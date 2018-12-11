Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, December 11, 2018, and only two weeks left until Coynezaa. It’s National Noodle Ring Day (wtf?), as well as “National Have a Bagel’s Day“, which is grammatically incorrect in two ways. What’s a noodle ring, though? Here’s a photo, but I still don’t know what it is, though it looks like something out of a horror movie.

It was on this day in 1792 that, during the French Revolution, King Louis XVI began his short trial for treason before the National Convention. He was convicted, of course, and beheaded on January 21 of the next year. On December 11, 1934, according to Wikipedia, “Bill Wilson, co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous, takes his last drink and enters treatment for the last time.” On December 11, 1941, four days after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and three days after the U.S. declared war on Japan, Germany and Italy declared war on the U.S.—which, in turn, declared war on them.

On this day in 1962 the murderer Arthur Lucas became the last person to be executed in Canada. He was an American and shot an American police informant from Detroit, but the crime took place in Toronto. Lucas was hanged alongside a confederate, Robert Turpin.

On this day in 1972, Apollo 17 became the sixth and last Apollo mission to land on the Moon. Nobody’s walked on the Moon since. Here’s an amazing video of the Apollo 17 taking off from the Moon. Imagine how nervous the astronauts were about whether it would work properly!

On December 11, 1978, the famous Lufthansa heist took place at JFK Airport in New York; nearly $6.7 million of cash and jewelry were stolen from a vault at the airport. Jimmy Burke, who planned the crime, never served time for it (though he died in prison, convicted of murdering an associate), but he arranged for eight of his confederates, who he thought might inform on him, to be murdered. This robbery inspired the big heist in the movie Goodfellas.

On this day in 1990, Albanian workers and students began demonstrating throughout the country, eventually leading to the fall of communism in that enigmatic Marxist country. Has anyone been there? I’d like to go. Finally, it was on December 11, 2008 that Bernie Madoff was arrested and charged with massive securities fraud. He’s still in jail: his projected release date is November 14, 2139, when he’d be 201 years old!

Notables born on this day include Hector Berlioz (1803), Robert Koch (1843; Nobel Laureate), Amon Göth (1908; you may remember him, played by Ralph Fiennes in Schindler’s List), McCoy Tyner (1938), Brenda Lee (1944), and Hailee Steinfeld (1996). Göth, head of the Kraków-Płaszów concentration camp in occupied Poland, was hanged on September 13, 1946; the hanging was botched, with the rope too long, so that Göth landed on the ground twice before they finally shortened the rope and did him in. You can see a video of the botched execution here.

On a lighter note, here’s my favorite song from the powerfully-voiced Brenda Lee, who’s still with us at age 73.

And a tweet about the great jazz pianist McCoy Tyner:

Happy birthday to McCoy Tyner, born 80 years ago today in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/TqRUiZhjoJ — Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) December 11, 2018

Those who expired on this day include Sam Cooke (1964), Bettie Page (2008), and Ravi Shankar (2012).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is blackmailing Andrzej for cream (she loves it but only gets a tiny bit). Look how cute she is! I miss her, as I didn’t get to Dobrzyn this year.

A: May I read a book on this sofa? Hili: Yes, when I get a bowl of cream.

In Polish:

Ja: Czy mógłbym poczytać książkę na tej sofie?

Hili: Tak, jak dostanę miseczkę śmietanki.

This is a sweet tweet:

Reader Barry claims that this is not a “heroh” (i.e., misspelled “heron”), and it’s certainly not an umbrellabird, but Barry doesn’t know what it is. Any help here?

The amazing black Heroh or umbrella bird,

Shading the water with ist wings and Catching a fish….. pic.twitter.com/j1HFAkxANZ — sol ❤❤ (@cdbda17582bf407) December 10, 2018

From reader Michael. Based on my own experience, most of the elderly polled here are either lying or too worn out to care. . .

The dim reaper: Fear of death dwindles with increasing age. And there ARE atheists in foxholes. https://t.co/qtC9YadNSX pic.twitter.com/fxuaOuG2B9 — Rolf Degen (@DegenRolf) December 9, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. First, a disturbed kitty:

Par for the course (actually, it’s under par, even on Trump’s course:

The United States, Canada & Mexico just renegotiated NAFTA. To finalize it, they had a joint signing ceremony. Donald signed in the wrong place, everyone noticed & then things got awkward. Watch ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dckYPFw9ag — Millennial Politics (@MillenPolitics) December 3, 2018

I may have put up this mushrooms-growing tweet before, but it’s worth watching again as it’s mesmerizing:

Tweets from Grania. This one’s a corker:

When your vows as a vegan get tested pic.twitter.com/hD5rHJJRlw — Oregon I.T. not IT ⚾ (@OregonJOBS2) December 4, 2018

This report is true but I will pay no attention. Six fries is ONE BITE!

You should only eat 6 fries per serving, Harvard professor says https://t.co/LttnhMNYoI pic.twitter.com/h8ccTvFXk7 — CBS46 (@cbs46) December 4, 2018

Seriously? Anyway, in the tweet below, it isn’t really the Forward that raises this idea, but one guy. My emphasis below:

And while the attacks are targeting Jews, it may be because black people identify Judaism as “a form of almost hyper-whiteness,” according to Mark Winston Griffith, executive director of the Black Movement Center, a not-for-profit group that promotes communal organizing in the black community in Crown Heights. In that regard, Griffith said, the attacks may be an extension of animosity toward white people in general, who drive gentrification in Brooklyn. He added that the attacks are not on the radar of people involved in social justice initiatives in Crown Heights.

Jews are getting attacked in Brooklyn and the Forward is ready to explain to us why it isn't anti-semitic: "while the attacks are targeting Jews, it may be because black people identify Judaism as a form of almost hyper-whiteness'"https://t.co/NBEhaMTlGQ — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) December 5, 2018

And we’ll finish off with a kitty, or rather three of them. What a great idea!

Three old pillows plus a bookshelf. Instant cat bunk beds pic.twitter.com/9gPsov4Vvl — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) December 4, 2018