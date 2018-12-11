“The wall will get built”: Trump and Pence vs. Schumer and Pelosi in the Oval Office

As reader Randy said when he sent me this video, “This is government without a brain.” Truefact! Trump is improvising like a jazz musician here, but, as always, his braindumps are incoherent and embarrassing. I can only imagine what Pelosi and Schumer are thinking when they hear their “leader,” but look at their faces!

The fur starts flying at 5:53 when Pelosi brings up the potential government shutdown. Then there’s a big kerfuffle over The Wall, a kerfuffle that, says Trump says, “we’re doing in a very friendly manner.” LOL! You rarely see this kind of back and forth in public. Schumer then basically accuses Trump of lying. It’s big fun!

Here’s CNN’s description:

President Donald Trump met with Democratic leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) in the Oval Office where Trump vowed to shutdown [sic] the government if no agreement could be reached on border security, including funding a wall along the the US-Mexico border.