Thursday: Hili Dialogue

Preliminary note for newbies: The cat below is pronounced”Hee-Lee”, with long “e”s, not “Hilly”.
Good morning on Thursday, December 13, 2018, with 12 shopping days left until Coynezaa. It’s National Cocoa Day, but didn’t we have that yesterday? YES! Someone screwed up, so we have to drink cocoa on two straight days. Well, I can think of worse things, like having to read Reza Aslan one day in a row.
Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot below to see it) is a series of seven sequential drawings that celebrate the Geminid Meteor Shower that will take place tonight and Friday. Every December Earth is approached by an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon, a 3-mile-wide rocky body that leaves a trail of debris. It’s this debris, incinerating as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, that produces the often-spectacular meteor shower. The best time to see the meteors will be before dawn and after moonset tomorrow—Friday. (You can see more details about the shower and Doodle here). Maybe some readers can take photos for us.
It’s not much of a day in history. On this day in 1577, the Mallard Captain Sir Francis Drake, on orders from Queen Elizabeth I, set out from Plymouth, England to circumnavigate the Earth. It took three years, and he was the second expedition to succeed—and the first in which the captain survived. (Do you know the first expedition?) Here’s Drake’s route:
On December 13, 1642, Abel Tasman became the first European to see New Zealand. Then we skip three centuries to December 13, 1943, when the Nazis created the Massacre of Kalavryta by German forces occupying Greece. More than 500 Greeks—all the males in that town—were shot in reprisal for guerrillas killing German soldiers. On this day in 1949, the Israeli Knesset moved the capital of Israel to Jerusalem.
On this day in 1971, “Jane Roe” (real name Norma McCorvey) filed a lawsuit against the Dallas County Attorney, Henry Wade for the right to have an abortion. Texas law at that time allowed abortion only to save the life of the mother, but also winked at women getting abortions after rape or incest. McCorvey came by her fetus the usual way. This, of course, resulted in the case of Roe v Wade, decided in 1973 by a 7-2 vote of the Supreme Court.
Finally, and I remember this, it was on December 13, 2001 that the Indian Parliament building, the Sansad Bhavan, was attacked by terrorists. Fourteen people were killed, including five terrorists, six Delhi police, 2 Parliament security guards, and a gardener. Since then security at the Sansad Bhavan has increased tremendously, and I couldn’t even approach the building on my last several visits to Delhi.
Notables born on this day include Heinrich Heine (1797), Alvin C. York (1887), Bill Vukovich (1918), Dick Van Dyke (1925; still with us at 93), and Taylor Swift (1989).
Those who expired on December 13 include Donatello (1466), Alexander Selkirk (1721, the model for Robinson Crusoe), Samuel Johnson (1784), Wassily Kandinsky (1944), Grandma Moses (1961), Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney (1992) and Zal Yanovsky (2002).
Some artwork from those who died on this day:
Donatello (David):
Wassily Kandinsky, one of my favorite painters (“Swinging”):
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej picked up Hili for a cuddle and then took a selfie. (Remember, the cat is “Hee-Lee”
A: Do I disturb you?Hili: Just a bit.
Ja: Nie przeszkadzam ci?
Hili: Tylko troszkę.
In London, readers Laurie and Gethyn, the staff of the coffee-drinking cat Theo, are worried because he scratched himself furiously until he drew blood. They took him to the vet and provide the narrative below. I’m a fan of Theo, so please spare a thought for him and his staff:
We originally thought he caught fleas at the vet; and before we knew it, he had scratched his head and shoulder until there were open wounds on each. They proceed with treating him as if for an allergy and gave him steroids and put him in the collar. His head is better; but, he was still able to reach his shoulder and injured it more. That’s why the medical sweater. The Dermatologist will determine if it’s allergies or something skin-related. But if there are no answers forthcoming, they will have to admit him for tests.
Poor guy! Look at that get up (admittedly, it’s Christmas-colored):
A photo I found on Facebook:
Science presenter Ziya Tong found this cool demonstration of close-up magic. Be sure to watch the trick:
Tweets from Grania. First, the satirist Titania McGrath comments obliquely about the British-Russian comedian asked to sign a “behavioural agreement” so as not to offend any University of London students:
Oops—wrong green!
