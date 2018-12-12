My interview for the San Francisco Review of Books

As always, I can’t bear to listen to—or, in this case, read—interviews I’ve given.
This one was given a while back to the editors of the San Francisco Review of Books, and as I talked to them on Skype, it slowly dawned on me that they seemed pretty conservative, and were asking me questions about how well I aligned with conservatism. (It’s easy for a critic of liberal excesses to be seen as a conservative!). I’m not sure this is the case, and I won’t read the interview to find out what happened, but here’s the link (click on screenshot) if you’re interested.
That was a great interview. Splintering is right on the money. The Right needs certainty, a fixed foundation. That has a tendency to make them stubborn, typically skeptical of science, but much more unified. One power of being Liberal is questioning or doubting, sometimes unhealthily, everything and that tends to lead to more splintering.
I do think anonymity is really an important point to bring to the table more often. Less anonymity online could improve solidarity among liberals. They will be more honest and think more carefully and critically about the their own arguments.
I have to travel to Birmingham tomorrow; now I have something to read = )
That was a very interesting interview.
I like the Cotto and Gottfried interviews. If they are conservatives, they are intelligent conservatives, a rare breed in the age of Trump. Their interview on humanism with David Niose is very good.
I don’t think insisting on “real names” for internet posting would help. People can always make up a John Doe name and no one can verify their identities if they don’t want you to. Banning non-civil commentators, as you do, seems to me to be the best strategy. Anyhow, I like goofy pseudonyms. I still miss “Haggisforbrains”.
You can have both a real name and an interesting avatar, catch phrase, etc.
That was a good interview. Pretty well covered much of the same that have been discussed on the web site. I think the low volume on his side of the conversation may have been due to being too far from the microphone not sure. But you could follow along with the written transcript as well. Good discussion.
Very interesting interview, and many thanks to PCC(E) for taking part and posting the results. I think it was really important that he highlighted the difference between people who are genuinely oppressed or discriminated against, and those who wrongly claim they are in order to draw attention to themselves. Some interviewees would have taken the easy way out and elided the two.
FYI: I tried to go to the site but my McAfee anti-virus software popped up a screen telling me the site is very risky. So, I didn’t go there.
Perhaps “eponymity” is the word you were looking for:
“Eponymity is the state of being identified and recognised by name (eponym) and other distinctive individual features. Being eponymous implies having a set of known, distinctive characteristics, such as name, title and affiliation, used for identification, and to some degree for authentication.”
https://www.igi-global.com/dictionary/cyber-identities-social-life-cyberspace/10123
Nice discussion. Jerry said that some time ago, he had tried to get commenters to this site to use real names rather than a screen name. Point being to stand behind comments. I missed that discussion and had never thought of it that way, but just used a sometimes nick name as my weit screen name. So per jerry’s point, with this post i have returned to my real name for comments on this site.
Jerry’s comment about the interviewer piqued my interest, so I googled him, and found this. He’s at least an eccentric, if not a loon– he lists himself as a Baron of the Kingdom of Rwanda!