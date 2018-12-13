Readers’ wildlife

Reader Tom Carrolan found snowy owls (Bubo scandiacus)! Some of his pictures of eagles will appear next week.

Up in Northern NY surveying Rough-legged Hawks, but…

[JAC: The first one’s either a female or a youngster, as they are flecked with brown, but males are nearly pure white, and you see one in the second photo]

Tom sent this one a few days ago with the caption “Happy Owlidays”:

Reader Peter Jones sent some black swan photos from Australia:

use “counter-current heat exchange” in their feet. But, recently I was over in Victoria and at one of its small port towns, Williamstown, on Port Phillip Bay (almost 35 times the size of the more famous Sydney Harbour). A bit of history, the Confederate raider ship, CSS Shenandoah, docked in Williamstown for repairs on January 25, 1865. I am not sure if the black swans in Oz (Cygnus atratus)

The water is pretty cold and I saw these swans standing, sort of asleep, at the water’s edge. I called over to one to ask if they were indeed benefitting from “counter-current heat exchange”. As you can see, in the second image, it indicated they had evolved an even better idea. They were standing on only one leg and automagically reduced heat loss by 50%! [JAC: I can’t see the legs]