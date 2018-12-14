Australian traffic lights signal virtue

This is not something to be outraged about, even if you’re like me and find great distress in the Regressive Left. After all, the people who designed these traffic signals mean well (but don’t they always?): they’re trying to make gay couples seem welcome. I suspect, though, that gay couples don’t face much opprobrium in Australia, and, at any rate, they celebrate gay male couples rather than lesbian couples (stick figures are clearly “men”, as you see below). At any rate, click on the headline below to go to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s report:
From the article:
Eight new lights have been set up in the inner-north suburb of Braddon featuring both male and female same-sex couples.
The lights function like any standard pedestrian crossing signal.
But they have marked an important crossroad in Australia’s history, coinciding with the first anniversary of the same-sex marriage postal survey results.
Here is one of the eight new lights, erected at a total cost of $5,500 (I assume that’s Aussie dollars). Note the cute little heart. (Blind gay people, however, won’t get the advantage of this signal, so it may be ableist.)
But wait! There are more signs to come:
The installation costs amounted to $5,500 with a considerable proportion involving setup costs.
It’s estimated future projects will cost less and feature other diverse silhouettes at significant places around the city centre.
More than a year ago, female traffic light signals appeared in Melbourne’s CBD as part of a gender-equality push.
But the same-sex couple lights are believed to be an Australian first, although similar lights have been set up in Europe.
Here’s the female light, clearly indicated by the presence of a skirt:
Can we expect a hijab-wearing woman next? Or someone with a cane: the universal but invidious sign of “seniors”? Don’t be so sure it won’t happen. At any rate, when I saw the above I wondered, “How many Aussie women really wear skirts? Wouldn’t a generic stick figure stand for both men and women? And so I did a Google search of Canberra crowds, and turned up this picture:
I think the generic Aussie sign should be wearing shorts (and perhaps carrying a tube of Foster’s).
Reblogged this on The Logical Place and commented:
These look more like virtue signals than traffic signals. Do the benefits justify the cost?
Can’t see anything actually wrong with them, but meh. $5500 is peanuts compared with the usual public expenditure, but still, why did it cost that much? Why should it cost more than $100 of somebody’s time to cut a new stencil and install it?
My only ‘anti’ is, the more complex you make the figure, the less distinctive it is for people with poor eyesight, road signs should above all be unmistakeable. (See the link below by mhoefert about the East German walking man).
cr
How do you know that the skirt’s not a kilt?
Because kilts are hardly ever worn in Australia, other than in pipe bands.
I think Jerry’s probably right that shorts make the most sense.
Or a tunic.
In Austria they had gendered traffic lights already in 2015:
https://mhoefert.blogspot.com/2015/07/ampelmannchen.html
Those Ampelmänchen are really cute, but I don’t see the point of having ANY combination of two people crossing together (though the Schmetterling im Bauch is very sweet😍)
In Austria they had gendered traffic lights already in 2015:
https://mhoefert.blogspot.com/2015/07/ampelmannchen.html
We had these in London in 2016. Nobody seems to have thought it amiss
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/london-pride-gay-and-trans-symbols-replace-little-green-man-on-traffic-lights-a7091541.html
A stick figure would be ideal, because as it stands they are erasing non-binary people, which is a hate crime.
How about an obese stick figure to avoid excluding many Aussies?
Fat sticks??
Well I like dinosaurs and am often accompanied by an imaginary deinonychus when out and about. And I live in Canberra, am a minority – so traffic lights for me should reflect this. I guess I’ll have to get the backing of some deconstructionalist brainwashed public servants to make this happen.
rz
$5,500!?
A bit much for 8 traffic light lenses. Did somebodies sister-in-law get the contract?
A “tube of Foster’s”? I’ve never heard that expression. Makes it sound like some kind of ointment. An ointment for a boring day?
It’s a dinkum Aussie expression, I believe. Fosters is an alleged lager, allegedly drunk by many Aussies, and a ‘tube’ is a can.
cr
Tube or a Stubby but I doubt it will be Fosters, unless things have changed a lot, the Aussies have a lot of good beers but Fosters is not one of the more popular ones.
“I think the generic Aussie sign should be wearing shorts (and perhaps carrying a tube of Foster’s).”
Absolutely!
Never mind the two-lesbians-in-jeans or the Scotsman-in-a-kilt featured so far.
cr
I never even thought the figures on these signals were men or women. They always seemed like a generic person. The idea that there needs to be signals installed that are clearly women (as indicated by a skirt, which is very gender-conformist!) is absurd.
Literal virtue signalling. This is something even the many satirists never managed to dream up.
To avoid the hint of speciesism, they need to display the occasional kangaroo.
At the hopwalk.
There are so many problems/solutions in society…this one just makes me SIGH.
Good article until the end. Fosters is pretty much no longer sold in Australia; we send that rubbish beer overseas. And we don’t drink out of tubes! It’s a can of beer, thanks, or if you are a serious beer drinker, a stubby is far better. Cheers!
So, you see a skirt and assume it’s a female?