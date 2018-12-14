Andrew Sullivan responds to me and others about his faith

Andrew Sullivan’s latest “The Intelligencer” column in New York Magazine has three subjects: Theresa May, gay jokes (he’s for them), and why atheism, like his Catholicism, is a religion. On December 9, I wrote a critique of Sullivan’s original column about atheism (“America’s new religions“), as well as giving him praise for recognizing the similarity between extreme Leftism and Rightism on one hand and conventional religions on the other. Others, including Steve Pinker and Ezra Klein, also went after Sullivan for his take on atheism, and he tries to answer all of us. I won’t speak for the others, but I will recount—and briefly reply to—Sullivan’s response to me. His words are indented; mine are flush left.
He makes two points. Here’s the first:
Jerry Coyne, for his part, argues that there is nothing in our genes to make us religious. I didn’t elaborate this point, but it’s rooted in the link I provided to a book, God Is Watching You, which is a pioneering work in evolutionary biology, and political science. I’d love to know what Jerry might make of its argument.
I didn’t argue that there is nothing in our genes that incline humans toward faith. I was responding to Sullivan’s claim of “genes that make us religious”, which was this:
It is, in fact, impossible not to have a religion if you are a human being. It’s in our genes and has expressed itself in every culture, in every age, including our own secularized husk of a society.
And my response was this:
Note the link in the first sentence, which doesn’t at all show that religion is “in our genes”—whatever that means. We don’t know of any “God genes”, and if by “religion genes” Sullivan means either “we like to look for greater meanings” or even “we have a tendency to accept the delusions of our elders,” well, yes, that’s probably true. But if religion is in our genes, how come so many people don’t express it? Or have those “genes” been selected out of the population of northern Europe?
Yes, of course there are aspects of our personalities and mentation—which are partly evolved and partly socialized, but all involving biology—that may incline us toward religion. One is Pascal Boyer’s notion that we’re evolved to detect agency in nature (it’s supposedly adaptive), and it’s easy to then impute that faculty to a “higher” agency. Or, as Dawkins has suggested, we are evolved to be credulous, because believing what our parents tell us helps us survive and reproduce. Combine these two and you get historically persistent and ubiquitous religiosity.
But that doesn’t mean that there are genes for specifically believing in God. We don’t know of any, nor do we really know of any genes in general that tend to make us religious. All we can do is speculate about why religion took hold, and why it was ubiquitous, which is what Boyer and Dawkins (and Dennett as well) have done. It’s all speculation! I haven’t read God is Watching You, but I’m pretty conversant with the genetics of human behavior, and I’m dubious about whether Dominic Johnson’s book gives strong evidence of genes for religiosity. (And I guess I’ll have to look at that book now, but jeez, how much can a man do?)
At any rate, Sullivan’s claim that religion has expressed itself in every culture, in every age, and so on is hardly evidence for its genetic basis. After all, so has pedophilia, a manifestly maladaptive trait. And the claim that “it’s impossible not to have a religion if you’re a human being” is flatly wrong. I am one such human, and there are many others. Finally, Sullivan doesn’t answer my question about why, if religion is in our genes and ubiquitously expressed, it’s vanishing so rapidly in the West. People can get along fine without religion. And he really needs to admit that neither agnosticism nor atheism (his definitions) are NOT religions. They’re nothing like religions. They are manifestations of skepticism.
And as for that atheism, Sullivan claims that well, it’s still kinda sorta religion:
. . . . He [Professor Ceiling Cat, Emeritus] then says that equating atheists with believers because of the intensity of their belief system is fundamentally wrong: “Most atheists simply reject the notion of God because there is no evidence for one … There is evidence that could surface that would convince many of us — I am one, Carl Sagan was another — that a divine being existed. But we haven’t seen any such evidence.”
I accept that and respect it. But this is surely a better description of what I’d call agnosticism, which in its more profound expressions, is quite similar to the doubting faith of nonfundamentalist Christians (my attempt to explain this religion of doubt is in Chapter 5 of my book, The Conservative Soul). Atheism, in contrast, is the positive denial of any God or “godness.” We can debate these definitions ad infinitum, but my diagnosis is directed more at the new Hitchens-Dawkins-Harris atheism than more agnostic varieties, prompted by John Gray’s little masterpiece, which treats these questions at the length and depth they deserve.
