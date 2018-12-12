Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Aisha

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “aisha,” refers to Muhammad’s child bride, whom (according to the hadith) he married when she was 6 or 7 years old and raped when she was around 9. The note with the author’s email said this, “This is a follow-up to last week’s comic, continuing the theme of cognitive dissonance.” But even Mo himself can’t justify the child rape:

And here’s last week’s strip to jog your memory:

Just for grins, here’s the evidence given by Wikipedia for this story, and the way that Islamic scholars, embarrassed by the Prophet’s pedophilia, have tried to revise it:

In the modern era, Aisha’s age at marriage has been a source of controversy and debate, and some Muslims have attempted to revise the previously-accepted timeline of her life. All biographical information on Muhammad and his companions was first recorded over a century after his death, but the ahadith and Islamic literature provide records of early Islam through an unbroken chain of witnesses. Various ahadith stating that Aisha was either nine or ten at the time of her consummation come from collections with sahih status, meaning they are regarded as reputable by the majority of Muslims. Some other traditional sources also mention Aisha’s age. The sira of Ibn Ishaq edited by Ibn Hisham states that she was nine or ten years old at the consummation. The historian al-Tabari also states that she was nine. . . . Some Muslim authors have attempted to calculate Aisha’s age based on details found in some biographies, eschewing the traditionally-accepted ahadith, though Kecia Ali labels these attempts as “revisionist”. One hadith recorded in the works of some medieval scholars, including al-Dhahabi, states that Aisha’s older sister Asma was ten years older than her. This has been combined with information about Asma’s age at the time of her death and used to suggest that Aisha was over thirteen at the time of her marriage. Gibril Haddad criticizes this approach as relying on a single narrator, and notes that a hadith from the same narrator gives a broader range for the age difference between the sisters. Muhammad Niknam Arabshahi, an Iranian Islamic scholar, has considered six different approaches[clarification needed] to determining Aisha’s age and concluded that she was engaged in her late teens. Using reports on the birth year of Fatimah as a reference point, the Lahore Ahmadiyya Movement scholar Muhammad Ali has estimated that Aisha was over ten years old at the time of marriage and over fifteen at the time of its consummation.

My question is this: given the above, and today’s trend to demonize and then erase historical figures who did bad stuff (Confederate generals are one example), why aren’t the same Leftists demonizing Muhammad for raping a child? Ask Linda Sarsour.