What goes around comes around, and Michael Cohen’s going away for three years:
It seems that Artists of Yore couldn’t draw sloths any better than they could draw cats. This thing has a head the size of a ping-pong ball on a body the size of a German Shepherd, and a human face as well:
I’m pretty sure that back in those days they put rocks in the snowballs:
A friendly sea lion. Note that it has external ears so it’s a sea lion rather than a seal. (I remember that because “sea lion” has more letters than “seal”, and has an extra body part, too.)
Tweets from Matthew. The first is real population-genetics history: Motoo Kimura was instrumental in developing and popularizing the “neutral theory” of evolution, positing that many variant alleles did not differ in their contribution to fitness and so were not subject to natural selection. Lewontin, of course, was my advisor, and the two papers at issue (Lewontin & Hubby 1966) were about the large amount of genetic variation at genes that coded for soluble proteins, variation that Kimura undoubtedly wanted to analyze with his neutral theory. Steve Orzack was a friend a fellow grad student at Dick’s lab at Harvard when I was there. (Graham Coop is a population geneticist at UC Davis.)
Predation. The strength of this wasp, when it flies away with its orthopteran at the end, is stunning. Translations of the Japanese welcome.
Another peaceful encounter with orcas. Matthew’s comment:
“Mum and two youngsters – presumably Mum thought the swimmer might be a baby whale in difficulty, hence the non-bitey interest. Many stories of cetaceans saving drowning sailors.”
Science writer Matt Shipman points out the unfair lack of interest in insects of many biology textbooks:
It just so happens I started drinking cocoa instead of coffee yesterday.
Went well, so again today.
I believe Magellan was the first but died before the trip was complete. I am still trying to understand the magic tricks. I think those guys had their fists around the snowballs.
Antidote [double strength!]:
Fresh from the lab – so to speak
That’s too fluffy to be a Lab🤓
Has anything happened to Gus ,you haven’t mentioned him lately .Poor old Theo ,my cat Misha is always scratching himself under the chin ,the vet says he has acne .
Our cat had that problem last year. Our vet said they often pick that up from eating and recommended cleaning / changing out the cat’s eating bowl frequently and using a wide shallow bowl. Both things we had already been doing, so no help there.
But they also prescribed a topical of some sort and that worked great. After first making our poor cat sick for 3 days. The first time we applied it she of course immediately cleaned it off. Turns out it wasn’t good for cats to ingest. She threw up for 3 days. After she recovered we began treatment again, but we would apply it and then hold her for 10-15 minutes and then thoroughly clean it off. Within two weeks of that her chin, which had been in pretty bad shape, was back to normal.
A dab of hydrogen peroxide rubbed on the chin does wonders for kitty chin acne.
Makes sense, thanks!
I’m wondering about Gus too. Miss seeing pics of him basking in Winnipeg sun or snow.
Hit the weights, David.
In the story David was only a lad & the lack of musculature emphasises the difference between him & Goliath [supposedly 6’6″ or more]. Also Donatello was trying out a new style different from what went before him.
True. Even Michelangelo’s David was kind of a girly man. Late 20th/early 21st century critics (I) have been programmed to the Brobdingnagian ideals of Schwarzenegger and Stallone.
Absolutely. Also some modern art historians claim Donatello was gay & this statue is a display of homoeroticism [the wing of Goliath’s head gear going up the back of the innocent, virginal lad’s leg…]
Art historians are full of it of course – they are the gatekeepers that have allowed, fot coin, the art world to be flooded with forgeries & misattributions [“it’s the ‘school of’ darling precious, cos we all say so!”]
That woman is so lucky. Life changing experience indeed.
She’s lucky in another, more immediate sense. We humans are not normally prey for Orca, but that could change in an instant. It’s not out of benevolence that she wasn’t eaten. It’s like walking past pigeons on your way to work – they’re pretty safe because chickens are our preferred avian food but under the right circumstances, they’d be lunch.
I agree there is something to what you say. But orca attacks on humans are very rare. Well, except in captivity. Of course, being such large and powerful creatures they can kill humans without necessarily intending to (oops).
I’ve swum with dolphins many times, but I would never feel safe with orcas. In my view , orcas are about as apex as our planet has. She is lucky to be alive…that’s the life changing feeling she has.
Agree, they are the apex of the apex. Dolphins are also large, powerful and arguably more dangerous statistically speaking, in the wild, to humans than orcas are.