This is an argument about semantics, and hardly worth debating. I’ve said repeatedly, as has Dawkins and anyone with a scientific bent, that we can’t be absolutely certain that there’s no God, but the evidence isn’t there at all, so we can be nearly certain: close to 7 on Dawkins’s 7-point scale running from fervent belief to absolute certainty. But I am an atheist, and so is Dawkins, and if you don’t believe because there is no evidence, well, that’s not materially different from being absolutely certain there’s no God because there is no evidence. Those who profess atheistic “certainty” could probably be convinced of gods if there were evidence for Gods. Such folks seem to Sullivan like absolutists because they’re not scientists, and so don’t they don’t think of empirical truth as provisional. Sullivan’s definition of atheism as “positive denial of any God” isn’t that far from the a-Nessie stand of “positive denial of the Loch Ness monster”—which of course is Sullivan’s own stand (if he’s rational). The gap between 6.9 and 7.0 isn’t so large!
As for John Gray’s “little masterpiece,” I’m not inclined to read it. After having a several-year bout with the likes of Plantinga, David Bentley Hart, Karen Armstrong, and others, I don’t want to go another round with an atheist-dissing atheist who’s also an anti-progressivist.
Finally, what about Sullivan’s claim that my “agnostic” near certainty of no God is “quite similar to the “doubting faith of nonfundamentalist Christians”? Sadly, he’s wrong here, for there’s a huge difference. While liberal Christianity may involve doubt, atheism—or Sullivan’s characterization of “agnosticism”—does not involve faith. Why is a doubt based on lack of evidence anything like accepting a divine and resurrected Jesus or a theistic god?
I’m hoping that, as Sullivan moves toward the center of the political spectrum, he comes to realize that the Vatican is one of the world’s great promulgators of “fake news.” And it’s sad for me to see a man I respect, a man whose mind can be changed about politics, remain so adamant about Jesus and Catholicism.
See you next Friday.*
*Only kidding! I’ll be here all week, folks!
Sub
This, of course, is the oldest strawman there is regarding atheism. It would be nice if the religious finally tired of it and accepted that it isn’t true.
But they can’t, of course, since that would leave them with no good counter to atheism.
Well, as for evidence for god, IMO, not only is there no evidence for god, there is no possible evidence for god, that could not be explained just as easily and reasonably in another way (aliens, hallucinations, and more.)
I agree with Jerry on this; for some sets of evidence, a god is the most parsimonious and predictive explanation. For example, if there had been a god, he could have written messages to us in English in the genetic codes that he would have known we would decode and label with letters. These would have been impossible to falsify or hallucinate; anyone in the world has access to the species and could do their own decoding. The messsages could even have been personalized, naming and describing the decoder in ways that no third parties or lab techs could have known (secret birthmark, etc). The hypothesis that god did it leads to predictions about the kinds of messages that would be found by other people.
Similarly, if there had been a god, he could have made magically-updating hard-copy bibles to keep up with current vocabulary and ethical dilemmas. If this happened to all Christian bibles anywhere in the world, all at the same time, the simplest explanation would be that there really is a god. The hypothesis leads to predictions about how bibles will change in the future, and why Korans and other books don’t change once they are published.
And the aliens who created the computer simulation that we act in, on someone’s hard drive somewhere, could have done the same thing. In my view, that’s a more likely scenario than a god (however it’s defined) being responsible. But that’s me, others may differ.
The only useful definition of “atheist” that I’ve found is “one who lacks belief in a god or gods.” That covers everyone I know who identifies as an atheist.
I find Sullivan’s (and others’) use of “agnostic” useless as a description. Knowledge claims about gods are orthogonal to belief. It’s possible to be a gnostic-theist, an agnostic-theist, or an agnostic-atheist. I don’t personally know any gnostic atheists (aka “strong atheists”, those who claim that gods definitely do not exist), but I’m sure there are some out there.
Some people who lack belief in a god or gods don’t like the word atheist and prefer to call themselves agnostic. That’s fine when the distinction doesn’t matter, but it’s still useless as a descriptor. If you lack belief, you’re an atheist.
Exactly!
Gnosticism and agnosticism deal with knowledge claims.
Theism and atheism deal with belief claims.
A theist believes in a god or gods. An atheist is without such belief.
A Gnostic claims to know there is a god/gods. An agnostic claims no knowledge of a god’s existence or non-existence
From my perspective everyone, without exception, is an agnostic. I know nothing of a god or gods. Nor does anyone else despite their claims otherwise. Belief is not knowledge.
I did once come upon a declared gnostic atheist though he was not at all clear about how he acquired such knowledge. I define myself as an agnostic atheist.
