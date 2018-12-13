More on the bogus distinction between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism

The more I think about it, the more I see most “anti-Zionists” as anti-Semites, though they fervently assert that they are not Jew-haters. The fact that they hold Israel to standards that apply to no other countries—indeed, that they don’t even mention with respect to other countries—combined with their adherence to BDS’s “one-state” goal, which will eliminate Israel as the state established by the UN, bespeaks to me something more than just political dissent from the policies of the Israeli government.
To me, the touchstone of whether someone is anti-Semitic with respect to “the problem” can be summed up with one question: “Do you favor a two-state solution, or one state with the ‘right of return’?” I go for the two-state solution, though it looks increasingly untenable for two reasons: neither side now seems to want it nor is moving towards it (though Palestinians historically rejected an Israeli offer of this at least five times), and because the Palestinians largely favor the destruction of Israel, with many also wanting the extirpation of its Jewish citizens.
Yes, Bret Stephens is a conservative (and also a never-Trumper), but I prefer to judge opinions without respect to their source. And this piece from today’s New York Times makes a lot of sense to me, though the Israel-haters will denigrate it.
You may be aware that Hezbollah has been digging tunnels under the Israel/Lebanon border, with the clear aim of invading Israel and killing its inhabitants. Israel is engaged in destroying those tunnels, though a stupidly outraged Lebanon says that they can’t destroy them by going underneath the border into Lebanon. The Palestinians in Gaza, of course, are constantly digging such tunnels as well, often using child labor. Does the Left decry this clear intention to invade Israel and kill its civilians? No, of course not.
And the tunnels are the starting point for Stephens’s column.
While I see a clear distinction between critics of the Israelis government (hell, many of them are Israelis) and anti-Semites, I don’t see such a distinction between “anti-Zionists” and anti-Semites. In fact, I think “anti-Zionist” has become a euphemism for anti-Semite, a name that it’s respectable to bear even though it has darker meanings. Stephens explains why (my emphasis):
All this is to say that Israelis experience anti-Zionism in a different way than, say, readers of The New York Review of Books [JAC: See this absurd article from the Jew-hating NYRB]: not as a bold sally in the world of ideas, but as a looming menace to their earthly existence, held at bay only through force of arms. It’s somewhat like the difference between discussing the effects of Marxism-Leninism in an undergraduate seminar at Reed College, circa 2018 — and experiencing them at closer range in West Berlin, circa 1961.
Actually, it’s worse than that, since the Soviets merely wanted to dominate or conquer their enemies and seize their property, not wipe them off the map and end their lives. Anti-Zionism might have been a respectable point of view before 1948, when the question of Israel’s existence was in the future and up for debate. Today, anti-Zionism is a call for the elimination of a state — details to follow regarding the fate befalling those who currently live in it.
Note the distinction: Anti-Zionists are not advocating the reform of a state, as Japan was reformed after 1945. Nor are they calling for the adjustment of a state’s borders, as Canada’s border with the United States was periodically adjusted in the 19th century. They’re not talking about the birth of a separate state, either, as South Sudan was born out of Sudan in 2011. And they’re certainly not championing the partition of a multiethnic state into ethnically homogenous components, as Yugoslavia was partitioned after 1991.
Anti-Zionism is ideologically unique in insisting that one state, and one state only, doesn’t just have to change. It has to go. By a coincidence that its adherents insist is entirely innocent, this happens to be the Jewish state, making anti-Zionists either the most disingenuous of ideologues or the most obtuse. When then-CNN contributor Marc Lamont Hill called last month for a “free Palestine from the river to the sea” and later claimed to be ignorant of what the slogan really meant, it was hard to tell in which category he fell. [JAC: I refuse to believe that Hill was ignorant of the meaning of his words.]
Does this make someone with Hill’s views an anti-Semite? It’s like asking whether a person who believes in separate-but-equal must necessarily be a racist. In theory, no. In reality, another story. The typical aim of the anti-Semite is legal or social discrimination against some set of Jews. The explicit aim of the anti-Zionist is political or physical dispossession.
