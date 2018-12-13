Readers’ wildlife

Reader Tom Carrolan found snowy owls (Bubo scandiacus)! Some of his pictures of eagles will appear next week.
Up in Northern NY surveying Rough-legged Hawks, but…
[JAC: The first one’s either a female or a youngster, as they are flecked with brown, but males are nearly pure white, and you see one in the second photo]
Tom sent this one a few days ago with the caption “Happy Owlidays”:
Reader Peter Jones sent some black swan photos from Australia:
I am not sure if the black swans in Oz (Cygnus atratus) use “counter-current heat exchange” in their feet. But, recently I was over in Victoria and at one of its small port towns, Williamstown, on Port Phillip Bay (almost 35 times the size of the more famous Sydney Harbour). A bit of history, the Confederate raider ship, CSS Shenandoah, docked in Williamstown for repairs on January 25, 1865.
The water is pretty cold and I saw these swans standing, sort of asleep, at the water’s edge. I called over to one to ask if they were indeed benefitting from “counter-current heat exchange”. As you can see, in the second image, it indicated they had evolved an even better idea. They were standing on only one leg and automagically reduced heat loss by 50%! [JAC: I can’t see the legs]
Looks like the curve of the swan is up higher than it would be if gravity was pulling it all the way down to the buoyant equilibrium in the water… it’s up higher than expected… ergo, standing…
The “tail” is actually a foot.
I understand this now!
Nice photos. That a confederate ship was all the way down there in 1865 is something. Might just as well stayed as the war would be over before the ship made it back.
Legs in green circles. The right leg is parked like an oar.
Wow I completely missed that one!
So what does this do for counter current exchange? Is it hopping back and forth? How cold is it? I’ll re-read….
I don’t know about counter-current heat exchange in this species, but this does disprove my hypothesis that all swans are white.
Interrupting SwanTalk:
As Jerry brought it up at the top, the first Snowy Owl image is a young male, then we have the adult male.
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.
Nice.