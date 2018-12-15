Caturday felid trifecta: Freddy Mercury, ailurophile; man proposes to his girlfriend with a rescue cat; lazy moggies (and lagniappe)

From the site Dangerous Minds we have a post called “Freddie Mercury really loved his cats.” And indeed, though I’m not a huge fan of Mercury or Queen, I did know and appreciate the singer’s affection for moggies. Here are a few pictures of the man and his felids, as well as some information:

Freddie Mercury had many loves in his life. One of his big passions was his love of cats. Mercury so loved cats he was once described as “rock’s greatest lover of cats.” According to his last partner (and the man he called his “husband”) Jim Hutton, Mercury “treated cats like his own children.” He would constantly fuss over them, and if any of them came to any harm when Freddie was away, heaven help us. During the day the cats had the run of the house and grounds, and at night one of us would round them up and bring them inside.

When on tour, or away recording, Mercury regularly phoned home to speak to his beloved felines. During his lifetime, Mercury had ten cats starting in the seventies with Tom and Jerry (who he shared with the woman Mercury described as his “common-law wife” Mary Austin), Tiffany (a present from Austin), and then a cluster of cats (Delilah, Dorothy, Goliath, Lily, Miko, Oscar and Romeo) who he shared with Hutton at their home in Garden Lodge, Logan Mews, London. As Hutton later wrote in his memoir Mercury and Me, Mercury’s favorite feline was his calico cat named Delilah: Of all the cats at Garden Lodge, Delilah was Freddie’s favourite and the one he’d pick up and stroke the most often. When Freddie went to bed, it was Delilah he brought with us. She’d sleep at the foot of the bed, before slipping out for a night-time prowl around Garden Lodge. Delilah was a spoilt cat and depended on Freddie for everything, even protection from the other cats. They would gang up on her and she would run into our bedroom—it was a cat sanctuary, In many ways the cats were Freddie’s children, and we all thought of them that way. The slightest feline sneeze or twitch and he’d send them off to the vet for a check-up. And we were old-fashioned when it came to having to have sex in total privacy. Whenever Freddie and I jumped in the bedroom to make love, he would always ensure that none of the cats were watching.

Here’s Delilah:

Mercury dedicated his solo album Mr. Bad Guy (1985) “to my cat Jerry—also Tom, Oscar, and Tiffany, and all the cat lovers across the universe—screw everybody else!” and so loved Delilah that he wrote a song about her on Queen’s Innuendo album in 1991: Delilah, Delilah, oh my, oh my, oh my – you’re irresistible

You make me smile when I’m just about to cry

You bring me hope, you make me laugh – and I like it

You get away with murder, so innocent

But when you throw a moody you’re all claws and you bite.

Here’s JERRY! (But Jerry is a “she”).

Delilah once peed all over Mercury’s Chippendale suite—something that apparently happened quite often with all of the cats on other fixtures and furnishings. Not everyone in Queen was so enamored by Mercury’s song to a cat, drummer Roger Taylor claimed he “hated it.” Before he died in 1991, Mercury told one journalist he planned to leave everything to “Mary and the cats.” And here are some of those little darlings who outlived Freddie and inherited his wealth.

Oscar and Tiffany:

For his last performance for the Queen promo of ‘These are the Days of Our Lives,’ Mercury wore Mercury wore a specially designed waistcoat featuring paintings of all his cats.

***********

What says that cats can’t do jobs? From Purr World we hear the tail of Jared and Kat (?), a couple in love. They were going to the shelter to adopt a rescue kitty.

When they gave her the cat, Jared appeared and they told her to look at the cat’s tag:

The proposal!

There’s a sweet video of all this, and the good news is that she said “yes” to both Jared and the cat, and they’re planning the wedding. What a great way to propose!

***********

Finally, from Cat Lovers Community we have “17+ lazy cats that can sleep anywhere and anytime“. Here are a few selection, but go see more:

And last but not least. . .

********

Lagniappe: Channel 3 News in northeast North Carolina put up a video of a woman finding her cat, curiously named “Timber” after it had gone missing for a month after the California “Camp Fire.” The moment of reunion will bring tears to your eyes.

h/t: Michael