My interview for the San Francisco Review of Books

As always, I can’t bear to listen to—or, in this case, read—interviews I’ve given.

This one was given a while back to the editors of the San Francisco Review of Books, and as I talked to them on Skype, it slowly dawned on me that they seemed pretty conservative, and were asking me questions about how well I aligned with conservatism. (It’s easy for a critic of liberal excesses to be seen as a conservative!). I’m not sure this is the case, and I won’t read the interview to find out what happened, but here’s the link (click on screenshot) if you’re interested.