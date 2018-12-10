A Jew argues that anti-Zionism isn’t the same as anti-Semitism. She’s mostly wrong.

Here we have Michelle Goldberg, a New York Times staff writer, making a deeply misleading argument about why anti-Zionism isn’t always anti-Semitism. And indeed, I agree with that premise, but not with Goldberg’s interpretation of what has happened and what’s happening now. The kind of “anti-Zionism” Goldberg apparently favors is indeed anti-Semitism, for it’s a recipe for the elimination of Israel and a bloodbath of Jews.

First, Goldberg notes that both Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, the two new female Muslim Congresswomen, are in favor of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, which is true. Tlaib, however, didn’t endorse BDS until after she was elected (that’s a slimy move), and even before her election she wasn’t in favor of even a two-state solution to the Israel/Palestine problem.

Goldberg seems to favor BDS as a way to solve the issue—by pressuring Israel. But she doesn’t dwell on the fact that BDS, and Tlaib’s call for the “right of return” and a single “mixed state”, would spell the end of Israel as we know it, and of Israel as a Jewish state:

No current member of Congress supports B.D.S., a movement that is deeply taboo in American politics for several reasons. Opponents argue that singling out Israel for economic punishment is unfair and discriminatory, since the country is far from the world’s worst violator of human rights. Further, the movement calls for the right of Palestinian refugees and millions of their descendants to return to Israel, which could end Israel as a majority-Jewish state. (Many B.D.S. supporters champion a single, binational state for both peoples.) Naturally, conservatives in the United States — though not only conservatives — have denounced Tlaib and Omar’s stance as anti-Semitic. It is not. The conflation of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism is a bit of rhetorical sleight-of-hand that depends on treating Israel as the embodiment of the Jewish people everywhere.

But support of BDS, and a “one-state” solution is anti-Semitic.

First, let’s dispose of the last sentence as dreck, for favoring the continuation of Israel as a Jewish state, one established by the United Nations in 1948, is not seeing it as “the embodiment of the Jewish people everywhere,” but as a refuge for Jewish people everywhere. Like many Americans of Jewish descent, I don’t see Israel as an embodiment of me or Jews as a whole. Goldberg is simply making this up.

But forget that statement. It’s more important to remember that the goal of BDS, often stated explicitly, is for the “right of return”. That is, those descendants of Palestinian Arabs who fled Israel (or were expelled for taking up arms against Jews) right after the state of Israel was announced by the UN, should be allowed to return to Israel. But of those fleeing in 1947 and 1948 (a total of about 700,000) did so at the behest of Arab countries themselves, who, planning to invade Israel (they did) after the state came into being, told Palestinian Arabs to leave so that the land would be cleared for the slaughter of those who remained—Jews.

That didn’t work out, of course. But now, by arguing that the descendants of those who left to facilitate Jew-killing should return, BDS—and Goldberg—are asking for at least 4 million Palestinian Arabs to flood Israel. All of us know that that would be the end of Israel, and lead to wholesale slaughter on both sides. But that’s what BDS wants when they chant, “Palestine will be free, from the river to the sea.” If that’s not anti-Semitism, I don’t know what is, for anti-Zionism as a “one-state” solution is a call for the extermination of not just the Jewish state, but also a recognition that Jews themselves will be exterminated.

Goldberg also makes the familiar and ridiculous claim that it’s Israel’s fault that we don’t have a two-state solution now:

A binational state might sound nice in theory, but in practice is probably a recipe for civil war [JAC: doesn’t she recognize that this is what BDS wants?] (Even the Belgians have trouble managing it.) The two-state solution appeared to offer a route to both satisfying Palestinian national aspirations and preserving Israel’s Jewish, democratic character.

Now, however, Israel has foreclosed the possibility of two states, relentlessly expanding into the West Bank and signaling to the world that the Palestinians will never have a capital in East Jerusalem. As long as the de facto policy of the Israeli government is that there should be only one state in historic Palestine, it’s unreasonable to regard Palestinian demands for equal rights in that state as anti-Semitic. If the Israeli government is going to treat a Palestinian state as a ridiculous pipe dream, the rest of us can’t act as if such a state is the only legitimate goal of Palestinian activism.

Yes, Netanyahu and Palestineare both making it very hard (in fact, almost impossible) to get that solution now, a solution that I favor. But historically it has been Palestinians, and Palestinians alone, who have foreclosed the possibility of two states! Since 1948, when Israel came into being, the Palestinians have rejected peace negotiations eight times, and a two-state solution at least five times. The most favorable was the 2000 Camp David Summit, when Ehud Barak offered Yasser Arafat two states with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine and a land bridge between Gaza and the West Bank. That was rejected by Arafat, and anyone with more than a few neurons recognizes who was responsible for the agreement’s demise. The reason was simple: Arafat simply did not want a two-state solution.

I have issues with other statements by Goldberg, but the above is my most important beef. By favoring the BDS movement that wants a one-state solution, and arguing that the “right of return” is reasonable, Goldberg is calling for not only the end of Israel as a country, but a bloodbath. Many Palestinians are trained from birth to hate Jews, to think that killing them is a good deed, and to believe that dying in that attempt makes you a martyr. You’d have to be foolish to think that a Palestinian-Jewish “one state” solution, or the “right of return” (a “right” that’s untenable) is a viable solution. It’s a recipe for civil war, as Goldberg herself admits, and a bloodbath in which both Arabs and Jews would die, but the state would end up as Palestine. That is why this particular form of anti-Zionism is indeed anti-Semitism.

Do we have anything to fear from Tlaib and Omar? Not now, as there are only two pro-BDS Muslims in Congress. But their agenda (which, as far as I know, has been the case for both of them, as well as for oleaginous Linda Sarsour) is to get rid of Israel, and that is something we should fear.