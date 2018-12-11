Two nuns embezzle half a million dollars to gamble in Las Vegas, face NO charges

Posting may be light today as I’m writing for real (i.e., not on this site, and for dosh) with two deadlines. Like Maru, I do my best. Please enjoy—if that’s the right word—this short BBC article that’s at once funny and irritating (click on the screenshot):

The funny part is, of course, the idea of nuns stealing money to gamble. And they did (emphasis is the BBC’s):

Two nuns who worked at a Catholic school in California have admitted embezzling about $500,000 (£396,000) and using it to gamble in Las Vegas. Sisters Mary Kreuper and Lana Chang took the money from St James’ Catholic School in the city of Torrance, near Los Angeles, to spend in casinos. The pair, who are said to be best friends, took funds from an account holding tuition fees and donations. The sisters, who recently retired, have expressed remorse for their actions. Mary Kreuper was the school principal for 29 years, while Lana Chang worked as a teacher for about 20 years. They are thought to have stolen the money over a period of at least a decade to spend on travel and gambling. . . . The Archdiocese of Los Angeles said the church discovered that the money was missing during a routine audit. The nuns were allegedly able to conceal their actions by depositing a number of cheques made out to the school for tuition and other fees into a separate bank account not used by the school.

The not so funny part is that the money was substantial (I can’t get too worked up about the Catholic Church losing it, though), and, most of all, that the nuns didn’t even face charges, although they’ve resigned:

On Monday, St James’ Catholic Church said the nuns had expressed “deep remorse” over their actions, adding that while the police had been informed, no criminal charges would be brought against the pair.

Once again religion gets a pass. These nuns are admitted felons, yet no charges will be brought. Although they’re no longer Brides of Jesus, they can live their lives without stigma, opprobrium, or any jail time. And there’s no God to punish them, either.

I’ve sent the article to the FFRF for possible inclusion in the “black collar crime” section of their monthly newspaper: a long listing of all the priests, preachers, and nuns recently found guilty of committing crimes.