What about deism – its not theism – how does atheism cover deism – is it just a name?
‘There’s glory for you!’, said Humpty Dumpty
‘I don’t know what you mean by “glory”,’ Alice said.
Humpty Dumpty smiled contemptuously. ‘Of course you don’t — till I tell you. I meant “there’s a nice knock-down argument for you!”‘
‘But “glory” doesn’t mean “a nice knock-down argument”,’ Alice objected.
‘When I use a word,’ Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, ‘it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.’
‘The question is,’ said Alice, ‘whether you can make words mean so many different things.’
‘The question is,’ said Humpty Dumpty, ‘whether you or the word is to be master — that’s all.’
Lewis Carroll, “Through the Looking Glass,” Chapter 6.
Your analysis of the Greek roots of theism, atheism, gnosticism and agnosticism is no doubt correct, but I think the meanings of many of those terms has changed through usage. People may not have a “belief” in god precisely because they don’t have any “knowledge” of the existence of god, and would likely consider themselves to be “atheists.”
It is marvelous – in a bad way – what religion can drive one to think and do.
I can only think it’s insecurity. Sullivan appears to really, deeply need others belief systems to be closely matching his own, no matter what prescription is laid in front of him.
If I was in a conversation with Mr. Sullivan I’d probably say “The results are in – religion is bogus. Get over it – you can live without it – why is that such a big deal?”
For a theist to entertain the notion that they might be wrong is tantamount to losing faith. So it’s impossible to have an intellectual discussion with a theist on the subject of god.
Plainly said. I might differ a bit and prefer, it’s “almost impossible”. There are a few believers that do lose there faith due to conversation or reading.
I was a theist once upon a time, and it was precisely those sorts of intellectual conversations that help spur my apostasy.
I can relate to this.
A little off your central theme, but I’m not sure Sullivan is moving to the political center, at least by much. He seems more to be standing still and the balance point is moving to the right. He was a pro-Thatcher conservative in 1980s British politics which is pretty consistent with a pro-Obama Democrat in early 21st century American politics. They are both pretty conservative positions (Obama would be on the right in much of Europe). I guess you could argue that his pro-Iraq war position was to the right of that and that he has moved back from there, but he has analyzed and apologized for that part of his life enough to think that it was an anomaly.
Agree on the religion bit, but I think he believes (at least he has said) that his acceptance of god is a fundamental part of his nature (perhaps why he feels like it’s in his genes). I just have the opposite affliction.
I would recommend the book “Atheism in France, 1650-1720” by Alan Charles Kors. He talks about universal belief being promulgated by the pious. When explorers started returning with stories of nonbelievers the attitudes of Europeans changed considerably.
I used to think aliens would put a nail in the coffin for organized (theistic) religions. Alas, I am not convinced it would do anything. The serpentine rationalizations of the faithful will put humans with God above all else.
I will make sure to check that out, thank you. I know Kors has written about Baron D’Holbach, one of the first modern atheists, who is also one of the subjects of Philipp Blom’s superb “A Wicked Company: The Forgotten Radicalism of the European Enlightenment.”
I think a big innovation of modernism is the introduction of non-theistic religions.
It’s pretty clear that intersectionality is a catechism, and that much of “social justice warrior” belief is a transposition from Christianity, for example, onto a secular domain. It’s why some people call this relgion “secular fundamentalism”.
Ayaan Hirsi Ali somewhat touches on this when she notes that “bigot” and “hate speech” are secular notions for “heretic” and “heresy”.
It’s all semantics, as Sullivan has defined “religion” to mean ‘any firmly-held belief’, thus stretching it to the point of inanity.
Perhaps because he thinks of doubting faith as non-belief with attachment to Christianity. There’s a tremendous amount of belief in belief in what Sullivan writes. See his February 22 column on Auden.
I find this topic so interesting. I do see what Sullivan is saying about the possibility of religion being to some extent genetic. For example, the apparent link between autism and atheism would seem to support the ‘perceived agency’ theory. I also think it’s *possible that the ever controversial group selection could be a factor in religion, and that parts of religion could simply be verbalized intuitions that we are born with, regarding a need to put tribe over self when nature generally selects for selfish behavior (or perhaps this could have been born out of primate hierarchies and wouldn’t even need to involve group selection). This would be quite similar to children with OCD who come up with explanations like “The Martians make me wash my hands” (as described in The Boy Who Couldn’t Stop Washing). People with OCD are not schizophrenic or delusional, but they are faced with psychologically incongruent impulses that they have to integrate into a coherent narrative somehow.
