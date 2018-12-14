Readers’ wildlife photographs

Time to think about sending me photos again; seven dollops a week really lowers the tank. And if you’re reader Peter Ayling, please contact me, as I seem to have no copies of the photos you sent.

Today we have some lovely photos from reader Terry Milewski, who has appeared on this site before (see link below, which contains this video).

Retired Canadian journalist here – the one you blogged about a couple years back being snotty with a cabinet minister about Islamophobia. It seems you’re low on wildlife so, if it helps, help yourself to any of mine from our cottage on Lac Barnes in the woods of Val-des-Monts, Quebec. They’re here and most are captioned with the right names, I think. Too many to e-mail but download at will if any take your fancy. You seem to be, um, OK for ducks but you’ll see a lot of loons, e.g….

(JAC: I’ve made a selection of photos from Terry’s Lac Barnes Wildlife site.)

…although L. Barnes is small and only supports one pair of loons at a time. Any second pair trying to settle in is driven off. See, we don’t take kindly to no strangers in these parts. Even so, only twice in the past seven years have any young loons survived to have their pictures taken.

You’ll see we also have herons, mergansers, sundry other ducks, hummingbirds, snakes and turtles of at least two flavours – Snapping (Chelydra serpentina) and Painted (Chrysemys picta.) Each laid eggs near the water this year. Plus, we have a variety of frogs, some burly beavers and a profusion of interesting insects.