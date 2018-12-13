Thursday: Hili Dialogue

Preliminary note for newbies: The cat below is pronounced”Hee-Lee”, with long “e”s, not “Hilly”.

Good morning on Thursday, December 13, 2018, with 12 shopping days left until Coynezaa. It’s National Cocoa Day, but didn’t we have that yesterday? YES! Someone screwed up, so we have to drink cocoa on two straight days. Well, I can think of worse things, like having to read Reza Aslan one day in a row.

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot below to see it) is a series of seven sequential drawings that celebrate the Geminid Meteor Shower that will take place tonight and Friday. Every December Earth is approached by an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon, a 3-mile-wide rocky body that leaves a trail of debris. It’s this debris, incinerating as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, that produces the often-spectacular meteor shower. The best time to see the meteors will be before dawn and after moonset tomorrow—Friday. (You can see more details about the shower and Doodle here). Maybe some readers can take photos for us.

It’s not much of a day in history. On this day in 1577, the Mallard Captain Sir Francis Drake, on orders from Queen Elizabeth I, set out from Plymouth, England to circumnavigate the Earth. It took three years, and he was the second expedition to succeed—and the first in which the captain survived. (Do you know the first expedition?) Here’s Drake’s route:

On December 13, 1642, Abel Tasman became the first European to see New Zealand. Then we skip three centuries to December 13, 1943, when the Nazis created the Massacre of Kalavryta by German forces occupying Greece. More than 500 Greeks—all the males in that town—were shot in reprisal for guerrillas killing German soldiers. On this day in 1949, the Israeli Knesset moved the capital of Israel to Jerusalem.

On this day in 1971, “Jane Roe” (real name Norma McCorvey) filed a lawsuit against the Dallas County Attorney, Henry Wade for the right to have an abortion. Texas law at that time allowed abortion only to save the life of the mother, but also winked at women getting abortions after rape or incest. McCorvey came by her fetus the usual way. This, of course, resulted in the case of Roe v Wade, decided in 1973 by a 7-2 vote of the Supreme Court.

Finally, and I remember this, it was on December 13, 2001 that the Indian Parliament building, the Sansad Bhavan, was attacked by terrorists. Fourteen people were killed, including five terrorists, six Delhi police, 2 Parliament security guards, and a gardener. Since then security at the Sansad Bhavan has increased tremendously, and I couldn’t even approach the building on my last several visits to Delhi.

Notables born on this day include Heinrich Heine (1797), Alvin C. York (1887), Bill Vukovich (1918), Dick Van Dyke (1925; still with us at 93), and Taylor Swift (1989).

Those who expired on December 13 include Donatello (1466), Alexander Selkirk (1721, the model for Robinson Crusoe), Samuel Johnson (1784), Wassily Kandinsky (1944), Grandma Moses (1961), Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney (1992) and Zal Yanovsky (2002).

Some artwork from those who died on this day:

Donatello (David):

Wassily Kandinsky, one of my favorite painters (“Swinging”):

Grandma Moses (“Christmas”):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej picked up Hili for a cuddle and then took a selfie. (Remember, the cat is “Hee-Lee”

A: Do I disturb you? Hili: Just a bit.

In Polish:

Ja: Nie przeszkadzam ci?

Hili: Tylko troszkę.

In London, readers Laurie and Gethyn, the staff of the coffee-drinking cat Theo, are worried because he scratched himself furiously until he drew blood. They took him to the vet and provide the narrative below. I’m a fan of Theo, so please spare a thought for him and his staff:

We originally thought he caught fleas at the vet; and before we knew it, he had scratched his head and shoulder until there were open wounds on each. They proceed with treating him as if for an allergy and gave him steroids and put him in the collar. His head is better; but, he was still able to reach his shoulder and injured it more. That’s why the medical sweater. The Dermatologist will determine if it’s allergies or something skin-related. But if there are no answers forthcoming, they will have to admit him for tests.

Poor guy! Look at that get up (admittedly, it’s Christmas-colored):

A photo I found on Facebook:

Science presenter Ziya Tong found this cool demonstration of close-up magic. Be sure to watch the trick:

I love magic tricks and this guy is frikken *phenomenal*. Well worth a watch to see if you can figure out how he's doing this close up. pic.twitter.com/NcvuM7QWf0 — IM🍑HIM (@ziyatong) December 11, 2018

Tweets from Grania. First, the satirist Titania McGrath comments obliquely about the British-Russian comedian asked to sign a “behavioural agreement” so as not to offend any University of London students:

All comedy should be banned. There is no place for laughter in the post-#MeToo era. — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 12, 2018

Oops—wrong green!

I think they mean eco friendly. 😂 pic.twitter.com/BP1SzzIPvv — Only in America (@Crazzyintheusa) December 12, 2018

What goes around comes around, and Michael Cohen’s going away for three years:

Deleted tweet but still a delight. pic.twitter.com/eTOsvCXpec — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 12, 2018

It seems that Artists of Yore couldn’t draw sloths any better than they could draw cats. This thing has a head the size of a ping-pong ball on a body the size of a German Shepherd, and a human face as well:

And to think, all this time you had absolutely no idea that you desperately needed to see the first printed illustration of a sloth. pic.twitter.com/XjuY6z8GtD — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 12, 2018

I’m pretty sure that back in those days they put rocks in the snowballs:

Princeton students after a Freshman-Sophomore snowball fight, 1893 pic.twitter.com/Lwv25u8nmI — 41 Strange (@41Strange) December 11, 2018

A friendly sea lion. Note that it has external ears so it’s a sea lion rather than a seal. (I remember that because “sea lion” has more letters than “seal”, and has an extra body part, too.)

This sea lion can't get enough!! 😃 📽️ig: crystaldivekohtao pic.twitter.com/Pb50G8QJGo — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) December 11, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. The first is real population-genetics history: Motoo Kimura was instrumental in developing and popularizing the “neutral theory” of evolution, positing that many variant alleles did not differ in their contribution to fitness and so were not subject to natural selection. Lewontin, of course, was my advisor, and the two papers at issue (Lewontin & Hubby 1966) were about the large amount of genetic variation at genes that coded for soluble proteins, variation that Kimura undoubtedly wanted to analyze with his neutral theory. Steve Orzack was a friend a fellow grad student at Dick’s lab at Harvard when I was there. (Graham Coop is a population geneticist at UC Davis.)

Piece of population genetics history: postcard from Motoo Kimura to Lewontin asking for reprint of Hubby and Lewontin 1966. Thanks to Steven Orzack for permission to post this. pic.twitter.com/FsY9KvmyXf — Graham Coop (@Graham_Coop) December 12, 2018

Predation. The strength of this wasp, when it flies away with its orthopteran at the end, is stunning. Translations of the Japanese welcome.

Another peaceful encounter with orcas. Matthew’s comment:

“Mum and two youngsters – presumably Mum thought the swimmer might be a baby whale in difficulty, hence the non-bitey interest. Many stories of cetaceans saving drowning sailors.”

PART OF THE POD: A New Zealand woman says she was swimming by herself when she was suddenly joined by three friendly killer whales. The orcas peacefully swam alongside her in what she describes as a life-changing experience. https://t.co/UYXoFq9xwb pic.twitter.com/NFR60pFY2Y — ABC News (@ABC) December 12, 2018

Science writer Matt Shipman points out the unfair lack of interest in insects of many biology textbooks:

One thing that bio students aren't learning much about? The most common animals in the world. (That's insects, for those of you following along at home…) https://t.co/xRHOZoZhKV #entomology #highered — Matt Shipman (@ShipLives) December 12, 2018