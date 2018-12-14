Affordable Care Act declared unconstitutional

Details are scanty here: the entire text is this:
(CNN)A federal judge in Texas said on Friday that the Affordable Care Act’s individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional and that the rest of the law must also fall.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.I
I guess we’ll know more tomorrow, but if you get details, by all means put them in the comments. Next stop: the Supreme Court.
So that means that if we want universal coverage, it has to be government programs. Good to know, actually.
Anyone find a link to the opinion? I’ve seen breaking news from CNN and The NY Times but they didn’t provide any links to the written descision
Here’s the opinion.
I accept the reasoning, assuming the premises are true and nothing important was left out, but I can’t help but get the impression from reading that that the judge wanted to strike it down.
This is precisely why we need “Medicare for all”. We need to abolish the entire mess that is the US health care system. Maybe this is a non-intended first step. This issue is red-hot and will continue to be for the foreseeable future; many R’s in the last mid-term lost and will continue to lose if they stand against health-care, universal or not.
This ruling could be political gold for the Democrats. Imagine the impact of a series of commercials during the 2020 election that parade sick people telling the nation how Trump and the Republicans are killing them. In the long run, maybe something good will come out of this sad situation. In the meantime, I remain very depressed.
Apparently the tax law passed last year eliminated the individual requirement to buy insurance. The Supreme Court previously upheld Obamacare because it was based on a tax, of which Congress has the power to enact. Since the tax is now gone the whole law is invalid according to this judge.
I don’t have Obamacare, but there is nothing more infuriating to me that the right wing has done than its effort to deprive millions of people of healthcare. It is sickening (no pun intended) and sadistic. But I fear that out of ignorance many of those who may be deprived of healthcare will continue to vote for the people who want them in an early grave, including Trump.
Maybe the Supreme Court will reverse this judge, but that’s far from a guarantee considering who is on it.
What has this country come to?