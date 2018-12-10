Monday: Hili dialogue

Breaking news: the Brexit mess gets even more complicated (click on link to see the story)

BREAKING: Theresa May cancels a vote in the U.K. Parliament on her Brexit deal to avoid a huge defeat, a source says https://t.co/e3XaFIMHds pic.twitter.com/PQxmMEKxj2 — Bloomberg (@business) December 10, 2018

MACAVITY, THE MYSTERY CAT

T.S. Eliot

Macavity's a Mystery Cat: he's called the Hidden Paw

For he's the master criminal who can defy the Law

He's the bafflement of Scotland Yard, the Flying Squad's despair

For when they reach the scene of crime

Macavity's not there! — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) December 10, 2018

We’re back at Monday again: December 10, 2018: 15 shopping days until Coynezaa. It’s National Lager Day, celebrating a lame brew that’s not even close to a pint of good British bitter. It’s also International Human Rights Day.

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the life of Nelly Sachs, playwright and poet, Nobel Laureate in Literature, and a woman who barely escaped being sent to a concentration camp. She fled to Sweden and spent the rest of her life writing about the experience of her fellow Jews under the Nazis. The Doodle manages to get all that into one drawing.

On this day in 1520, Martin Luther burnt a copy of the papal bull (is that redundant?) Exsurge Domine, which tried to refute Luther’s 95 Theses, in front of the Elster Gate in Wittenberg. On this day in 1541, both Thomas Culpeper and Francis Dereham were beheaded on the accusation of having had affairs with Catherine Howard, Queen of England and wife of Henry VIII. The affairs were likely real ones, though the tryst with Dereham occurred before Howard’s marriage. On December 10, 1684, according to Wikipedia, “Isaac Newton’s derivation of Kepler’s laws from his theory of gravity, contained in the paper De motu corporum in gyrum, [was] read to the Royal Society by Edmond Halley.”

On this day in 1868, the first traffic lights were reportedly installed outside the Palace of Westminster in London, although I’ve found other dates for this innovation. On December 10, 1884, Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn was published. As Hemingway argued, all American literature stemmed from that book. On this day in 1901, the first awarding of Nobel Prizes took place in Stockholm on the fifth anniversary of the death of benefactor Alfred Nobel. The winners were Wilhelm Röntgen in physics, Jacobus van ‘t Hoff in chemistry, Emil von Behring in physiology or medicine, Sully Prudhomme in literature, and Frédéric Passy and Henry Dunant for peace. More Nobels: on this day in 1906, Teddy Roosevelt nabbed the Peace Prize for mediating the Russo-Japanese war. He was the first American to win a Nobel Prize.

Here’s an event new to me: the Brown Dog riots in London, a fracas over vivesection. On this day in 1907, the riots peaked when 1,000 medical students battled with 400 bobbies over a memorial to vivisected animals. Exactly two years later, Selma Lagerlöf became the first woman to win the Nobel Prize in literature.

On December 10, 1936, Edward VIII signed the Instrument of Abdication below, resigning as King of England to be with Wallis Simpson:

And here’s the speech he gave on December 11 announcing his decision:

On this day in 1953, Winston Churchill received the Nobel Prize in Literature for his history of World War II and his History of the English-Speaking Peoples. Finally, on this day in 1996, Nelson Mandela put forth the new Constitution of South Africa.

Notables born on this day include William Lloyd Garrison (1805), Ada Lovelace (1815), Emily Dickinson (1830), Nelly Sachs (1891), Dorothy Lamour (1914), Susan Dey (1952), Rod Blagojevich (1956), Kenneth Branagh (1950), and Heather Hastie (1963). Happy birthday to Heather!

Those who “passed” on December 10 include Alfred Nobel (1896; see above), botanist Joseph Dalton Hooker (1911; he helped broker the Darwin/Wallace joint papers in 1858), Damon Runyon (1946), Otis Redding (1967), Jascha Heifitz (1987), Rick Danko (1999), and Eugene McCarthy and Richard Pryor (both 2005).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has nodded off while reading:

A: You fell asleep over a book. Hili: It happens to those who read books

Ja: Przysnęłaś nad książką.

Hili: To się zdarza tym, którzy czytają książki.

Here’s a clever cartoon sent by reader Bruce:

From reader Ken, whose dental hygienist, Harvinder, sent him this video of her cat Fiona flossing. With permission I put it on YouTube.

A tweet from reader Gethyn. Synchronized cat parkour!

Awkward moment of the day. pic.twitter.com/mgp3NECt1Z — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 8, 2018

Tweets from Grania. The first one features Andy Serkis, who provided the body-movement cues and voice of Gollum in Lord of the Rings. This one nabs the honor of Tweet of the Week, and you’ll see why (it’s about Brexit):

Top Tory Trolling from Andy Serkis 😂 pic.twitter.com/3jShDqyRjV — G H Neale (@GHNeale) December 9, 2018

Basket o’ kittens:

This is too much cute 😽😽 🎥ig: lorettabritishcattery pic.twitter.com/vPlsfomAK7 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 9, 2018

A holiday cat from Stephen Knight, aka the Godless Spellchecker. I didn’t know he had a cat, but of course cats are The Official Pet of Atheism®.

When you're supposed to be decorating the Christmas tree, but there's a mini-panther in the house pic.twitter.com/z20wZL1tKK — Stephen Knight (@GSpellchecker) December 8, 2018

Still more cats, and expect to see other cats in mangers as the holiday approaches. Here we have HappyCat, the son of Ceiling Cat (fleas be upon him). Reader Dave Andrews also sent a version of this.

I guess it’s all cats from Grania today! But this video is very important, and is runner-up for Tweet of the Week:

This video is very important pic.twitter.com/vjKT8REXte — ￼ (@vinnybrack) December 7, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. Even MORE cats! I’m always dubious about the Scottish wildcat, though as I’m not sure they are in any sense a wild felid with a genome close to that of the ancestral Felis silvestris. There’s been so much interbreeding with feral cats. . . .

😻 SCOTTISH WILDCAT KITTEN BORN 😻 They are Britain's RAREST mammal and only 100 remain in the wild. That's why this little kitten is so incredibly special… pic.twitter.com/NXxO2oDcsl — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) December 7, 2018

And now for something completely different. You should have learned by now that “true bugs” are in the order Hemiptera. Here’s a big one!

Let me introduce you to the biggest true bug in the world, the fish-killing giant water bug Lethocerus maximus, from outside my hotel room in Brazil. Finally got around to identifying it; perturbed to read that their bite is excruciating – looks like I got lucky! #entomology pic.twitter.com/ZMXnS3GYUB — Mark Fellowes (@BaobabJ) December 9, 2018

Check out the vampire bats on this wild boar. Creepy!

An alarming increase of the population of wild boars, an exotic species, in southern region of Brazil may lead to changes in the ecology of rabies. Images: MPFauna Assessoria Ambiental, SP pic.twitter.com/rEoUL4xfy5 — Aline Campos (@aascarpellini) December 9, 2018

This should be tacked on the wall of the Discovery Institute: