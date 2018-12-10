Monday: Hili dialogue

Breaking news: the Brexit mess gets even more complicated (click on link to see the story)
And a response from Nick Cohen (h/t Grania):
We’re back at Monday again: December 10, 2018: 15 shopping days until Coynezaa. It’s National Lager Day, celebrating a lame brew that’s not even close to a pint of good British bitter. It’s also International Human Rights Day.
Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the life of Nelly Sachs, playwright and poet, Nobel Laureate in Literature, and a woman who barely escaped being sent to a concentration camp. She fled to Sweden and spent the rest of her life writing about the experience of her fellow Jews under the Nazis. The Doodle manages to get all that into one drawing.
On this day in 1520, Martin Luther burnt a copy of the papal bull (is that redundant?) Exsurge Domine, which tried to refute Luther’s 95 Theses, in front of the Elster Gate in Wittenberg. On this day in 1541, both Thomas Culpeper and Francis Dereham were beheaded on the accusation of having had affairs with Catherine Howard, Queen of England and wife of Henry VIII. The affairs were likely real ones, though the tryst with Dereham occurred before Howard’s marriage. On December 10, 1684, according to Wikipedia, “Isaac Newton’s derivation of Kepler’s laws from his theory of gravity, contained in the paper De motu corporum in gyrum, [was] read to the Royal Society by Edmond Halley.”
On this day in 1868, the first traffic lights were reportedly installed outside the Palace of Westminster in London, although I’ve found other dates for this innovation. On December 10, 1884, Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn was published. As Hemingway argued, all American literature stemmed from that book. On this day in 1901, the first awarding of Nobel Prizes took place in Stockholm on the fifth anniversary of the death of benefactor Alfred Nobel. The winners were Wilhelm Röntgen in physics, Jacobus van ‘t Hoff in chemistry, Emil von Behring in physiology or medicine, Sully Prudhomme in literature, and Frédéric Passy and Henry Dunant for peace. More Nobels: on this day in 1906, Teddy Roosevelt nabbed the Peace Prize for mediating the Russo-Japanese war. He was the first American to win a Nobel Prize.
Here’s an event new to me: the Brown Dog riots in London, a fracas over vivesection. On this day in 1907, the riots peaked when 1,000 medical students battled with 400 bobbies over a memorial to vivisected animals. Exactly two years later, Selma Lagerlöf became the first woman to win the Nobel Prize in literature.
On December 10, 1936, Edward VIII signed the Instrument of Abdication below, resigning as King of England to be with Wallis Simpson:
And here’s the speech he gave on December 11 announcing his decision:
On this day in 1953, Winston Churchill received the Nobel Prize in Literature for his history of World War II and his History of the English-Speaking Peoples. Finally, on this day in 1996, Nelson Mandela put forth the new Constitution of South Africa.
Notables born on this day include William Lloyd Garrison (1805), Ada Lovelace (1815), Emily Dickinson (1830), Nelly Sachs (1891), Dorothy Lamour (1914), Susan Dey (1952), Rod Blagojevich (1956), Kenneth Branagh (1950), and Heather Hastie (1963). Happy birthday to Heather!
Those who “passed” on December 10 include Alfred Nobel (1896; see above), botanist Joseph Dalton Hooker (1911; he helped broker the Darwin/Wallace joint papers in 1858), Damon Runyon (1946), Otis Redding (1967), Jascha Heifitz (1987), Rick Danko (1999), and Eugene McCarthy and Richard Pryor (both 2005).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has nodded off while reading:
A: You fell asleep over a book.Hili: It happens to those who read books
Ja: Przysnęłaś nad książką.
Hili: To się zdarza tym, którzy czytają książki.
Here’s a clever cartoon sent by reader Bruce:
From reader Ken, whose dental hygienist, Harvinder, sent him this video of her cat Fiona flossing. With permission I put it on YouTube.
A tweet from reader Gethyn. Synchronized cat parkour!
Tweets from Grania. The first one features Andy Serkis, who provided the body-movement cues and voice of Gollum in Lord of the Rings. This one nabs the honor of Tweet of the Week, and you’ll see why (it’s about Brexit):
Basket o’ kittens:
A holiday cat from Stephen Knight, aka the Godless Spellchecker. I didn’t know he had a cat, but of course cats are The Official Pet of Atheism®.
Still more cats, and expect to see other cats in mangers as the holiday approaches. Here we have HappyCat, the son of Ceiling Cat (fleas be upon him). Reader Dave Andrews also sent a version of this.
I guess it’s all cats from Grania today! But this video is very important, and is runner-up for Tweet of the Week:
Tweets from Matthew. Even MORE cats! I’m always dubious about the Scottish wildcat, though as I’m not sure they are in any sense a wild felid with a genome close to that of the ancestral Felis silvestris. There’s been so much interbreeding with feral cats. . . .
And now for something completely different. You should have learned by now that “true bugs” are in the order Hemiptera. Here’s a big one!
Check out the vampire bats on this wild boar. Creepy!
