anchorage to Fairbanks. Not the same at all.
Wonderful photos! In the first photo, I love seeing the bottom of the bear’s foot.
Bear? You guys must have been drinking the “science” Koolaid! That is an obviously the foot of a Sasquatch! MAGA!!!
At least she didn’t put you out on an ice flow, Joe. 🙂
Love the bear (bare) foot.