Self-care for men?

Have a look at this “self-care” list in HuffPo, and note that the concept of “self-care” is completely alien to men—at least of my generation, which, admittedly, is not the group at whom this post is aimed. Click on the screenshot. The Horror! The Horror!
A quote from the piece:
Whether the guy you’re gifting is stylish like Zac Efron, athletic like Stephen Curry or beloved like Jonathan Van Ness, this guide to self-care gifts for men will tick off everything on his wish list and more. From tools that will revamp his morning routine to new clothes that will refresh his wardrobe, these gifts are sure to please every kind of guy.
I must not be any of those kinds of guy. Here are a few of the gifts, which seem to me to be what women think a man should want:
Meditation journal? The point of meditating is to let your thoughts run free, but here your paramour thinks you would love to write them down. No way!
In my view, real men don’t wear slippers. But even if they do, these are about as sophisticated as Archie Bunker (and they’re not joking with that adjective!). Really, SLIPPERS? Are we Nick and Nora Charles?
With the gift below we’re in definite female territory. I don’t know many men who would say, “Moisturizer?? Oh, honey, how thoughtful of you.” (Grania tells me that all the cool and depilated boy kids now use moisturizer. I do use CVS hand cream when my skin gets dry in the winter, but not this expensive stuff.)
No, #NotAllMen want snuggly blankets. And note who’s demonstrating it!
Mushroom tea? What were they thinking? Whatever they say, this isn’t coffee.
Here’s the ultimate unwanted present. I have known many women who lit candles when I was with them, but never a man. Not one. Even if it just smelled like wax.
After looking through the gifts that every man would like, and not finding one that I liked, I suspected that the piece was written by a woman. Sure enough, when I checked I found I guessed correctly.
Here’s some of my “self-care” list:
A bottle of Cornas from a good year
A pound of See’s chocolates
A biography of Churchill
A friendly female mallard
A nice pint of Timothy Taylor’s Landlord (now available in the U.S. in bottles)
A Bengal cat
A Cohiba Lancero rolled before 2002 (the last good year for Cuban cigars)
“Gift” as a verb still grates.
I used to walk around barefoot but I tend to wear soft shoes these days- cats can play with the most amazing things and it really hurts when you tread on something hard with your full weight.
Those sophisticated&tm; slippers are pretty much the same as the pair my wife bought for me at some cheapo supermarket because I tend to wear them until they fall apart. I believe they were less than a fiver… I haven’t taken the hint, the current pair are hanging in there, albeit looking somewhat disreputable.
Hear, hear. But remember it’s the thought that counts, even if the gift ends up in the trash.
I’m still getting used to the idea of “manscaping” (though I bought a trimmer now and do it, barely) — or that guys have any need of “product.”
“Self care” – that’s a euphemism that doesn’t need explaining
Another self-care list:
Scotch, preferably Islay
Any stringed instrument
Pair of walking shoes
And a cat
(Candles are for people who do not know what asthma is)
Nice list.
Someone Who Isn’t Me drank mushroom tea once — SWIM was high on psilocybin most of the next day.
Houseshoes, yes. They sell slippers so some men must wear them.
Moisturizer, yes. I use cream for contact dermatitis I get from time to time. And dry skin in the winter.
Book to write down thoughts. I got one as a gift one year. Still have it somewhere. Pages are still blank.
I don’t visit malware distribution sites like Huffington Post. The content is just bait.
I think this is more “gifts that women want to have fun shopping for on Etsy and pretending their guy will love, when in fact he wanted beer and Xbox games”, lol.
I will say, my secret Santa at work the last two years have been male, and since each gift has to be under $10 or so, that is actually fun, trying to roll a person’s interests into a really small gift. Like one loved octopuses and beer so I got him a beer candle and octopus mug; one loved video games and beer (wait, I sense a theme…) so I got him beer gummies and a mini Pac Man game. They were SUPER gross but it was still a lot of fun.
I hope you get your duck toilet paper holder for the holidays this year, btw!
I already have the duck tp holder (I posted a photo of it). Rollo the Duck now reposes in my bathroom.
I’d rather receive a gift certificate or, even better, cash than any of this drek.
I’d go for a good quality table saw…or a bandsaw. Or maybe both.
I wear slippers pretty regularly. The kids have Legos and I scrub the floors; barefoot isn’t ideal, and tracking mud into the house is a pain to deal with. Better to put on some slippers than spend an hour cursing myself when I could be spending that hour reading or playing with my kids.
I also keep a journal. Helps to have somewhere to put my thoughts so they aren’t running around in my head, and to see what my younger self was like. It’s a good place to put those things that keep you up at night, or ideas you want to play with later. Got a few research projects sketched out in it, for example.
I don’t feel that it affects my masculinity all that much. Nor does crocheting my daughter a shawl, or scarfs for myself and my sons (look up the history of that art sometime–I’m not sure I’m manly enough to take up crochet!). I’m a field geologist; I’ve proven myself to the point where I don’t need worry about it.
Self-care for me is pretty simple: Give me a day to do what I want. That may be sitting in my chair reading. It may be felling trees. It may be building a suit of armor. I’ve done all three. The important thing is that it’s something *I* choose to do.
My slippers are already a lot warmer than those thin moccasins look.
Wouldn’t mind a nice ball-roller though.
I’ll take the BroteinBox… I guess. That’s kind of like taking someone out to dinner and making them get a garden salad for health reasons, though. Plus, many times of protein bars taste lake garbage, so I’d rather buy my own.
That said, I’d much rather have Jerry’s pound of See’s chocolate (or a 3 lb tin of holiday cookies from Costco and leave his chocolate in peace).
Reminds me of the subscription service one can join to have a present sent to you each month. Must be a different generation!