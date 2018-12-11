Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, December 11, 2018, and only two weeks left until Coynezaa. It’s National Noodle Ring Day (wtf?), as well as “National Have a Bagel’s Day“, which is grammatically incorrect in two ways. What’s a noodle ring, though? Here’s a photo, but I still don’t know what it is, though it looks like something out of a horror movie.
It was on this day in 1792 that, during the French Revolution, King Louis XVI began his short trial for treason before the National Convention. He was convicted, of course, and beheaded on January 21 of the next year. On December 11, 1934, according to Wikipedia, “Bill Wilson, co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous, takes his last drink and enters treatment for the last time.” On December 11, 1941, four days after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and three days after the U.S. declared war on Japan, Germany and Italy declared war on the U.S.—which, in turn, declared war on them.
On this day in 1962 the murderer Arthur Lucas became the last person to be executed in Canada. He was an American and shot an American police informant from Detroit, but the crime took place in Toronto. Lucas was hanged alongside a confederate, Robert Turpin.
On this day in 1972, Apollo 17 became the sixth and last Apollo mission to land on the Moon. Nobody’s walked on the Moon since. Here’s an amazing video of the Apollo 17 taking off from the Moon. Imagine how nervous the astronauts were about whether it would work properly!
On December 11, 1978, the famous Lufthansa heist took place at JFK Airport in New York; nearly $6.7 million of cash and jewelry were stolen from a vault at the airport. Jimmy Burke, who planned the crime, never served time for it (though he died in prison, convicted of murdering an associate), but he arranged for eight of his confederates, who he thought might inform on him, to be murdered. This robbery inspired the big heist in the movie Goodfellas.
On this day in 1990, Albanian workers and students began demonstrating throughout the country, eventually leading to the fall of communism in that enigmatic Marxist country. Has anyone been there? I’d like to go. Finally, it was on December 11, 2008 that Bernie Madoff was arrested and charged with massive securities fraud. He’s still in jail: his projected release date is November 14, 2139, when he’d be 201 years old!
Notables born on this day include Hector Berlioz (1803), Robert Koch (1843; Nobel Laureate), Amon Göth (1908; you may remember him, played by Ralph Fiennes in Schindler’s List), McCoy Tyner (1938), Brenda Lee (1944), and Hailee Steinfeld (1996). Göth, head of the Kraków-Płaszów concentration camp in occupied Poland, was hanged on September 13, 1946; the hanging was botched, with the rope too long, so that Göth landed on the ground twice before they finally shortened the rope and did him in. You can see a video of the botched execution here.
On a lighter note, here’s my favorite song from the powerfully-voiced Brenda Lee, who’s still with us at age 73.
And a tweet about the great jazz pianist McCoy Tyner:
Those who expired on this day include Sam Cooke (1964), Bettie Page (2008), and Ravi Shankar (2012).
Noodle rings seem like some kind of food from the 1950s when all those weird jello and hot dog things appeared.
Making things a hell of a lot easier for FDR, since it wasn’t at all clear that there would’ve been popular support for declaring war on Germany and Italy simply because they were in the Tripartite Pact with Japan, not after all the clamoring by the original “America First” isolationists.
Seeing as German U boats had already sunk at least one US warship ,i think it would have been only a matter of time until FDR told the Germans to stop it or it would mean war .
U.S. Was kind of already in before they were in. The Japanese considered our cutting off their oil supplies as an act of war. Attempt to lower the idea of sneak attack.
Leading to a great montage sequence set to the strains of “Layla.”
According to the film he wacked them because he wanted all the money for himself ,don’t know which is true .
At the beginning of the montage ,what is that piece of paper stuck to the car window ,it’s not a parking ticket is it?
It’s the new-car sticker. “Johnny Roast Beef” bought a brand new caddy with his cut from the Lufthansa heist, after Jimmy had warned the crew not to make any flashy purchase that could draw the attention of law enforcement.
Similarly, Carbone ended up in the freezer truck because he bought his wife a new mink coat with his share.
Though I suspect it was Scorsese, not Jimmy Burke, who was the actual ironist in this instance. 🙂
That “umbrella heron” appears to be a Black Heron,Egretta ardesiaca, native to Africa.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_heron
Another video on its umbrella trick:
With the bright yellow feet I would have guessed this bird was some sort of egret. Its legs and feet look nearly identical to a snowy egret and the rest of its features except for color are very similar too. But then herons and egrets are so similar I’m not sure why they are separate groups.
He looks a bit vulnerable to attack with his head down. The risk must be outweighed by the extra noms.
The fishing bird is a black heron – Egretta ardesiaca
Trump is constantly signing in the wrong place, or forgetting to sign altogether, or walking into the wrong room, introducing people he’s just introduced thirty seconds earlier, ignoring the limo that’s parked outside his plane, confusing female journalists for one another because they’re both blonde(ish)…
In isolation these incidents are amusingly boneheaded, in aggregate they’re genuinely alarming.
I think he’s gone, neurologically speaking. Was there ever a test done on him before he was sworn in, or did everyone just take the word of Doctor Cheech and his personal letter of recommendation?
Sorry, Trump Most Probably Signed The US-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal In The Correct Place
“Yes, Trump signing a document in the right place is a news story in 2018.”