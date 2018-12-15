Caturday felid trifecta: Freddy Mercury, ailurophile; man proposes to his girlfriend with a rescue cat; lazy moggies (and lagniappe)

From the site Dangerous Minds we have a post called “Freddie Mercury really loved his cats.” And indeed, though I’m not a huge fan of Mercury or Queen, I did know and appreciate the singer’s affection for moggies. Here are a few pictures of the man and his felids, as well as some information:
Freddie Mercury had many loves in his life. One of his big passions was his love of cats. Mercury so loved cats he was once described as “rock’s greatest lover of cats.” According to his last partner (and the man he called his “husband”) Jim Hutton, Mercury “treated cats like his own children.”
He would constantly fuss over them, and if any of them came to any harm when Freddie was away, heaven help us. During the day the cats had the run of the house and grounds, and at night one of us would round them up and bring them inside.
When on tour, or away recording, Mercury regularly phoned home to speak to his beloved felines. During his lifetime, Mercury had ten cats starting in the seventies with Tom and Jerry (who he shared with the woman Mercury described as his “common-law wife” Mary Austin), Tiffany (a present from Austin), and then a cluster of cats (Delilah, Dorothy, Goliath, Lily, Miko, Oscar and Romeo) who he shared with Hutton at their home in Garden Lodge, Logan Mews, London. As Hutton later wrote in his memoir Mercury and Me, Mercury’s favorite feline was his calico cat named Delilah:
Of all the cats at Garden Lodge, Delilah was Freddie’s favourite and the one he’d pick up and stroke the most often. When Freddie went to bed, it was Delilah he brought with us. She’d sleep at the foot of the bed, before slipping out for a night-time prowl around Garden Lodge.
Delilah was a spoilt cat and depended on Freddie for everything, even protection from the other cats. They would gang up on her and she would run into our bedroom—it was a cat sanctuary, In many ways the cats were Freddie’s children, and we all thought of them that way. The slightest feline sneeze or twitch and he’d send them off to the vet for a check-up. And we were old-fashioned when it came to having to have sex in total privacy. Whenever Freddie and I jumped in the bedroom to make love, he would always ensure that none of the cats were watching.
Here’s Delilah:
Mercury dedicated his solo album Mr. Bad Guy (1985) “to my cat Jerry—also Tom, Oscar, and Tiffany, and all the cat lovers across the universe—screw everybody else!” and so loved Delilah that he wrote a song about her on Queen’s Innuendo album in 1991:
Delilah, Delilah, oh my, oh my, oh my – you’re irresistible
You make me smile when I’m just about to cry
You bring me hope, you make me laugh – and I like it
You get away with murder, so innocent
But when you throw a moody you’re all claws and you bite.
Here’s JERRY! (But Jerry is a “she”).
Delilah once peed all over Mercury’s Chippendale suite—something that apparently happened quite often with all of the cats on other fixtures and furnishings. Not everyone in Queen was so enamored by Mercury’s song to a cat, drummer Roger Taylor claimed he “hated it.”
Before he died in 1991, Mercury told one journalist he planned to leave everything to “Mary and the cats.” And here are some of those little darlings who outlived Freddie and inherited his wealth.
Oscar and Tiffany:
For his last performance for the Queen promo of ‘These are the Days of Our Lives,’ Mercury wore Mercury wore a specially designed waistcoat featuring paintings of all his cats.
What says that cats can’t do jobs? From Purr World we hear the tail of Jared and Kat (?), a couple in love. They were going to the shelter to adopt a rescue kitty.
When they gave her the cat, Jared appeared and they told her to look at the cat’s tag:
The proposal!
There’s a sweet video of all this, and the good news is that she said “yes” to both Jared and the cat, and they’re planning the wedding. What a great way to propose!
Finally, from Cat Lovers Community we have “17+ lazy cats that can sleep anywhere and anytime“. Here are a few selection, but go see more:
Lagniappe: Channel 3 News in northeast North Carolina put up a video of a woman finding her cat, curiously named “Timber” after it had gone missing for a month after the California “Camp Fire.” The moment of reunion will bring tears to your eyes.
There was another fire victim that made the news out there in California. A dog that survived the fire after the people left spent several days and nights at what was left of the burned down house just waiting. Finally the owner came back.
The first and last photos of the sleeping cats are my favorites.
I went to the Cat Lovers Community website and found that in some of their photos, the cats’ genitalia are obscured by little hearts. That’s ridiculous prudery. Yet there’s a photo of a dog all splayed out, playing with a kitten, and no heart over the dog’s schlong.
Also on that site is a video of Maru sledding, which astounded me. I was also astounded that Maru really likes snow. If the sled was just a bit more boxlike and smaller, I’m sure you couldn’t tear him away from his sled.
Logan Mews was the purrfect place for Mercury to live.
My small horse rescue, and many of my associates & acquaintances, have been trying to assist with retrieval & care for small and large animals affected by the Camp Fire.
Stories of recovered pets like ‘Timber’ that make the national news are heart-warming, but sadly there have been far more heart-breaking incidences:
– Animals that survived the fire but perished from being trapped inside homes, because owners’ pleas to have them removed, or at least fed & watered, were either ignored or lost in the shuffle;
– Animals still wandering loose & exposed to the elements after a month, many with burns, because vets & trained rescue volunteers are being denied access to evac zones;
– Work crews allowed into the evac zones have kindly been distributing food & water for animals. This practice is to be halted on the grounds that few animals are being spotted — despite field cameras showing dozens of cats showing up at night;
– For weeks, over a hundred horses were left out in small enclosures exposed to rain and cold, with many offers for shelter & care (included from our org) turned down;
– Numerous accounts of people responding to volunteer requests, only to be turned away, despite a reported dearth of volunteers with, for example, experience caring for birds;
– Even for the vast majority of the animals safely rescued, their owners have not been identified or reunited with their pets — due to a combination of too few volunteers and a pedantic adherence to red tape. These unclaimed pets are now to be put up for adoption.
It is hard to determine at this point just how much of this is due to the overwhelming scope of the fire, how much to unintended disorganization, and how much to willful pettiness & turf-defense by the county and its designated rescue org.
Still, the outpouring of empathy and offers of help has been immense. Many selfless orgs and individuals have made prodigious efforts to assist the animals affected by the Camp Fire and their owners. Over and over, you see the people who’ve lost everything material in their lives care most of all about the safety of their pets. The joy of reunion with those beloved animals cannot be described in words.
I have begun to network with other rescue orgs and individuals whose offers were rejected or whose efforts were hindered or curtailed, with the aim of establishing a coordinated, streamlined response at a regional or even state level, ready to roll out when the next disaster hits.
Bravo! to you and your associates for your rescue work.
Thanks. The frustration at our inability to do more, and the needless suffering of these animals and the anguish of their owners, has kept me up many a night.
How can you not love Freddie Mercury? His voice was amazing.