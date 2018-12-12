Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Wednesday, December 12, 2018; there are only 13 days left until the beginning of Coynezaa. It’s both National Ambrosia Day (if you don’t know that dessert, go here), and National Cocoa Day (I like the thick Mexican stuff, served with churros for dipping, or the superb hot chocolate at Angelina in Paris). Finally, it’s the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which is being celebrated today in the Mexican community of Chicago.

On this day in 1098, the great Siege of Ma’arrat al-Numan: took place in what is now Syria. As Wikipedia reports, there was cannibalism!

Crusaders breach the town’s walls and massacre about 20,000 inhabitants. After finding themselves with insufficient food, they reportedly resort to cannibalism. These events were also chronicled by Fulcher of Chartres, who wrote:

I shudder to tell that many of our people, harassed by the madness of excessive hunger, cut pieces from the buttocks of the Saracens already dead there, which they cooked, but when it was not yet roasted enough by the fire, they devoured it with savage mouth.

On this day in 1787, Pennsylvania became the second state to ratify the Constitution; you should already know that Delaware was the first. On December 12, 1901, Marconi received the very first transatlantic radio signal, which was the letter “s” in Morse code (three clicks), received via a 500 foot antenna in Newfoundland attached to a kite. But Wikipedia suggests elsewhere that this might have been bogus!:

It is now known (although Marconi did not know then) that this was the worst possible choice. At this medium wavelength, long-distance transmission in the daytime is not possible because of heavy absorption of the skywave in the ionosphere. It was not a blind test; Marconi knew in advance to listen for a repetitive signal of three clicks, signifying the Morse code letter S. The clicks were reported to have been heard faintly and sporadically.

Transmission in the daytime IS NOT POSSIBLE!

On December 12, 1911, Delhi replaced Calcutta as the capital of India. In 1935, Heinrich Himmler founded the Nazi Lebensborn program, designed to raise Aryan children. It largely involved putting pregnant but unwed Aryan-looking mothers in homes as well as kidnapping children from other countries who were thought sufficiently “pure” to contribute to Aryan blood. Here’s the christening of a Lebensborn child, photographed around 1935:

On December 12, 1941, Hitler and Nazi officials met in Berlin to hear Hitler rant about the Jews and then declare the imminent extermination of European Jews. This preceded the famous Wannsee Conference of 1942, often touted as representing the first clear declaration of the Endlösing. More Jewish news: on this day in 1950, the first woman allowed to perform rabbinical functions in the U.S., Paula Ackerman, led a congregation in worship. Although she performed as a rabbi from 1950-1953, she was never appointed as one.

On this day in 1963, Kenya became independent of the United Kingdom, and in 1991 the Russian Federation became independent of the USSR. Finally, it’s a day that will live in infamy, for on December 12, 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Bush v. Gore. This let stand Florida’s certification of Bush as the winner of that state, and thus eventually gave the Electoral College victory to W. instead of Gore. I remember those strained times well, when nobody knew for 36 days after the election who would become President in January. The Supreme Court decision was, of course, declared along the Justices’ ideological lines.

Remember the frantic real-time reporters’ announcements in front of the Court right after the decision came down? Here’s one from CNN:

And here’s Scalia (who voted in favor of Bush) justifying the decision:

Notables born on this day include Erasmus Darwin (1731), Gustave Flaubert (1821), Edvard Munch (1863), Frank Sinatra (1915), Buford Pusser (1937), Connie Francis (1938), Dionne Warwick (1940), Jennifer Connelly (1970) Mayim Bialik (1975), and Otto Warmbier (1994; died after mistreatment by North Koreans for stealing a poster, 1917).

The Grim Reaper took a holiday on this day; notables who died on December 12 include only Robert Browning (1889) and Joseph Heller (1999).