This should be tacked on the wall of the Discovery Institute:
In the 10 Commandments of logic, number 4 is wrong. An argument always assumes its premises are true. From Wikipedia
Number 4 should really be “Thou shalt not construct an argument based on a premise whose truth is dependent on your argument’s conclusion”.
Another logical fallacy that certainly should be on the list is what one writer calls the “divine fallacy,” often employed in a god-of-the-gaps argument. Here is the definition: “The divine fallacy is a logical fallacy where someone assumes that a certain phenomenon must occur as a result of divine intervention, simply because they don’t know how else to explain it, or because they can’t imagine that this isn’t the case.” For a nice summary of this fallacy, go here:
They have had years to get this sorted, I doubt that they will manage it before next March.
I wonder how many there are like me who voted leave just to give the coward Cameron a kicking. Still, no regrets… they asked a stupid question and got a stupid answer.
For anyone who decries us oldies who supposedly voted to join the EU: we didn’t; the government joined the EEC and we had a referendum about staying in back in 1974. The argument at the time made sense because the EEC was a free trade area. Subsequent goverments signed up to the change to the EU without consulting any of us, I still regard that as a retrograde step that will ultimately lead to a USU run from Brussels. I am just glad we dodged the Euro bullet.
Hear! Hear! The UK was smuggled into the EU.
In honor of the anniversary of Rick Danko’s “passing,” how about “It Makes No Difference,” for my money one of Robbie’s best and saddest tunes, and one of the greatest vocal performances in The Band’s catalog:
“It’s National Lager Day, celebrating a lame brew that’s not even close to a pint of good British bitter.”
Like scotches, there are lagers, and there are lagers. There are also bitters, and then there are bitters.
Many US consumer grade “beer” products are technically lagers, but have none of the body, flavour, or character of a good beer. They are produced much too quickly to develop any character at all.
A good (in my opinion) lager takes about 30 to 60 days (or more). A good ale takes about 15 to 30. Mass market brews are over in less than 7.
There are several UK brewers of fine ales who also make pretty good lagers, though they are far from the pale yellow fizz that the name generally evokes. Cold Snap is my favourite though I generally only get a couple of bottles, preferring Newsome’s blonde ales such as Sleck Dust and Pricky Back Otchan.
In the north of England at present, Tesco will sell you 4 bottles for £6 and you can mix and match from what they have (last week I scored Sleck as well as their two stouts for my better half). Other ales are included in the mix and match offer; I also scored Badger’s Fursty Ferret and I can heartily recommend it (bottles only, if they do cans I will never have tried it so can’t comment).
There is no accounting for the beer drinking by the masses in the U.S. I thought it might be due to knowing nothing better but I’m not sure. I have sat in a club on an American base in Germany, where a good German beer was available and yet watched many drink U.S. beer. It makes no sense at all.
Perhaps it was a yearning for the tastes of home…
I know plenty of people who actually prefer mainstream keg lagers and beers and regard a liking for the craft products from smaller brewers as somewhat fuddy duddy (I have been referred to as a member of ‘the tweed cardigan and slippers brigade’). Part of it is no doubt familiarity with the products that the Union bar or student pub purveyed, people tend to stick with what they know.
I agree but it does not make understanding the idea any better. Knowing a good brown ale in the English pub or a German pilsner such as Licher. Oh well.
I agree, it makes no sense but provides and explanation 🙂
I vividly remember an overnight stay in Bruges where the hotel was having some work done: this led to the hilarious apology for there only being 80 different beers available in the bar. We managed to sample around 40 of them between our entire party and there were still a couple of people who didn’t fancy trying the bottles so they stuck with Kronenbourg 1664 because it was on draught.
Happy days. I even had to wait 30 minutes to try one of the beers because they couldn’t find the glass (you have to have the correct glass!).
When I saw the water bug, I immediately thought, Don’t put that in your hand. Maybe they retract mouth parts out of water.
OP:
And below we see it – a peculiarly inelegant design consisting of semaphore arms & gas lit coloured glass above for smog/fog/twilight & night visibility – the contraption was operated by a police constable standing alongside. Note that it only lasted a month before a gas leak took it out. Un flic was injured:
Here’s a much better, Later NYC example from the 1920s. The finished job was electro-bronzed & the naked chap on top is presumably Mercury/Hermes [no he didn’t have winged ankles in all depictions]. I love the faked up ‘opening’ of the traffic light – before bronzing & resting on a couple of strips of wood. Class:
“You call that a traffic light?”
A stunning NYC 1920s example. Five of these were built in bronze & they’re perfect. Note the cop is up top & I suppose there’s a ladder for him to climb… Five of these were built for total $125,000 so we know that graft was going strong with the artist being somebodies nephew etc.
Happy Birthday Heather!
Particularly interesting was Priti Patel wanting to threaten Ireland with starvation as negotiating strategy. If that is the caliber of the leave campaign it’s no wonder the UK is 4 months away to a no deal brexit.
Priti Patel was commenting on a leaked UK government paper that predicted Irish GDP could fall 7pc in the aftermath of a hard Brexit. These are her words:
Technically NOT wild boar but feral pigs. Important difference. Unless someone introduced wild boar, which I doubt!
PS Alistair Cooke – what a great broadcaster he was Hili…