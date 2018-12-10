Do crows instigate cat fights?

In lieu of Readers’ Wildlife Photos today (I have a comfortable backlog), please watch these three short videos and tell me what’s going on. In all of them, hooded crows (Corvus cornix) are associated with vicious cat fights. And while the third video purports to show a crow “breaking up” a cat fight, that’s simply not true.

To me, it looks as if the crows are actually instigating cat fights, and I’m not sure why. The crows pull the cats’ tails, and the cats attack each other immediately after the tail-pull. It looks like displacement behavior: the cats get pissed off at having their tails pulled, and, unable to get the canny crows, attack each other.

Further, in all cases the crows watch the fight like ringside spectators at a boxing match. Is this entertainment for the crows? If so, did they actually start the fights so they could be entertained? I know that corvids are smart as hell, but can they be that smart?

This first video, showing two crows apparently working as a team, has gone viral, and I’ve seen it in many places. Notice how the crows’ presence riles up the tabby until it finally strikes the black cat. And, at 2:53, a judicious tail peck during a lull in the fight gets it going again:

The video below is even more amazing. The crow flies from roof to roof, inciting each cat by going for its tail, until finally the black one leaps across the roof and the vicious battle begins, with the crow continuing to egg on the cats. The entangled moggies fall to the ground and then tumble down a stairwell, with the crow looking on the whole time as the fur flies.

Crows certainly know which end of a cat is the business end, and they go for the other one!

In all three fights one of the cats is black; is that significant? At any rate, this is not a courageous crow but a nefarious one. It’s not trying to stop the feud, but seemingly promoting it! Again, during lulls in the fight (0:45 to 0:55 and 1:20 to 1:24), the crow pecks some cat tails to get the scuffle going again.

One could argue that the crow is trying to get the cats out of its territory by instigating a fight, but I’m not sure whether that would work. But one thing is for sure, hoodies—and corvids in general—are fiercely smart, with a brain/body weight ratio similar to that of cetaceans and great apes (see here and here, for instance).

All sorts of crows have been reported to show intelligence in laboratory tests, but those were all problem-solving feats, while this one looks like instigation of entertainment!

Of course, this may just be my anthropomorphizing. A post about the first video at Ars Technica suggests that tail-pulling is just a way to distract an animal to steal its food, and that this is what’s going on here. But the cats have no food, and surely the crows know that. It remains a mystery.

h/t: Nilou