According to Wikipedia (I know, but it’s a place to start), “. . . , wild orcas are not considered a real threat to humans, as there is no record of a wild Orca outright attacking or harming a human. Looking at a couple of lists of wild orca incidents that does seem to be fairly accurate. There is one recorded incident of a bite in the 1970’s, but there are no records of orcas in the wild killing a human.
That in itself is kind of amazing. If I had chompers like those orcas, I would probably at least try humans once. After all, how different from seal could they be?
It’s the packaging 🙂
Occasionally you hear of dolphins dragging drowning people to safety. It does happen. Of course, we never hear from the ones they drag to sea.
Same with Orca-eaten humans. We just call them “lost at sea”.
Francis Drake’s ship was named “Pelican” not “Mallard”. Also, he didn’t set out to circumnavigate the Earth but to capture Spanish treasure ships. Coming back the long way was just convenient for him at the time.
I think “Mallard” was a jest, riffing on “Drake”
Parking lot virtue signalling:
A while back while travelling there were open spots labelled ‘high efficiency or low emissions vehicles only’. My wife jokingly asked if we qualified, looked at my old Jeep and declared ‘hell no!’
But she has a handicap, so we got a better parking space anyhow.
I haven’t seen signs like that here in the UK except when associated with recharging points & they usually give a time restriction of say 4 hrs so others can charge. That photo is conveniently cropped of context & it’s all over the usual sites that glorify personal freedom above public good – the places that mock “libtards”.
I have read that IKEA, Whole Foods & various other retailers in the US have started small ‘preferred [privileged if you will] parking’ schemes to earn themselves easy green points for certification – not virtue signalling IMO, but I’m all for virtue signalling if it means the common good is served [picking up dog shit, not cycling among pedestrians, seatbelts, mufflers, alternative compact vehicles, cityscapes for people first etc]
e.g. The United States Green Building Council apparently doles out three points for such parking schemes, toward the total of 40 needed for basic LEED certification, the organization’s green-building stamp of approval.
When Babies”R”Us was around they had preferred parking for pregnant mothers and families with babies. Which is fair enough–they’re catering to their market. And a nine-month pregnant woman needs and deserves special treatment.
In most other cases, this sort of thing is just annoying. Not my property, not my call, but this is no different than those idiots who have tricked-out cars with lights everywhere and exhaust systems that rattle nearby windows.
If I’ve read you right James, you are claiming that stores/businesses putting a few ‘green’ parking spaces preferentially near their entry/exit points…
My mind is blown.
That’s correct. It’s all about showing off–in the case of the cars it’s about showing how macho you are, while in the case of the stores it’s about showing off how woke you are. In both cases, no one is fooled and sane people think you’re a moron.
Tooling around in an electric car is macho? A store racking up green certification points is woke?
You palaeontologist/geologists should remember to wear a big hat whenever the sun is out! LOL
Reminds me of the conflict the macho drivers must be going through now. A Tesla can blow the doors off most (all?) muscle cars, Ferraris, etc. but it’s the eco-friendly wimps’ car of choice. What to do?
Good point
Theo, the coffee-drinking cat, might suffer from the same problem I do. I love my coffee but if I drink to much, my skin gets dry and itchy. TMI?
I like the Princeton photo. Reminds me of college. Gotta blow off steam somehow, and mutually-agreed-upon violence is a remarkably good way to do it!
“…like having to read Reza Aslan one day in a row.” Lol.
Oh no! Not the black dog again…
Poor Theo! He must be in agony. I hope the vet finds the cause and is able to treat it.
Any etymologists recommend an introductory text for their discipline?
Also, preserve that postcard, towards the end of correspondence being easily preserved. (Intellectual historians have told me that having email doing most of it now will make it more difficult to reconstruct reading patterns and other aspects of scientific history.)
Neutral Theory (NT) as Kimura originally framed it has been steadily walked back in response to strong critiques. Though still an important concept, it has not fared well in the explosion of genetic research advances, and still has minimal predictive ability.
Kimura was explicit that his theory only obtained at the molecular level. But the anti-science Left has misappropriated NT to argue against selection at the phenotypic level. There’s even a certain biology instructor at an obscure state college annex who argues that NT means no phenotype variations whatsoever provide any fitness value!