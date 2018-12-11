A creationist reveals himself in two comments

The first comment below arrived yesterday at 4:24 p.m., it was an attempted comment—after I got Earl’s second “contribution” below, I didn’t let this one go through—on the post “Evolution denialism from the Left.” The name and link to “Earl’s” site were meant for public viewing. (Have a look at Earl’s two short posts on his site.)
Earl
earlsthoughtsandrants.wordpress.com
I find information which supports the theory of evolution in almost every internet search result, and then I find contradictory information with a strong scientific backing. How does one go about refuting strong scientific conclusion with unfounded claims of evolution? Please advise.
Now this looks like someone who’s on the fence about evolution and simply looking for information (it’s called JAQ-ing off”, with “JAQ” standing for “Just asking questions”). If I think a query is honest, I try to respond; and I almost answered Earl by referring to my book and to criticisms of creationism by other people.
Then 17 minutes later, the comment below arrived, and Earl’s mask had slipped. This was an attempted comment on the post “More dumb antievolution statements from Jews“:
Earl
earlsthoughtsandrants.wordpress.com
Anti-evolution statements are more than warranted. Evolution is unfounded and goes against anything resembling logic or truth. What is presented as evidence in support of evolution is nothing short of conjecture.
I’ve let the second comment though, and you can find it here. Feel free to educate Earl about evolution if you wish. But be aware that your efforts will be futile. Any person who says “evolution is unfounded” after asserting that he’d found “information which supports evolution” is either completely clueless or, more likely, willfully ignorant.
I ain’t taking the bait.
Earl? As in “My Name Is …” or “Duke of …”?
“UhhhEarlgitcha ‘nuther beer if’n y’all stop channel surf’n an’ leave the tv on one of them good ol’ Clint Eastwood westerns.”
The linked website has only two “rants”, one about the world ending, and another asserting that being gay is a choice.
I must say that Earl has many other problems besides his doubts concerning evolution. He should get off line and seek professional help. Just a piece of advice Earl, it’s not okay to be an ignorant bigot out in public. You are impressing no one.
At least creationists of the ID(iot) movement like to nit-pick about interesting things like bacterial flagella. Of course the more specific the topic attacked, the more specific the advance for Evolution.😌
Yeah, Driving down the road yesterday I saw an old lady carrying a big sign that said, Jesus is coming are you ready. Very harmless stuff really, but what does the public actually think about this person. Would you actually want to have a conversation with this person? Explore what she thinks about evolution?
evidence in support of evolution is nothing short of conjecture
No Earl, it’s evidence; you meant so-called evidence, bad choice of phrase on your part. Consult the Creationist Phrasebook, widely available in all media.
I stopped trying to convince people about evolution long ago. If they can look at a fossil in stone and tell me that God put it there to test their faith, I don’t see much point in continuing.