What’s worse: To be denied membership in a country club because you’re Jewish, or driven from your ancestral homeland and sovereign state for the same reason? If anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism are meaningfully distinct (I think they are not), the human consequences of the latter are direr.
As an addendum: have a look at this totally misleading tweet by the Guardian:
Note the implicit moral equating of dead Palestinians and Israelis in the headline. But the reality is very different (quotes from the Guardian):
The killed Israelis:
A Palestinian has shot dead two Israelis and wounded at least two others at a bus stop in the West Bank, after Israeli forces killed two Palestinians suspected of involvement in earlier attacks.
“A Palestinian opened fire at a bus stop killing 2 Israelis, severely injuring 1 & injuring others at Asaf Junction, north of Jerusalem,” the Israeli military said on Twitter on Thursday. An army spokesperson was unable to confirm reports that the assailant had targeted Israeli soldiers.
The killed Palestinians: both were suspects in terrorist murders whom the IDF was trying to arrest; the Palestinians were both killed after they opened fire on the arresting officers.
Those killings by Israeli forces followed recent attacks that claimed the lives of three Israelis; after one of these attacks, a baby also died in hospital three days later: the infant had been delivered prematurely by caesarean section to a woman wounded in the shooting.
One of the Palestinians was Salah Barghouti, a 29-year-old accused of shooting at Israelis on Sunday at a bus stop near the Ofra settlement. That attack wounded seven people including a woman who was seven months pregnant. [JAC: Note that they don’t mention that he opened fire on those trying to arrest him.]
Doctors performed an emergency caesarean in an attempt to save the unborn child, but he died on Wednesday. His mother remains in hospital in a serious condition.
The other Palestinian killed by Israeli forces overnight had been suspected of shooting two Israelis dead two months ago. Ashraf Naalwa, 23, was killed when forces tried to arrest him near Nablus, Israel’s Shin Bet security service said.
You can read more about this phony moral equivalence here. Here’s Hamas gloating about the wounding of the pregnant woman and the death of her fetus. If you’re supporting the Palestinians, this is the kind of thing you must swallow. And remember, the concept of martyrdom is not a one-off among Palestinians: it’s the warp and weft that binds their attitude towards Israel. If you think a “one state” solution is viable in view of this pervasive attitude, you’re, well, I won’t use bad language.
I think that train of thought (if you’re anti X then you’re automatically anti Y) is a VERY slippery slope and one to be avoided. Imagine people applying that same general rule to atheists criticizing religion; political activists criticizing tyrannical governments; and so on. In particular, I’d say remember how much atheists have had to rely on invoking and reminding people *of this very idea* when criticizing religion. It is pretty analogous to say ‘If you criticize religion then you’re anti-Christian / Islamaphobic / anti-Semitic / etc.’ using this same general principle.
I didn’t say you were automatically anti-Semitic if you were anti-Zionist; I said it applied most of the time. Here:
“I see most “anti-Zionists” as anti-Semitic”
I see what you’re saying, but given the way that PC culture has gone insane as of late, I am *very wary of any such lines of thinking.
I’m not sure if you’re agreeing to the idea that the distinction between anti-Zionism and antisemitism is bogus or not.
Because if you aren’t, I suggest re-reading the post and the linked article. It’s true that slippery slopes abound when comparing “antis”, but anti-Zionists are not hiding their hatred of Jews very well – or are actively ignoring the hate that drives it.
I think it certainly *could be bogus, and that is the important point. To use an example – if 100% of people who criticized religion were actually anti-Christian, Islamophobes, and / or anti-Semitic, we should still not say the two are automatically equated *in principle*, because it is entire *possible to criticize religion while having nothing against religious *people. If you open that door in one situation you open that line of thinking, potentially, in many others.
Apologies for the typo, I meant the idea that they are automatically equated could be bogus in my above comment.
Got it, and you’re correct, of course. One must be very careful in making these kinds of accusations as slopes can indeed be slippery. I submit, though, that the article cited (and our host) lays out the evidence for the hatred of Jews that anti-Zionists try to hide.
