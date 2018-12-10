Do crows instigate cat fights?

In lieu of Readers’ Wildlife Photos today (I have a comfortable backlog), please watch these three short videos and tell me what’s going on. In all of them, hooded crows (Corvus cornix) are associated with vicious cat fights. And while the third video purports to show a crow “breaking up” a cat fight, that’s simply not true.
To me, it looks as if the crows are actually instigating cat fights, and I’m not sure why. The crows pull the cats’ tails, and the cats attack each other immediately after the tail-pull. It looks like displacement behavior: the cats get pissed off at having their tails pulled, and, unable to get the canny crows, attack each other.
Further, in all cases the crows watch the fight like ringside spectators at a boxing match. Is this entertainment for the crows? If so, did they actually start the fights so they could be entertained? I know that corvids are smart as hell, but can they be that smart?
This first video, showing two crows apparently working as a team, has gone viral, and I’ve seen it in many places. Notice how the crows’ presence riles up the tabby until it finally strikes the black cat. And, at 2:53, a judicious tail peck during a lull in the fight gets it going again:
The video below is even more amazing. The crow flies from roof to roof, inciting each cat by going for its tail, until finally the black one leaps across the roof and the vicious battle begins, with the crow continuing to egg on the cats. The entangled moggies fall to the ground and then tumble down a stairwell, with the crow looking on the whole time as the fur flies.
Crows certainly know which end of a cat is the business end, and they go for the other one!
In all three fights one of the cats is black; is that significant? At any rate, this is not a courageous crow but a nefarious one. It’s not trying to stop the feud, but seemingly promoting it! Again, during lulls in the fight (0:45 to 0:55 and 1:20 to 1:24), the crow pecks some cat tails to get the scuffle going again.
One could argue that the crow is trying to get the cats out of its territory by instigating a fight, but I’m not sure whether that would work. But one thing is for sure, hoodies—and corvids in general—are fiercely smart, with a brain/body weight ratio similar to that of cetaceans and great apes (see here and here, for instance).
All sorts of crows have been reported to show intelligence in laboratory tests, but those were all problem-solving feats, while this one looks like instigation of entertainment!
Of course, this may just be my anthropomorphizing. A post about the first video at Ars Technica suggests that tail-pulling is just a way to distract an animal to steal its food, and that this is what’s going on here. But the cats have no food, and surely the crows know that. It remains a mystery.
Couple of years ago I could hear crows a- crowing noisily outside my flat. On going outside to investigate a cat had captured a pigeon and damaged its wing so unable to fly but still making a frantic effort to get away while said cat was toying with its prey. About a dozen or more crows were on the surrounding roofs and trees calling in more crows to see the action. They were clearly getting off on the blood sport, bit like an amphitheater for them. Is this, I wondered, why a flock of crows is called a “murder” of crows?
Interesting but I’m not convinced this is what is happening here. Let’s take away one of the cats in this environment and see if the crows will continue after the cat. Cats get into fights such as this without any birds to get them going. It is about territory and other things. The crow is intending to accomplish something and stays after it. Meanwhile the cats mostly concentrate on each other.
I wonder if the crow is doing this because it knows the cat is extremely distracted. I have known some cats who, if a bird came this close, would be a dead bird.
This is my interpretation as well. Crows don’t want cats around. Thank you for the spectacular videos.
I disagree with those who think the crows do this because don’t like cats. You can find videos of a crow or crows pulling the tail of a cat when no other cats are around. Here’s one https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cjkYaT0Sss. You can also find videos of crows pulling dogs’ tails. Here’s one of a crow harassing a tethered dachshund https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j32gZWkBHUw
Even better is this a video consisting of stills of crows pulling the tails of a variety of animals — several eagles as they’re eating!, a fox, a crane or similar bird. I think it’s obvious that the crows simply get off harassing the tailed animalsOne video is titled “Crows troll all kinds of animals by pulling their tails.” They are indeed the trolls of the avian world. I think they also enjoy and thrive on the danger, must be an adrenaline rush — do crows produce adrenaline?
