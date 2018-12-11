“The wall will get built”: Trump and Pence vs. Schumer and Pelosi in the Oval Office

As reader Randy said when he sent me this video, “This is government without a brain.” Truefact! Trump is improvising like a jazz musician here, but, as always, his braindumps are incoherent and embarrassing. I can only imagine what Pelosi and Schumer are thinking when they hear their “leader,” but look at their faces!
The fur starts flying at 5:53 when Pelosi brings up the potential government shutdown. Then there’s a big kerfuffle over The Wall, a kerfuffle that, says Trump says, “we’re doing in a very friendly manner.” LOL! You rarely see this kind of back and forth in public. Schumer then basically accuses Trump of lying. It’s big fun!
Here’s CNN’s description:
President Donald Trump met with Democratic leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) in the Oval Office where Trump vowed to shutdown [sic] the government if no agreement could be reached on border security, including funding a wall along the the US-Mexico border.
Can this really last two more years?
I saw it, but did not think it was fun. Nancy kept saying let’s not debate this in public as she continued to debate it in public.
Bad spectacle to see. I hope they do better in private. There may have been a lot of playing to the camera. I think they all looked bad.
If was like watching someone make sausage.
The old saying is there are two things you don’t want to see made in public: sausage and law.
Improvising, but Charlie Parker he ain’t.
How can any one man be soooooo stoooooopid. 10 terrorists recently caught?
And just think that millions of people will believe that without a second thought…or google.
I know🙀
Trump loves a shit-show.
It’s true. He likes to mix it up. Never a good quality in an executive. In fact he is almost the anti-executive. I pity folks who work for him.
When Lincoln observed that you can fool some of the people all of the time, he defined Trump’s constituency.
It’s always cringe-inducing watching Trump try to discuss policy. He knows nothing of it or of government functioning because he has no interest in these subjects whatever, even now that he is head of the executive branch of the United States government.
Because he has never had an interest in public policy and governmental affairs — indeed, has never given either of these topics so much as a moment’s serious thought before becoming president — he lacks any language with which to discuss these topics coherently.
The only language Trump knows is the hyperbole of product pushing, acquired during his days as a Manhattan real estate jock and as a “reality” tv star. (And the only products he’s ever had any interest in pushing are himself and anything that’s been Trump-branded.) To compensate for his lack of policy chops, and to forestall questions being put to him that he is ill-equipped to handle, Trump tries to dominate any conversation he’s in by incessantly interrupting and by filling the air with his customary hype.
I thought it was hard to look at the first time. I was especially excited about all the input from Pence. If he look a little more like a plant, they could water him.
Remember this is live with a room full of reporters watching the deal maker Trump. He lied several time as they explained later, saying several areas of the wall had been built when none of it has. Many terrorist have been caught? Where are these terrorists? He says he needs the democrats help but why. Right now the senate, the house and the president still belong to the republicans. Schumer tried to give him a way out but no, he will shut it down and take the blame. The fans must love him when he talks about all the disease the people are bringing in. What kind of phobia is that?
The republicans do not have the senate. It takes sixty votes to pass a bill there. Neither party has sixty votes.
Nobody has had 60 votes for some time. The republicans have the majority so they control the senate and determine what gets on the floor. That is why Mitch is the senate leader. Pelosi was attempting to tell him he did not have the votes in the House but he did not want to hear it. I believe she said something like – take a vote and see.
I would like to add that I think the senate rules should be changed to allow bills to be voted on without the sixty vote requirement. I was in favor of that when the democrats had between fifty and sixty votes and still am now that the republicans have between fifty and sixty. A majority should be able to get bills passed.