I think there’s a “nice” distinction to be had between the two intellectually (and historically), but, nowadays, as a practical matter, the two sets almost completely overlap.
I can’t claim to know one way or the other, but I think psychoanalyzing those with different opinions is notoriously difficult, and causes all sorts of problems (just look at the political climate in the US today). The Palestinians were displaced at one point in time… by way of analogy, if I met someone who was demanding that all non-Native Americans leave the US so that Native Americans could leave reservations and return to their historical homelands (which some people do), then yes, it would have to follow that such a person would be ‘anti-American’, in that they would explicitly be calling for America to no longer exist. But I wouldn’t assume they simply hated *Americans, as people. My knee jerk reaction would probably be to think they were self-aggrandizing and looking to feel important by taking up some Impossible Cause; followed by guilt over thinking that and a consideration that maybe they really did feel *that much empathy for Native Americans, followed by much hand wringing over how or if such historical traumas can ever be healed. But again, this is an argument that people make about the US, and I don’t assume they hate me as a person when they say such things.
It seems the rule is IOKIYAAM: [It’s OK if you are a Muslim.] There are more than a dozen “Islamic” states; the regressive left is fine with this. But a Jewish state: no way! But, you say, the Jewish state was created by military conquest; bad. Really, how do you think most of the Islamic states became Muslim?
” the Jewish state was created by military conquest”
Um…. what? It was created by treaties and Mandates and the League of Nations. The same way, and by the same auspices, and at the same time as most of the Arab nations in the Middle East.
sub
Bret Stephens has always been a pretty good political commentator in the past. He is another of those moderate republicans without a home so who knows what in the future. Just another view but it seems the Palestinians have been doing a poor job for a long time. We that live on the side lines know the Palestinians hate Israel and the Jewish people. We also know that any peaceful settlement is but a dream. Why we know this is because there is no reasonable effort to get there. They seem to negotiate always from a position of power that does not exist. I can only guess that they believe this power comes from other supporters but if you do not appear to be attempting a practical peace, one that makes sense to us over here on the sideline, you are not likely to get it. One land that is not shared makes no sense.
This may be nitpicking, but the equivalence of anti-Zionist to anti-Semite is not really valid for anyone who is a Semite. Jews are Semites, so are Palestinians, Jordanians, Syrians, etc.
It’s probably fair to say that most non-Jewish Semites are anti-Zionist, and for them, that equates to anti-Jewish. But it doesn’t equate to anti-Semite, as they themselves are Semites. They aren’t anti-themselves. This distinction is often of great importance to them. I know this because non-Jewish Semites have told me so.
Outside of the non-Jewish Semites – i.e. most of the rest of the world – this detail is ignored. “Huh? All Semites are Jews, aren’t they?” No, they are not.
So if someone who is of Semitic ancestry vehemently denies that he is anti-Semitic, if you don’t know where he’s coming from (that HE IS a Semite), then misunderstanding results.
Terms often don’t mean the same thing to everyone and sometimes both sides are right.
This comment has been made on WEIT by me before and always completely ignored. And so this mistake is perpetuated.
You stretch the point too far. “Antisemitism” has a meaning independent of the word roots; even though the Semitic people are not comprised solely of Jews, the term “antisemitism” means hatred of Jews. It does NOT mean hatred of all Semitic people because it isn’t used against non-Jews. Language is like that.
Also, (not suggesting you’re doing it here!) dithering about literal meaning of words is often derailing.
As I said, the distinction is important to Semites. If you’re not a Semite, it’s not important to you.
I don’t know how many hundreds of millions of non-Jewish Semites there are, but if you found yourself talking to one of them about “anti-Semitism,” he may have a significantly different understanding of that term than you do. And if you insisted that anti-Semitic was the same as anti-Zionist or anti-Jewish, he’d probably consider you uninformed.
Just as you would consider someone uninformed if he used the term “anti-American” in reference to the hatred of (only) New York City dwellers.
Some people may have stretched the meaning, and you may feel comfortable doing so as well, but it’s useful to be aware that some have not and their understanding is not incorrect.
