Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, and the good news is that it’s not Friday the 13th, which we we narrowly missed. It’s Friday, December 14, 2018, with 11 days to go until Coynezaa. It’s National Bouillabaisse Day, but I trust you won’t be eating that stuff as it’s pure cultural appropriation. And it’s World Monkey Day, so celebrate these primate relatives. I have below:

Monkey 1&2:

Monkey 3&4:

On December 14, 1542, after the death of her father James V of Scotland, Princess Mary Stuart became Mary, Queen of Scots at the age of only one week. She reigned until 1567 and then was executed at age 44.

It was on this day in 1900 that quantum mechanics could be said to have begun: Max Planck presented the derivation of his law of black body radiation, to wit:

The central assumption behind his new derivation, presented to the DPG [Deutsche Physikalische Gesellschaft] on 14 December 1900, was the supposition, now known as the Planck postulate, that electromagnetic energy could be emitted only in quantized form, in other words, the energy could only be a multiple of an elementary unit:

where h is Planck’s constant, also known as Planck’s action quantum (introduced already in 1899), and ν is the frequency of the radiation.

On December 14, 1903, the Wright Brothers made their first attempt to fly the Wright Flyer airplane at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. The plane was in the air for 3 seconds but then stalled. The first successful flight, which lasted 12 seconds at about 7 miles per hour, took place three days later, and is regarded as the first powered flight by an airplane. (There were two more short flights that day.) And someone was there to take a picture of the first one!

On this day in 1911, Roald Amundsen and four of his men, as well as 16 dogs, became the first humans and canids to reach the South Pole. Here’s a photo of four of the humans (someone had to take the picture) looking at the Norwegian flag planted at the Pole. A month later, Scott and his men made it there, but they found that they were too late, and died of cold on the way back.

On this day in 1940, Plutonium (Pu-238) was isolated at Berkeley, California. 18 years later, a Soviet Antarctic Expedition became the first to reach the southern pole of inaccessibility. (That’s the place in Antarctica most distant from the edge of the continent.) On December 14, 1964, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, in the case of Heart of Atlanta Motel v. United States, that the Commerce clause of the U.S. constitution could be used to enforce desegregation.

Exactly 8 years later, Eugene Cernan, during the Apollo 17 mission, became the last person to walk on the Moon. It’s amazing that we haven’t been back in 46 years! Finally, it was on this day in 2012 that the Sandy Hook (Connecticut) Elementary school shooting took place; 28 people died, including the shooter Adam Lanza (that figure includes his mother, whom he shot before he went to the school).

Notables born on this day include Tycho Brahe (1546), Edward Lawrie Tatum (1909; Nobel Laureate and one of the three profs who interviewed me when I applied to grad school at Rockefeller University), Spike Jones (1911), Raj Kapoor (1924) and Jane Birkin (1946).

Those who bought the farm on December 14 include George Washington (1799), Louis Agassiz (1873), John Harvey Kellogg (1852; yes, the cornflakes inventor), Lupe Vélez (1944), Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings (1953; please read The Yearling), Dinah Washington (1963), Walter Lippmann (1974), Roger Maris (1985), Andrei Sakharov (1989; Nobel Laureate), Myrna Loy (1993), Ahmet Ertegün (2006), Peter O’Toole (2013), and Bess Myerson (2014; the only Jewish woman to ever become Miss America). The New York Times quoted Susan Dworkin in the paper’s obituary, “In the Jewish community, she was the most famous pretty girl since Queen Esther”. That obituary also says this:

Ms. Myerson won the bathing suit preliminary contest wearing a white number stretched by her sister to fit her frame. She also won the talent event, playing Gershwin’s “Summertime” on the flute and excerpts from Grieg’s Concerto on the piano. As the crown was set on her head, the announcer shouted, “Beauty with brains, that’s Miss America of 1945!” Ms. Grant said: “When my mother walked down the runway, the Jews in the audience broke into a cheer. My mother looked out at them and saw them hug each other, and said to herself, ‘This victory is theirs.’ ” But their pride was soon tempered by her encounters with anti-Semitism. Few sponsors, it turned out, wanted a Jewish Miss America to endorse their products. Certain country clubs and hotels barred her as she toured the country after the pageant. Appearances were canceled. “I felt so rejected,” Ms. Myerson once said. “Here I was, chosen to represent American womanhood, and then America treated me like this.” Cutting the tour short, she returned to New York, where she agreed to embark on a six-month lecture tour for the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith, speaking out against prejudice with a speech titled “You Can’t Be Beautiful and Hate.”

I suppose today those people would say they were “anti-Zionists”!

Here’s a one-minute clip showing Myerson’s crowning. Sadly, she fell on hard times, and in later life wound up being tried for federal crimes (she was acquitted), subject to domestic abuse, and pleading guilty to shoplifting.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is messing with Andrzej

Hili: Did you count these stones? A: Of course not. Hili: And you said that you are interested in hard facts.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy policzyłeś te kamienie?

Ja: Oczywiście, że nie.

Hili: A mówiłeś, że interesują cię tylko twarde fakty.

A tweet from Steve Stewart-Williams; very clever!

Tweets from Grania: The first is from comedian (and former President of the British Humanists, now Humanists UK) Shappi Khorsandi. She was almost scammed but made a nice cup of tea.

So I got a terrifying recorded message from ‘HMRC’ saying ‘CALL US BACK. THERE HAS BEEN A SERIOUS LAW SUIT ISSUED AGAINST YOU’ so I call the number and a guy starts babbling about the police investigating me etc etc. I said ‘but i haven’t given you my name or ref number….PTO… — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) December 13, 2018

…how do you know who I am’ he said ‘we called you madam, your details came up’ I said ‘yeah? Then what’s the name of my company?’ He said ‘you can ask these questions to the police who are coming to your door to arrest you in 37 mins’ I have put the kettle on. — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) December 13, 2018

I heard this Virgin Galactic flight was successful: it went up 50-odd miles, to “the edge of space”, and landed successfully. The view was okay, but it wasn’t like you could see the whole Earth, or even much of its curvature. Now if you want to pay $250,000 for that experience, fine, but I wouldn’t give up that kind of dosh unless I was going to the ISS:

We're taking SpaceShipTwo out for its fourth powered test flight today. Stay tuned for live updates pic.twitter.com/WgZ5N4gaY8 — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) December 13, 2018

What is that cat doing in the ad?

Today's Vintage Ad With Bizarrely Out-Of-Place says it's time for Christmas! pic.twitter.com/prZWq0qo0N — Undine (@HorribleSanity) December 10, 2018

This is the best thing I’ve seen all day:

Adorable rescue Magpie playing with her teddy mouse 🐭 pic.twitter.com/YuNLjIRey3 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 12, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. The thread below is hilarious as the Brits respond to the NYT’s request as only they can:

All very funny but this is serious: I said “after you” to a woman entering a cafe and instead of saying “no no please, my good lady I insist, after YOU” she went in, ordered exactly what I was going to order for lunch, and got the last one. I almost tutted but I am not an animal. — Erica Buist (@ericabuist) December 13, 2018

Somebody dropped a load of plates in a restaurant and nobody cheered, an offence under The Obligatory Banter Act (2003), otherwise known as the Oi Oi Saveloy Law. — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) December 13, 2018

I saw someone get on the tube before the other people had got off. So we killed him. — Emma “jingle” Burnell”s” (@EmmaBurnell_) December 13, 2018

The Guardian summed it up (click on screenshot):

A few more responses from Brits:

And to close, some street art: