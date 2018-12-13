Titiania McGrath suspended from Twitter, then returns in glory and defiance

You may be aware of Titania McGrath, apparently the reincarnation of Godfrey Elfwick. Both Titania and Godfrey trolled the Authoritarian Left by pretending to be social justice warriors and mocking the extremes of that ideology. In fact, both Titania and Godfrey were so convincing that their tweets were taken seriously by some SJWs, and non-SJW liberals like Sam Harris.
As we know, there’s no distance between reality and satire when you’re dealing with the Authoritarian Left. When they start calling out General Tso’s Chicken (not even a real Chinese dish) for being inappropriately cooked and a case of cultural appropriation, then you know you’ve entered the twilight zone. And so there was a gaping niche that Godfrey and then Titania sought to fill.
After “Godfrey” published a spoof piece in 2016 that fooled the Guardian, and then spewed a bunch of tweets that were considered offensive (as I said, there’s no humor on the Regressive Left), he was finally banned by Twitter last year.
After a period of quiescence, however, an Elfwick clone appeared in the form of the magnificent Titania McGrath (see his/her/their/zir/its Twitter feed). Here are a few of Titania’s recent tweets:
Titania was notable for his/her/their/zir/its poetry, and produced some magnificent specimens of lyrical and appropriately angry Social Justice Poems. Here’s one:But then Titania was also banned from Twitter. It didn’t last long:
And her reappearance on Twitter was celebrated in the Spectator by none other than. . . Godfrey Elfwick! (Click on screenshot). Clearly, the Spectator is in on the joke.
Now Claire Lehmann, who’s also in on the joke, has enlisted Titania to recount her Twitter Troubles on Quillette. It’s pure McGrath, as you can tell from the title (click on screenshot):
If you’re not familiar with hir, here’s how it begins:
My name is Titania McGrath. I am a radical intersectionalist poet committed to feminism, social justice, and armed peaceful protest. In April of this year, I decided to become more industrious on social media. I was inspired by other activists who had made use of their online platforms in order to spread their message and explain to people why they are wrong about everything.
This week the powers-that-be at Twitter hit my account with a “permanent suspension” (a semantic contradiction, but then I suppose bigots aren’t known for their grammatical prowess). This was the latest in a series of suspensions, all of which were imposed because I had been too woke. The final straw appeared to be a tweet in which I informed my followers that I would be attending a pro-Brexit march so that I could punch a few UKIP supporters in the name of tolerance.
. . . and the ending:
Unfortunately, those who fight for the progressive cause are continually bombarded by alt-right trolls who like to engage in a form of harassment known as “debate.” Only a few days before my suspension, a misogynist referred to me as “shrill and humourless.” As I was quick to point out, humour is a patriarchal construct. This is why it has been so gratifying to see the success of our current wave of feminist comedians, those brave women who are subverting the genre by ensuring that it doesn’t make anyone laugh.
Do not pity me. As a woman in a heteronormative patriarchal world I am accustomed to males like Jack Dorsey attempting to keep me silent. In my absence from Twitter, I took the opportunity to spend some time at a resort in Val d’Isère, where I could relax and contemplate my oppression. I even managed to write a book which I have entitled Woke: A Guide to Social Justice. I did want to call it My Struggle, but that title was already taken apparently.
I am a healer, a weaver of dreams. I have been put on this earth to defend minorities and fight for social justice. My work is not about ego. It is so much bigger than me. So please make sure you spread the word about my new book so that as many copies as possible can be sold.
Titania is a breath of fresh air in the toxic atmosphere produced by entitled Leftists. And now, it seems (and only seems, as this may be another joke), that Ms./Mr./Womnyx McGrath has a book in the offing. He/she/zir/its announces it below, and it’s even listed on Amazon UK, scheduled for release in early March of next year (details, of course, are very scanty). Is it for real? Who knows? But it should be required summer reading for all students who are about to start college.
The item about sex with cacti can scarcely be anything else than satire. Otherwise, bad taste?
It wasn’t a real article.
That may not have been a real article, but…sex with cacti is not fanciful. Unfortunately, I learned of a practice whereby men take the fruit of prickly pears, scoop out the seeds and use them to masturbate. I say unfortunately, because there are some practices that I don’t need or care to know about.
If they’re not buying the fruit from a grocer, they risk having incredibly painful private parts because the prickly pears “are covered in glochids which are like little hair-like splinters that can stick into your skin and are very painful and very hard to see.” I once brushed my arm against a prickly pear cactus and both my arm and my clothes were filled with scores and scores, perhaps hundreds, of almost imperceptible hairs, almost impossible to pull out even with tweezers, and prone to break off at skin level. I threw away the shirt, and it took days for the skin irritation to dissipate, and I never got all of them out.
Then there is “piquerism.”
Dendrophilia, or a love of trees.
https://drmarkgriffiths.wordpress.com/2012/06/20/wood-you-do-it-for-me-a-beginners-guide-to-dendrophilia/
“”However, the word ‘dendrophilia’ has now been adopted by some in the sexology field to refer to those who have a fetishistic or paraphilic interest in trees (i.e., individuals who derive sexual pleasure, sexual arousal and/or are sexually attracted to trees). This may involve actual sexual contact with trees and/or (as Raymond Corsini notes in his 1999 Dictionary of Psychology) veneration as phallic symbols
….
A fairly recent British case of dendrophilia came to light when 21-year old Scottish man received a lifetime ban from Airdrie’s Central Park for attempting to have sex with one of the trees (with The Sun winning the best headline with “Fancy a treesome?”).”””
Imagine that you had dendrophilia for a philodendron? Though not a tree but perhaps you had dendrophilia for the tree the philodendron was on.
It’s not every day that I laugh at a philodendron joke. Bravo
My comedy audience is very select and niche.
So would that be philodendronphilia, philodendrondendrophilia, or philodendrondendrondendrophilia? Erotobotany is beyond me.
Erotobotany – good one. Or would it be eroticobotany?
I like the ring of “eroticobotany” better. But I’d just as soon not consult an expert on the subject.
LOL. You’re a real pistil, Diana!
@DianA Say that when you’re pissed! Bravo.
I’ve seen some that looked pretty hawt, but I have this Freudian fear of philodendra dentata.
Good comedy directed against the humorless is always effective and super fun to watch.
WOKE A Guide to Social Justice by Titania McGrath appears on the little, brown Book Group website under the Constable Imprint
Thanks for the heads up. I’m going to order it post haste.
This sort of poe reminds me of the CBC radio show This is That. One of my favourite episodes was about the requirement of dogs in Quebec to be taught commands in both English and French.
You listen and start to get annoyed until it slowly dawns on you that it’s satire.
Ah yes, This is That, the show that takes a probing look at Canada, “North America’s third largest country”. My brother, who’s a big fan, and I were just talking about the show, and he specifically mentioned the bilingual-dog episode. What I’d like to know is whether the calls from “actual listeners” (often irate) at the end of the show really are from actual listeners or whether that’s false like everything else on the show!
Yes, I wonder that too – are the calls people who didn’t understand it was satire or are they are satire of such people? Such is the brilliance of the show….walking the fine line between outright deception and satire. Knowing when to give just enough to people so they can figure that it’s satire (even though I’m sure that some never do).
I’m sure there’s a way to accidentally “capture” a non-human in the scope of Bill 101/178, though. Perhaps by making it an employee of a business.
Hilarious stuff. Almost makes me want to join Twi**er. But not quite.
Chortle. Its a good sign that your discipline is moribund when you cant distinguish deliberate from accidental absurdity.
Unfortunately it is far from moribond, considering that this bs is informing policies at the higher level.
Lol, it’s therapeutic to be able to laugh at some of this scary mob mentality stuff!
Honestly, I think college kids should get something of a pass on this stuff, as it’s the job of every generation to figure out what they can do that will annoy their elders the most (we just got drunk and lit stuff on fire in the streets when I was that age, but hey, to each his own.) It’s the adults in the room supporting this that is mind boggling.
I think what bugs me the most about this attitude is that it’s almost entirely “Tell don’t show”, which is of course the opposite of what you’re supposed to do in about any endeavor. I have an esoteric list of people that I admire from all walks of life (usually academic on the one hand and spiritual on the other, with the occasional artist mixed in,) and admittedly, I am prone to trying to weave my beliefs into nonsense that make people of all creeds and beliefs facepalm. But if I say something like “Ok, so, the thing is, Noah’s ark was real, it’s just that the animals were every kind of hadron and the flood was a storm of mini black holes and the ark was Hawking Radiation. See, I’ve drawn it all in this adorable illustration, look at all those cute little quarks getting on the ark!”, then my hometown priest will purse his lips and refrain from saying anything but continue to walk around being Bodhisattva like while continuing to believe in Noah’s ark, making me think “Hey, I don’t know, maybe believing in arks is good for people, look at how saintly he is.” A scientist would likely ask “Are you having some sort of seizure?” first and, after assessing my medical safety, hand me a book on physics. A dharma teacher might briefly mention how a proliferation of thoughts disturbs one’s peace before demonstrating their own inner peace and quietude.
Anyways. We are creatures who learn via mirroring and social modeling. If you run around angrily screeching at people all the time, you’re not teaching them anything about acceptance, you’re teaching them to run around angrily screeching. Now if you’ll excuse me, I must return to painting my depiction of leptons getting on the ark, kawaii style.
I remember Al Capps’s unfortunate characterization of protesters as SWINE:
Students Wildly Indignant About Nearly Everything.
This kind of stuff reminds me of David Thompson’s excellent blog. All mordant and well-written, witty in a light way. But you go there often enough and you realise that the blindspot they have about conservatism and the inherent ridiculousness of gun-nuts, and religious fundamentalists, and Trump, and Brexit, is even bigger than the illiberal left’s blindspot about its own ridiculousness. Which wouldn’t be a problem if people like Elfwick didn’t always portray themselves as free-thinking and politically independent.
Students are obnoxious? Well, I mean okay. Good point…I guess.
Anything about, say, the NRA’s unhinged video from a while back, where they threatened a kind of armed warfare against liberals? Anything about Tommy Robinson’s fascist goon brigade turning up for a demonstration to unconvincingly chant ‘we love Europe’ while simultaneously waving banners about ‘Brexit traitors’? Or is that not as open to satire as transgender people writing silly poetry?
Again, if you’re open about being partisan this stuff is fine. It’s the insufferable pose of disinterested-defender-of-reason that begins to wear after a while.
You demand that every satirists equally divvy out their attention among every single subject worthy of satire?
You seem to not realize that the creative minds behind McGrath, Elfwick, et al. are themselves left-of-center. What you consider a ‘blind spot’ is instead a meet & good focus on the threat arising from inside our own camp.
There are many who mock and parody the loons to the right of us. That is the venue of every major branch of comedy, especially as presented on late night talk shows.
But what about the loons to the left of us? Agreed they are not as dangerous (probably). But still, mockery is a legitimate way to fight back. i only wish it would make it to network television.
Bill Maher mocks them.
What is the age of consent for a Shagbark Hickory?(asking for a friend)
Elfwick also pwned BBC radio when they interviewed folks who’d never seen STAR WARS.
Brilliant. That poem is a work of high art.
So, was it true that they posted they were going to punch some Brexiters on a march? If so, the ban was obviously the right thing to do – because you can’t expect Twitter to be constantly keeping track of which accounts are parodies. The nature of Twitter is that the short tweets are going to be read in isolation from stuff posted earlier.
I’m missing where the “glory” is. Is it that they established they didn’t mean it about the punching, so were allowed back on? Is that really “glorious”?