I am not the one stretching the meaning here Chukar. Perhaps English is not your first language, but antisemitism means hatred of Jews. It does NOT mean hatred of all Semitic people. I am not making this up – it is common usage and I don’t think you’ll find any English speaker using it in any other way.
If a non-Jewish Semite is confused about the term “antisemitism”, then only little wit, ignorance of English, or something darker and more evasive is at play.
The literal definition of words is important when communicating specific ideas.
Those of us who are not native English speakers tend to write in literalisms.
The issue with antisemitism is that the origin of the word and the modern definition are different.
The OED defines antisemitism as “The theory, action, or practice directed against the Jews”.
We cannot begin to discuss whether something is antisemitism or not unless we both agree on how to define the term.
I run into this when discussing socialism as well. They usually want to talk about what the term means to them personally, and usually do not know the actual definition of the term.
It may be that you ignored the answer. This is a very old canard of antisemites. The word “Antisemitismus” was coined in Germany at the end of 19th century to give a veneer of “science” to a very plebeian word Judenhasse (Jew-hatred). It was enthusiastically adopted by the whole Europe as a much better word describing the hostile attitudes to Jews. Hitler and his minions, when they courted Arabs in 1930s and 1940., very carefully explained to them that antisemitism doesn’t mean any Semite outside Jews. They conveniently forgot about it after WWII and such people as you help them disseminate this idea that Arabs can’t be antisemites because they are Semites themselves. They can and the majority of them are.
I brought the point up primarily because I once listened to a very long oration at Speaker’s Corner at Hyde Park in London. A self-described “Pan-Arabist” went on at length about how he was an anti-Zionist and wanted to see Israel destroyed, but that he was not anti-Semitic because he was Semitic and didn’t hate himself or his own people. It was 50 years ago. I don’t recall if he said he hated Jews.
I thought, and still think, the point was valid and it’s useful to know that this distinction exists in the minds of millions. If I hate Ohioans, I’m not thereby “anti-American,” I’m “anti-Ohioan.”
Insisting that a Semite is anti-Semitic because he hates Jews and Jews only, seems silly to me.
Just say anti-Jewish. That’s what you mean. I don’t think I’m somehow giving aid and comfort to Jew-haters by pointing this out, or am derailing any conversation. It’s just as dishonorable to hate only Jews than to hate all Semites.
That’s all. Maybe this point will come back to you the next time you talk to a Jew-hater of Lebanese or Egyptian descent.
You are out of date Chuck
End of.
This is apropos for this side discussion, I think;
Merriam-Webster:
anti-Semitism noun
an·ti-Sem·i·tism | \ˌan-tē-ˈse-mə-ˌti-zəm, ˌan-ˌtī-\
Definition of anti-Semitism
: hostility toward or discrimination against Jews as a religious, ethnic, or racial group
Oxford English Dictionary:
anti-Semitism
(also antisemitism)
NOUN
Hostility to or prejudice against Jews.
Dictionary.com
anti-Semitism
[an-tee-sem-i-tiz-uh m, an-tahy-]
noun
discrimination against or prejudice or hostility toward Jews.
——————————–
How about we stick with the overwhelmingly accepted usage.
Frankly, anti-Zionism is worse than anti-semitism as an attitude. What can anti-Zionism mean other than the destruction of the state of Israel and the home of millions of Jews? On the other hand, anti-semitism might mean just keeping jews out of your country club.
But I wouldn’t worry too much about that “from the river to the sea” crap. Israel has by far the most powerful military in the Middle East and nukes to boot, so it ain’t gonna happen.
Are you saying there’s some institutional anti-Semitism on the part of The New York Review of Books, Jerry (as opposed to in the particular piece you’ve linked to)? I’ve been an occasional reader of it for a long damn time, and I’ve not seen it. Hell, it was founded by a pair of Jews, Barbara Epstein and Robert Silvers, who ran it for nearly a half century. And it’s regularly published many of the most prominent Jewish-American literary figures — from Saul Bellow to Norman Mailer to Harold Bloom to pretty much the whole damn (mostly Jewish) so-called “New York Intellectuals” set.