When we get into more mystical realms, I more or less agree with Sullivan, but I think it is an important distinction to use words like ‘materialism’ or ‘dualism’ vs. ‘no God’. I think it is quite rational to be entirely agnostic about the ultimate nature of reality, consciousness, what happens when we die, and so on. And generally that is what religious scholars, to my mind, more or less mean by God – they will say that there is a ‘personal God’, for example, and then say his personality is impossible to describe and beyond all comprehension and not conceivable by our human minds. A God of panentheism, Buddhism’s ’emptiness’, and Tegmark’s ‘universe of math’ all sound relatively similar, to my mind.
I sympathize with Sullivan’s theism (Hey, I’m a Frankenstein monster of this generation’s varied ‘spiritual’ influences – I have vague notions that it’s good for people to pray because it realigns their quarks and purifies their quantum fields or some such thing, lol. And yes, I know that makes me sound like a lunatic, but I am what I am.) People always say people turn to religion primarily because of death, but to my mind it is the problem of injustice and suffering that are psychologically unbearable without the hope of some kind of cosmic order that eventually brings true reparation and true joy to all sentient minds.
Looks like my comments aren’t going through anymore. 😦 Peace out then.
No, you haven’t been banned or anything, so I’m not trashing anything. I’ll check the comments.
Thank you. Sorry for jumping the gun on assuming that, I get all overly sensitive sometimes.
I generally refresh the page when this happens and the comment has always then appeared.
Cosmic order does not require a god. Physical laws provide order and they do not appear to be transcendent and if they are that would be metaphysics.
People are attracted to religion because of the promise of an afterlife. I think most people want an afterlife more than cosmic order. And it’s my belief that most people would prefer both over a god. This is a bit of a paradox for most believers. If asked what has highest priority my guess they would rank: 1) afterlife, 2) cosmic order, 3) god. God is in last place…poor fellow.
And when pressed about what that afterlife will be like, every person who believes in said afterlife will have a different answer.
A while ago I had a debate on Twitter with a nonbeliever who insisted that the meaning of “atheism” isn’t semantics and that a-theism (deliberate hyphen for emphasis) does NOT mean “lacking in belief” or “without gods.” He argues that the description provided by the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy is correct because this is how philosophers define “atheism”. To put this simply, the SEP is saying that an atheist IS making a claim: “God does not exist” whereas I’ve always understood the definition of “atheist” to mean a person who says “I don’t believe in God”. In my view “I don’t believe in God” and “God does not exist” do not mean the same thing.
I’d like to see Jerry, if he’s interested, examine this SEP entry. Obviously, I’d also be interested to see what anyone else in this comment thread has to say about this as well: https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/atheism-agnosticism/
I don’t think it is the case that all philosophers define atheism that way. In fact, the article references philosophers who do not.
There is an important distinction between belief and (claimed) knowledge that I discussed in this brief post on The Skeptical Zone: http://theskepticalzone.com/wp/the-a-word/ Defining atheism to mean only those people making the positive claim that no gods exist ignores the majority of people who identify as atheists. The two-dimensional scale of theism-atheism orthogonal to gnosticism-agnosticism is far more descriptive and useful.
I agree with you. But here’s the funny (peculiar) thing: the person on Twitter tore into an image that’s similar to the one you provided and said it’s all wrong. Remember, the guy does not believe in God but insists we’re all using these terminologies incorrectly.
I found a couple of blog posts by him:
https://greatdebatecommunity.com/2018/10/17/atheism-and-bad-epistemological-images/
and
https://greatdebatecommunity.com/2018/12/04/can-atheism-be-true-not-the-way-you-may-think/
Oh no, not a Twitter takedown!
Seriously, thanks for the links. I think there is some inadvertent equivocation taking place. When I say that I lack belief in something, I’m making a claim about my personal view. In the case of gods, I mean that “I have never been presented with sufficient evidence or logic to preliminarily accept the existence of such entities.” When I say that I know something exists, I’m making a claim to having empirical evidence or reason that supports the existence of that thing. The people insisting that atheism means a positive claim of nonexistence leave no useful, concise way of distinguishing between those who believe in gods and those who lack such belief.
I’m happy to agree to a different axis than gnostic-agnostic, but I’m not going to stop identifying as an atheist. I lack belief in a god or gods. That makes me an atheist.
I don’t disagree with anything you’ve said here.
