Shoot me now!: Ocasio-Cortez claims she’s part Jewish

Ocasio-Cortez still shows herself to be a slow-learning attention seeker, and now seems poised to repeat the whole Elizabeth Warren debacle. I’m not betting the menorah on this ancestry tale! (Click on the screenshot to read the dubious claim.)





But the center will not hold, methinks:

A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez, 29, did not immediately return a request for comment from NBC News asking how long she has known about her Jewish heritage and how she was made aware of it.

And now it seems that AO-C be doing a bit of backpedaling. First, this:

Before everyone jumps one me – yes, culture isn’t DNA. But to be Puerto Rican is to be the descendant of:

African Moors + slaves,

Taino Indians,

Spanish colonizers,

Jewish refugees,

and likely others. We are all of these things and something else all at once – we are Boricua. https://t.co/IFC4mwAjor — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 10, 2018

So Ocasio-Cortez may not have genes from Sephardic Jews but has Jewish culture? What does that mean?

What it means, of course, is that she’ll pander to the Jews when it’s politically helpful, all the while opposing a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine problem.

Then some more “clarification” in The Jerusalem Post:

Clarifying her comments, she explained, “Just because one concrete identity may not be how we think of ourselves today, nor how we were raised, it doesn’t mean we cannot or should not honor the ancestors + stories that got us here. I was raised Catholic, & that identity is an amalgam too – especially in Latin America.” “If anything, the stories of our ancestry give us windows of opportunity to lean into others, to seek them out, and see ourselves, our histories, and our futures, tightly knit with other communities in a way we perhaps never before thought possible.”

My view: “DNA or shut up!” If she doesn’t have DNA evidence, she should have kept her gob closed, though going that whole Elizabeth Warren/ancestry route is dangerous.

And from another story (from July) in the same venue:

In a clear shift from proclaiming Israel has a right to exist during an televised interview on Saturday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic candidate from New York City, took a neutral stance on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a live conversation on Sunday hosted by left-wing American news program Democracy Now! The 90-minute discussion was moderated by Amy Goodman and was also attended by Barcelona mayor Ada Colau Ballano. Near the end of the discussion, Goodman asked the 28-year-old candidate, “are you still for a two-state solution with Israel and Palestine?” Without taking a firm stance on the conflict Ocasio-Cortez replied: “Well, you know I think this is a conversation that I am engaging in with activists right now because this is huge.” Without specifying which activists she’s speaking with, Ocasio-Cortez kept a safe distance from a direct answer and added: “You know, especially over this weekend – and this is a conversation that I’m sitting down with lots of activists in this movement on and I’m looking forward to engaging this conversation.”

As I said, she’s the Sarah Palin of the Left. There’s even a bit of Trumpishness in her doing politics by Twitter.