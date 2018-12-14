Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, and the good news is that it’s not Friday the 13th, which we we narrowly missed. It’s Friday, December 14, 2018, with 11 days to go until Coynezaa. It’s National Bouillabaisse Day, but I trust you won’t be eating that stuff as it’s pure cultural appropriation. And it’s World Monkey Day, so celebrate these primate relatives. I have below:
On December 14, 1542, after the death of her father James V of Scotland, Princess Mary Stuart became Mary, Queen of Scots at the age of only one week. She reigned until 1567 and then was executed at age 44.
It was on this day in 1900 that quantum mechanics could be said to have begun: Max Planck presented the derivation of his law of black body radiation, to wit:
The central assumption behind his new derivation, presented to the DPG [Deutsche Physikalische Gesellschaft] on 14 December 1900, was the supposition, now known as the Planck postulate, that electromagnetic energy could be emitted only in quantized form, in other words, the energy could only be a multiple of an elementary unit:
where h is Planck’s constant, also known as Planck’s action quantum (introduced already in 1899), and ν is the frequency of the radiation.
On December 14, 1903, the Wright Brothers made their first attempt to fly the Wright Flyer airplane at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. The plane was in the air for 3 seconds but then stalled. The first successful flight, which lasted 12 seconds at about 7 miles per hour, took place three days later, and is regarded as the first powered flight by an airplane. (There were two more short flights that day.) And someone was there to take a picture of the first one!
On this day in 1911, Roald Amundsen and four of his men, as well as 16 dogs, became the first humans and canids to reach the South Pole. Here’s a photo of four of the humans (someone had to take the picture) looking at the Norwegian flag planted at the Pole. A month later, Scott and his men made it there, but they found that they were too late, and died of cold on the way back.
On this day in 1940, Plutonium (Pu-238) was isolated at Berkeley, California. 18 years later, a Soviet Antarctic Expedition became the first to reach the southern pole of inaccessibility. (That’s the place in Antarctica most distant from the edge of the continent.) On December 14, 1964, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, in the case of Heart of Atlanta Motel v. United States, that the Commerce clause of the U.S. constitution could be used to enforce desegregation.
Exactly 8 years later, Eugene Cernan, during the Apollo 17 mission, became the last person to walk on the Moon. It’s amazing that we haven’t been back in 46 years! Finally, it was on this day in 2012 that the Sandy Hook (Connecticut) Elementary school shooting took place; 28 people died, including the shooter Adam Lanza (that figure includes his mother, whom he shot before he went to the school).
Notables born on this day include Tycho Brahe (1546), Edward Lawrie Tatum (1909; Nobel Laureate and one of the three profs who interviewed me when I applied to grad school at Rockefeller University), Spike Jones (1911), Raj Kapoor (1924) and Jane Birkin (1946).
Those who bought the farm on December 14 include George Washington (1799), Louis Agassiz (1873), John Harvey Kellogg (1852; yes, the cornflakes inventor), Lupe Vélez (1944), Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings (1953; please read The Yearling), Dinah Washington (1963), Walter Lippmann (1974), Roger Maris (1985), Andrei Sakharov (1989; Nobel Laureate), Myrna Loy (1993), Ahmet Ertegün (2006), Peter O’Toole (2013), and Bess Myerson (2014; the only Jewish woman to ever become Miss America). The New York Times quoted Susan Dworkin in the paper’s obituary, “In the Jewish community, she was the most famous pretty girl since Queen Esther”. That obituary also says this:
Ms. Myerson won the bathing suit preliminary contest wearing a white number stretched by her sister to fit her frame. She also won the talent event, playing Gershwin’s “Summertime” on the flute and excerpts from Grieg’s Concerto on the piano.
As the crown was set on her head, the announcer shouted, “Beauty with brains, that’s Miss America of 1945!”
Ms. Grant said: “When my mother walked down the runway, the Jews in the audience broke into a cheer. My mother looked out at them and saw them hug each other, and said to herself, ‘This victory is theirs.’ ”
But their pride was soon tempered by her encounters with anti-Semitism. Few sponsors, it turned out, wanted a Jewish Miss America to endorse their products. Certain country clubs and hotels barred her as she toured the country after the pageant. Appearances were canceled.
“I felt so rejected,” Ms. Myerson once said. “Here I was, chosen to represent American womanhood, and then America treated me like this.”
Cutting the tour short, she returned to New York, where she agreed to embark on a six-month lecture tour for the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith, speaking out against prejudice with a speech titled “You Can’t Be Beautiful and Hate.”