I’d be interested in the history of the left’s embrace of muslims and demonization of Israeli’s. I remember when I was in grad school at the University of Wisconsin in the 70s, there was a campus anti-Israeli movement. Adherents espoused beliefs that ranged from objections to Israeli behavior during the Israeli war for independence and the belief that some accommodation needed to be reached with displaced Palestinians to those who believed that Israel must cease to exist and be replaced by ‘Palestine’; opinions about the makeup of the latter state varied.
Clearly the ‘pro-Palestinian’ faction aligns more with the modern ‘anti-Zionists’ and I recall that people who identified with this group more often complained about ‘the Jews’ as opposed to ‘the Israelis’ or ‘the Israeli government’. I haven’t looked back to commentary around the establishement of the state of Israel. Perhaps a better informed reader knows whether there was conflation of anti-Semitism adn anti-Zionism at that time.
My impression is that anti-Semitism, which has a long history, preceded anti-Zionism and that the latter has simply been grafted on to millennia old prejudices.
I think this is essentially the conclusion of the original post.
I am for one state, Israel, the more I think about it. Palestinians are apparently not a distinct ethnic group, but Arabs, so they can go to any Arab neighbour if they want to be among Arabs, or they could become Israelis proper. They should get customary minority rights, if not yet installed, and hopefully it rises their standards of living. It’s not an entrenched view, I just don’t see another solution and it would be net better for everyone involved.
Other than that, I agree that anti-zionism is probably just a form of anti-semitism. But it depends on one other thing: are people casually asked what they think and they just say their opinion, it’s probably not an attitude. But people who are greatly motivated by the subject, without having an actual cat in the fight, I’d say there is some anti-semtic attitude. It’s like with people who somehow have a problem with evolution; who of all possible theories mysteriously single out that one. That looks like something else is motivating them (e.g. faith) rather than “just the facts” they cite as reasons for their criticism (which is also bogus).
What are “customary minority rights”?
Yeah. I didn’t know there were two kinds.
I do not understand the thinking of those who want a one state solution. The two groups are so far apart in their culture and their ethnicity that there could not be be a mutually agreeable governmental structure that would work out.
The government would have to be completely secular. There would be no state Santana or preferences for any religious group. Neither side would ever agree to that.
I see a future with a status quo. Continuing conflict until all parties agree to abandon the idea on one state and agree to three states. Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.
Sanction. – not Santana
Oye como va.
Very well. You?
Sorry. Carlos and company are Olde Tyme favs of mine.
‘They could become Israelis proper’. I understand your optimism, but the practical outcome would be that Palestinians would become the majority in Israel in 20 years or less. And then what?
I support Israel’s right to exist, and I don’t buy a lot of what’s peddled on the opposite side, especially when it’s peddled by countries in the ME who didn’t give a stuff about the Palestinians until it became politically convenient to do so. But the way things are going, I fear the outcome might be either complete Israeli occupation and control of the West Bank (and probably Gaza as well), or the eventual destruction of Israel as a state.
Don’t be bambuzzled, you can defend jews and be against the Isrealy state and it’s policies against the Palestinians. Because we defend jews against anti-sematism is that we defend the palestinians against anti-palestinism.
Just like we would denounce the Nazi ghettos in Poland and defend the jews resistence, is that we defend palestinian resistence.
We would expect that the Jewish State would have understood what it is to be oppressed that they wouldn’t do it to other people. But it looks like they believe: “the Nazis did it to us, we will do it to the Palestinians.”
Once the World stops being whimps the Palestian issue can be resolved.
“the Nazis did it to us, we will do it to the Palestinians.”
And here we have it under cover of a false equivalency.
if Israel opened the borders between Israel and Gaza we would be back where we were before the border was closed. Buses would be bombed in Israel and Jews would be routinely murdered in their streets and homes. That is why the borders were closed. That is a sad fact but it us true. At some point the Arabs may change their mind and decide to live in peace. But that time is not now and will not come soon