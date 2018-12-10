Shoot me now!: Ocasio-Cortez claims she’s part Jewish

Ocasio-Cortez still shows herself to be a slow-learning attention seeker, and now seems poised to repeat the whole Elizabeth Warren debacle. I’m not betting the menorah on this ancestry tale! (Click on the screenshot to read the dubious claim.)
But the center will not hold, methinks:
A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez, 29, did not immediately return a request for comment from NBC News asking how long she has known about her Jewish heritage and how she was made aware of it.
And now it seems that AO-C be doing a bit of backpedaling. First, this:
So Ocasio-Cortez may not have genes from Sephardic Jews but has Jewish culture? What does that mean?
What it means, of course, is that she’ll pander to the Jews when it’s politically helpful, all the while opposing a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine problem.
Then some more “clarification” in The Jerusalem Post:
Clarifying her comments, she explained, “Just because one concrete identity may not be how we think of ourselves today, nor how we were raised, it doesn’t mean we cannot or should not honor the ancestors + stories that got us here. I was raised Catholic, & that identity is an amalgam too – especially in Latin America.”
“If anything, the stories of our ancestry give us windows of opportunity to lean into others, to seek them out, and see ourselves, our histories, and our futures, tightly knit with other communities in a way we perhaps never before thought possible.”
My view: “DNA or shut up!” If she doesn’t have DNA evidence, she should have kept her gob closed, though going that whole Elizabeth Warren/ancestry route is dangerous.
And from another story (from July) in the same venue:
In a clear shift from proclaiming Israel has a right to exist during an televised interview on Saturday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic candidate from New York City, took a neutral stance on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a live conversation on Sunday hosted by left-wing American news program Democracy Now!
The 90-minute discussion was moderated by Amy Goodman and was also attended by Barcelona mayor Ada Colau Ballano.
Near the end of the discussion, Goodman asked the 28-year-old candidate, “are you still for a two-state solution with Israel and Palestine?”
Without taking a firm stance on the conflict Ocasio-Cortez replied: “Well, you know I think this is a conversation that I am engaging in with activists right now because this is huge.”
Without specifying which activists she’s speaking with, Ocasio-Cortez kept a safe distance from a direct answer and added: “You know, especially over this weekend – and this is a conversation that I’m sitting down with lots of activists in this movement on and I’m looking forward to engaging this conversation.”
As I said, she’s the Sarah Palin of the Left. There’s even a bit of Trumpishness in her doing politics by Twitter.
To quote the lame duck governor of Wisconsin: Molotov!
Did Scott Walker actually say that??
Speaking of Molotov, we just watched a hiLARious movie called The Death of Stalin, with Michael Palin playing Molotov and Steve Buscemi as “Nicky” Khrushchev. I laughed so hard I cried😂
Indeed, he did.
He’s always been a schlemiel. 🙂
Yeah, I saw The Death of Stalin at the theater when it was first released and thought it was a riot.
So you won’t be sending her a complimentary membership in B’nai B’rith, boss?
Your top link in the pic is faulty. HERE’S A LINK THAT WORKS
I wonder, given the anti-semitism within the left, whether this will help or hurt her.
If she turns out to be Jewish (which she probably isn’t and I’m sure we’ll never find out), it won’t hurt her because she’ll be “one of the good ones.”
From anti-Semite to self-loathing Jew, all in the course of the last day of Hanukkah, is that what you’re sayin’? 🙂
It’s always a good idea to get your positions from “activists,” especially when they’re all from one particular side. They don’t have an agenda, so you can trust them to be neutral and give you all the facts. Really, what that statement says to me is, “I’m talking to the people who support me most vehemently to find out what they want me to say.” And now the claim of Jewish heritage seems likely to be used as a smokescreen for any future stumbles she might make into the realm of antisemitic remarks and/or affiliating herself with antisemitic “activists.”
Does this, by her logic, also mean that she is a ‘Spanish colonizer’? Or should we rest easy knowing that she is a ‘likely other’.
Makes no difference to me. I applaud her effort but think her age and lack of experience would be a drawback for a small- town councilwoman.
I wish it was her age and lack of experience. The reality is that she is a successful and obvious product of “the studies”.
The narcissism is strong in this one.
What an ignorant narcissist. Between her and “the future is female and intersectional” Gillibrand, the future of the Democratic party is bright, intersectional, and female. Many women march await ahead of us to protest Trump 2020 and the next buffoon coming after him.