But Steve will maintain that the “a” in atheist does not mean “without” or “lack of”. It means a negation of theism. So to Steve a theist is a person who believes God exists, and an atheist is a person who believes God does not exist. I disagree. For me to say “I believe God does not exist” is to make a claim, and it’s a claim I can’t support.
Steve also argues that people get agnosticism wrong. Citing the SEP: “an agnostic is a person who has entertained the proposition that there is is a God but believes neither it is true nor that is is false.” To which Steve adds (I just a found a tweet by him): “Nothing whatsoever to do with knowledge here.”
Those who profess atheistic “certainty” could probably be convinced of gods if there were evidence for Gods.
I would still suspect aliens using superior technology first.
There is nothing the religious likes more than to tell an atheist what his problem is and nothing he hates more than for the atheist to doubt him. He holds everything on faith.
Jerry, I’m surprised that you didn’t call Sullivan on the “Negative Fallacy.” It is impossible to prove non-existence in a complex, open system, which is what physical reality is. No known boundaries have ever been evidenced. No known beginning, as could be bounces and crunches ad infinitum of our universe and possibly infinite multi-verses, as Sir Martin Rees, Astronomer Royal and past president. of The Royal Society holds as probable.
https://logfall.wordpress.com/negative-proof-fallacy/
You mentioned pedophilia above (“a manifestly maladaptive trait”). I’ve wondered for a long time if pedophilia is a genetic trait. If for hundreds of centuries, males selected females who appeared strong and healthy and able to have children (and therefore young), isn’t it possible that that tendency is an inherited trait? And, if so, couldn’t many men today inherit that trait which in some men points them towards pedophilia?
It seems to me that the trait, even if inherited, should in time die out, due to fewer opportunities for pedophiles to have children (due to modern laws, etc).
Sometimes I think I have a rough grasp of evolution and other times I feel lost. But I would like to know what others think about this.
Why must people insist on diluting/disputing atheism? (They’re actually agnostics and anyway atheism is a religion, too.)
It strikes me as the weakest form of argument – eroding word meanings (religion) and accusing the other side of having the weakness (religion) being defended.
PS If, after all we’ve learned about the world since the days of the Bible, you’re religious, your judgment is appalling.
They’re frightened, mate. They’re frightened that we might be right. So they have to do all they can to dismiss what we say. That extends to telling us that we don’t – can’t – really believe it.
What we need to do is reaffirm that yes, this is what all the evidence tells us. That is nothing to do with either faith or religion. To fall back on unsupported faith is a sign of weakness, and nothing else.
I’m going to go out on a semantic limb and say that you don’t have to call yourself an atheist if you are a mythologist and believe that all religions are myths. Myths are defined as “Organizations of symbols, images and narratives that are metaphorical of the possibilities of human experience and fulfillment in a given society at a given time”, according to Joseph Campbell, a well respected mythologist, himself. If one thinks of gods in mythological terms, then the idea of a god is “metaphorical of the possibilities of human experience and fulfillment in a given society at a given time”. It is a representation of our experiences and dreams that we ourselves make up. To those who think their god is real, I say, “Go ahead and pull the other one.”
It’s seems to me that the concept of the ‘absolute’ sabotages human thinking about the real world. There is nothing known that is ‘absolute’/ ‘infinite’/’endless’ etc. An unsolvable paradox created by our silly minds.
rz
The problem with agnosticism is that, once one no longer identifies as a theist and accepts that they do not know if there is a God/god/gods, the lack of evidence causes one to drift towards atheism. The more one looks, the more one fails to find, the more one drifts towards the idea that there is nothing there. I mean, even I will search a drawer for my keys 2 or 3 times, but I eventually pick up on the fact that they probably aren’t there.
I find Sullivan’s position on atheism as faith there’s no God that I am beginning to wonder if he and others are trolling us atheists, perhaps not on purpose. They know if gets a reaction so they continue with it. It satisfies their need to make non-theists squirm.
Arguing that this is not how I feel seems to be a lost cause. Perhaps a better angle is to argue how belief in the non-existence of something should be the default for rational reasons. Belief in X should be driven by, and require, evidence, whereas non-belief does not.
I thought the first and third sections of Sullivan’s “Intelligencer” piece, on Theresa May’s Brexit dilemma and gay jokes, were pretty good, anyway.
As for the middle section replying to his critics regarding religion — for a guy who can be so clear-eyed and tough-minded on other topics, Sullivan sure is willing to do a lot of intellectual squirming to safeguard his personal need for “ultimate meaning.”