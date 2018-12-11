Readers’ wildlife photos and videos

We have photos and videos today. The videos first, leading off with a contribution from Tara Tanaka, whom we haven’t seen in a while. This was in fact posted in October. Here’s her encounter with javelinas (also known as collared peccaries, Pecari tajacu. Once in Big Bend National Park I was accosted by a herd of about 50 stampeding javelinas, but they just ran around me.

I just returned from a trip that included ten days at Bosque del Apache NWR. Every morning I would arrive before the first light and set up my camera in the refuge next to a pond where many of the Sandhill Cranes and Snow Geese were roosting overnight.

On this morning I was the first person there; and about 500’ before I reached the spot I’d planned to stop, I passed a family of Javelina, including a large boar. Even though they’re not usually aggressive, they are large animals and have long, sharp tusks. I parked and kept an eye over my shoulder as I set up—to make sure they weren’t right next to me.

Getting to photograph javelina with a telephoto lens is a treat, but having them so close you can capture them full-frame with a 20mm lens—not so much. Just as I got set up it was starting to get just bright enough for me to see that I needed to move about 500’ up the road to have the best vantage spot for the birds. As I was walking, I heard another car and it parked right in front of my van. As it got brighter the cranes began calling and I was really enjoying their chorus as I took photos and videos of them. I glanced to my right and did a double-take, seeing that the Javelina family was walking up right behind the man and woman who were photographing on the far side of my van.

I yelled and yelled to alert them, but they never heard me. They left before I did, and when they drove past me I stopped them and asked if they’d seen the Javelina. Javelina?? The father and daughter were quite surprised when I showed them the video on my camera. When I asked I they minded if I posted it on-line, were good sports and gave me permission. The Festival of the Cranes starts this week, and I’m sure the refuge is packed with photographers now.

Just remember, when you’ve got your lens pointed at wildlife, there may be wildlife with a snout pointed at you.