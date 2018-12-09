Surrounded by 13 polar bears!

This clip, from BBC Earth, shows 13 specimens of Ursus maritimus, the world’s largest land carnivores. I presume these scientists had a rifle with them, just in case. (As the YouTube notes say, “Gordon Buchanan and his crew find themselves surrounded by thirteen cute but incredibly dangerous polar bears: cubs and their deadly mothers.”)

Some day I’ll see these magnificent creatures, as well as their brown bear relatives snatching salmon out of Alaskan rivers.

h/t: Michael