I suppose today those people would say they were “anti-Zionists”!
Here’s a one-minute clip showing Myerson’s crowning. Sadly, she fell on hard times, and in later life wound up being tried for federal crimes (she was acquitted), subject to domestic abuse, and pleading guilty to shoplifting.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is messing with Andrzej
Hili: Did you count these stones?A: Of course not.Hili: And you said that you are interested in hard facts.
Hili: Czy policzyłeś te kamienie?
Ja: Oczywiście, że nie.
Hili: A mówiłeś, że interesują cię tylko twarde fakty.
A tweet from Steve Stewart-Williams; very clever!
Tweets from Grania: The first is from comedian (and former President of the British Humanists, now Humanists UK) Shappi Khorsandi. She was almost scammed but made a nice cup of tea.
I heard this Virgin Galactic flight was successful: it went up 50-odd miles, to “the edge of space”, and landed successfully. The view was okay, but it wasn’t like you could see the whole Earth, or even much of its curvature. Now if you want to pay $250,000 for that experience, fine, but I wouldn’t give up that kind of dosh unless I was going to the ISS:
What is that cat doing in the ad?
This is the best thing I’ve seen all day:
Tweets from Matthew. The thread below is hilarious as the Brits respond to the NYT’s request as only they can:
The Guardian summed it up (click on screenshot):
A few more responses from Brits:
And to close, some street art:
London is not the same as the rest of England. If you can take the commute there, you can take anything
You can say that again.
In the late 90s I worked with an executive jet company who’s headquarters were located in the west end and I used to go to the office perhaps twice per month on average.
The aircraft were located in north Oxfordshire and the distance to the office was about fifty miles or so.
I must have wasted many valuable hours of my life during this journey. My “commute” was intermittent and how anyone could do this journey either by rail bus or private car on a daily basis I just don’t know. I tried them all. The only way that sort of worked was helicopter to Battersea Heliport but even this was weather dependent and the journey from Battersea to the west end difficult.
I for one could not take this commute.
I think we missed an opportunity when we stopped going to the moon, we could have a Base by now as a staging post for onward Space Travel.
“On December 14, 1542, after the death of her father James V of Scotland, Princess Mary Stuart became Mary, Queen of Scots at the age of only one week. She reigned until 1567 and then was executed at age 44.”
Being that it’s early in the morning, I was confused by this paragraph, until I looked it up and discovered that she was not executed until 1787, when she was indeed 44. Obviously, I need more coffee.
It was Pu239, not Pu238.
Tell it to Wikipedia:
George Washington (6 feet and 3.5 inches) had nearly half of his blood drained due to several bloodletting interventions. The condition being treated was swelling and inflammation of the epiglottis. Bloodletting was practiced in Europe going back to the Greeks and came to America with the European immigrants. Washington’s death by bloodletting was part of the turning point in the growing skepticism of this practice and the emergence of evidence based medicine. The English journalist, William Cobbett, was sued by the renowned Benjamin Rush, a great promoter of bloodletting, for declaring that Rush’s methods had ‘contributed to the depopulation of the Earth.’ Cobbett lost the case and was ordered to pay Rush $5000. Nonetheless, the balloon was popped and here we are today receiving scientifically based medicine and still having to deal with pseudo-science and quackery. (Cf. Trick or Treatment: the Undeniable Facts about Alternative Medicine by Simon Singh and Edzard Ernst, MD).
Washington was truly an 18th century man having died right at the end of it. Also dying due to 18th century medicine. The last thing you needed was a doctor.
The crocodile is in Atlanta, near the MLK Jr federal building (the old post office) on Forsyth Street.
In a case of ruthless practicality, Roald Amundsen’s team included their dogs as part of their provisions. As other provisions were utilized and they needed fewer dogs to haul the sleds, they slaughtered and ate some of their dogs. Which included feeding them to the remaining dogs. The British team man-hauled their gear, which certainly didn’t improve their chances to survive.
The Wikipedia account says Scott was idolized as a tragic hero following the attempt until a book was written(1970?) criticizing his management decisions. But, they point out that he had a lot of bad luck working against him, the most critical was terrible weather.
I recall reading a good book and then a TV documentary on all of this. Certainly much of the problem with the Scott attempt was the methods use. Dragging sleds with human power was just a killer. The clothing was really not good enough. I believed they staged food supplies at specific points and then had trouble finding them. It was a great but sad story.