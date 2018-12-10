Self-care for men?

Have a look at this “self-care” list in HuffPo, and note that the concept of “self-care” is completely alien to men—at least of my generation, which, admittedly, is not the group at whom this post is aimed. Click on the screenshot. The Horror! The Horror!

A quote from the piece:

Whether the guy you’re gifting is stylish like Zac Efron, athletic like Stephen Curry or beloved like Jonathan Van Ness, this guide to self-care gifts for men will tick off everything on his wish list and more. From tools that will revamp his morning routine to new clothes that will refresh his wardrobe, these gifts are sure to please every kind of guy.

I must not be any of those kinds of guy. Here are a few of the gifts, which seem to me to be what women think a man should want:

Meditation journal? The point of meditating is to let your thoughts run free, but here your paramour thinks you would love to write them down. No way!

In my view, real men don’t wear slippers. But even if they do, these are about as sophisticated as Archie Bunker (and they’re not joking with that adjective!). Really, SLIPPERS? Are we Nick and Nora Charles?

With the gift below we’re in definite female territory. I don’t know many men who would say, “Moisturizer?? Oh, honey, how thoughtful of you.” (Grania tells me that all the cool and depilated boy kids now use moisturizer. I do use CVS hand cream when my skin gets dry in the winter, but not this expensive stuff.)

No, #NotAllMen want snuggly blankets. And note who’s demonstrating it!

Mushroom tea? What were they thinking? Whatever they say, this isn’t coffee.

Why not yoga classes instead?



Here’s the ultimate unwanted present. I have known many women who lit candles when I was with them, but never a man. Not one. Even if it just smelled like wax.

After looking through the gifts that every man would like, and not finding one that I liked, I suspected that the piece was written by a woman. Sure enough, when I checked I found I guessed correctly.

Here’s some of my “self-care” list:

A bottle of Cornas from a good year

A pound of See’s chocolates

A biography of Churchill

A friendly female mallard

A nice pint of Timothy Taylor’s Landlord (now available in the U.S. in bottles)

A Bengal cat

A Cohiba Lancero rolled before 2002 (the last good year for Cuban cigars)