P.S.: I am glad this one is not stupid unlike Sarah “fruit flies” Palin. She is young, we have to be patient.
I would also like to apologize for not saying that I hate every conservative (the far right). I apologize for writing a message that may divert the attention from the real problems, instead focusing on a hard working Jewish womynx of several descents, that is trying to resist Trump and Quillette.
As a cis-het-normative-performative white male I apologize. I will try to do better, although there will be a steady state privileged residual in me.
Can’t ever get rid of that stain, white boy. Kneel before your new masters.
You can surely say that up to a point you are culturally influenced by a culture without being so genetically.
I know Westerners who lived for a long time in Japan who say that up to a point they have become culturally Japanese without claiming ancestry.
Why is it nobody ever discovers they are direct descendants of the oppressor classes? Did they never have children? How is everyone the great great grandchild of indigenous Americans but never a conquistador? Always a slave but never a slave-owner?
ding ding ding ding
Same reason reincarnated people are always famous people, and never the king’s piss-boy and whatnot.
I’ve read people claim that they have slave-owners as ancestors.
Hell, my cousins are apes. So somewhere hence I have Jewish ancestors.
This is rank cultural, and perhaps genetic, appropriation, pure and simple. I think she wants to have her cake and eat it, too.
Jewish ancestry won’t make her not a Catholic or make her support of BDS kosher.
A word of caution. Americans are not prepared to deal with a leftist like AO-C. Only when you hear people like Hugo Chavez (Venezuela’s former dictator), Nicolas Maduro (Venezuela’s dictator) or Gustavo Petro (runner up to the presidency last year in Colombia) you begin to understand their rationale. THEY ARE NOT STUPID LIKE THEIR COMMENTS SUGGEST (I apologize for the use of upper case letters but I must make emphasis on this) What they are doing is planting misinformation on people so when they are called for who they are, that is far left authoritarians who want to end democracy and basic freedoms, their constituents will not believe anyone else. It took Venezuelans many years to realize that Chavez and Maduro’s stupid comments were believed by millions of people who supported them until they ran out of food and it was too late. I believe that AO-C comments are believed in her district, and she will reinforce that with handouts and welfare, and that is all that counts to her.
Ameircan liberals have never seen this kind of politics. I do not see how she can turn the united states into a venezuela, but she is definitely walking a path other have taken. Please, do not dismiss her as stupid or ignorant. She is not.
I am a descendant of Charlemagne. So are you, if you have any reasonable amount of European ancestry. In US, that’s much more than ‘just whites’. Many people love to have a ‘famous’ ancestor; but become deflated if that is Charlemagne or anyone living nearby there at least 1400 years ago, and if they carefully investigate solid scientific knowledge.
Actually, you (as above) and I are both descendants of every human from what is now Europe 1400 years ago–rather, every such human who happens to have any presently living descendants. And that’s about 80% of all Europeans living to adulthood at the time. Charlemagne is known definitely to have a now living descendant (and that has little to do with him fathering > 17 children, among whom were Pippin the Hunchback, Hruodrud, Ruodhaid, Adelheid, and Hludowick–you remember them surely!).
See Adam Rutherford “A Brief History of Everyone who Ever Lived” (2016), p.160-161 and nearby.
I think there is every reason to be confident in Rutherford, this geneticist scientist/science popularizer. Anyway the original papers are referenced there. I’d be interested to hear a serious dispute of that last ‘confidentness’ I exhibited.
Relevance here:
So far as the DNA aspect of this type of thing is concerned, unless some pretty small upper bound is put on the allowable number of generations back one is allowed, the whole thing is a total crock.
If the designation of some people as being Jewish began about 3000 years ago, I suspect there are very few USians alive now none of whose ancestors was Jewish.
Even more jolting, the following is solid, even though contemplating the people just below makes one initially tend to disbelieve: present day Inuit inhabitants of Greenland; plus Australian Aboriginals or the recent Evangelist-shooting Sentinel islanders; plus remote Amazonian tribes.
The surprising fact is that there was at least one human living only 3600 years ago who is the ancestor of EVERY human alive today; probably lots of such universal ancestors from, say, what are present-day Taiwan and Malaysia, to get you thinking how that might have happened, given the widely dispersed and ‘isolated’ groups above.
See the same reference, continuing to read the above to p. 164
So having a common ancestor for all humans alive brings us much closer to the present than the estimates of the time of “mitochondrial Eve”, where the line backwards is a very special one–maybe 50 times closer if I remember correctly.