Here’s that video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2apOL7pKFwU, and I think the large bird in question must be a heron, but I’m not sure. Call ’em crazy. Crows just like to have fun.
I agree. Perhaps also it’s a way for boy crows to impress girl crows – their potential as nest protectors [advertising predator distraction skillz].
What comes to mind when I think about crows instigating fights is the exploding toad phenomenon. A whole bunch of exploded toads were found near a pond in Hamburg. They all had small incisions in their backs, just the size of a bird’s beak, and they’d all exploded so violently that their entrails were often found a metre away.
It turned out that crows had been divebombing the toads, and in one clean motion extracting their livers, which are very tasty and desirable for crows, their equivalent of KFC. Without their livers there was nothing to hold the rest of their organs in place, and when the toads puffed themselves up in response to the crow attacks they exploded.
Crows are clearly the ninjas of the animal kingdom.
(I’m slightly dubious about this whole story, but it’s too good not to recount.)
Your account is undoubtedly true in outline although the liver isn’t extracted via the back & the ‘exploding’ is possibly unnecessary embellishment in the original 2005 story. I can imagine a bird extracting the innards & sorting through the entrails for the liver – that might look like an explosion with the entrails a good distance from the toad corpse. READ THIS FROM AUSTRALIA, 2018 regarding crows making a meal of parts of the internals of the poisonous cane toad.
Did these Aussie crows rediscover that certain parts of poisonous toads are edible? Or is it more general – do crows experiment with poisonous food looking for edible bits – perhaps eating very small amounts at first? Or crows can detect the poison & thus easily identify safe body parts?
As I understand it, crows (and many other birds) dislike cats, recognizing that they are predators that pose a threat to them. They will harass them and try to drive them away. The fact that it leads to a fight between the cats in these videos may be incidental. Some birds will similarly chase and harass predators such as hawks or snakes.
That’s my theory – and the crows get a good chance to harass the cats when the cats are distracted.
I remember years ago listening to the CBC radio popular science show Quirks and Quarks. Somebody researching crow intelligence was being interviewed and described an episode where a crow dropped a piece of bread (or something) between two gulls. Both of the gulls went for the bread and started fighting over it. The crow then retrieved the bread for itself and sat back and watched the fight.
So definitely, they instigate fights for their own amusement.
What a bunch of busybodies/shit-disturbers those Corvus are. Fascinating!
I wonder if when the crow riles up the cat A, cat B isn’t reacting to the sounds and posture of cat A, and then, of course, that also further riles up cat A. They are then reacting to what they would otherwise see as threatening behavior from the other cat?
Something that’s very clear in all three videos is that the crows go after only one of the cats. In the first video it almost appears that they are working in concert with the black cat, which appears to be larger. There is definitely some strategy and purpose on the part of the crows.
The crows obviously own one of the cats and is training it for cat fights in which they stand to earn a lot of money (food) from the bets made by the crow spectators. 😉
Being highly intelligent, crows also must have a sense of humour and a nasty streak…
Instigating fights between predators – could that be a survival tactic? If 2 predators are fighting each other, they’re not chasing you. Do crows start fights among squirrels (non-predators)? Starting fights between gulls might be a form of indirect aggression against competitors.
Crows have a well developed theory of cats.
So, when we see people who just like to cause trouble, is that behavior that has been conserved since the LCA (last common ancestor) of humans and birds, or convergent evolution?
Sometimes something is exactly what it appears to be – I think much of that was just play.
One video claim the crows are trying to prevent a fight. Others interpret this as instigation. One conclusion: we humans project our own feelings.
When I was a kid, our cat would get upset when my brother and I would play fight on the living room carpet. The cat would attack whoever was on top. I assumed she was trying to support the underdog.