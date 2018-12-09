Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Ceiling Cat’s Day: Sunday, December 9, 2018, and 16 days until the beginning of my personal six day holiday, Coynezaa (I have as of today received no presents). It’s National Pastry Day as well as International Anti-Corruption Day.

On this day in 1531, the Virgin of Guadalupe made its first purported appearance to Juan Diego, a Mexican peasant. Three days later, a miraculous image of Mary appeared on Juan Diego’s cloak when he visited the Bishop. The miraculously imaged cloak is now installed in the Minor Basicila of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, a hideous modern church shown below. According to Wikipedia, ” The basilica is the most visited Catholic pilgrimage site in the world, and the world’s third most-visited sacred site. Pope Leo XIII granted the venerated image a Canonical Coronation on 12 October 1895.”

The image is on the wall behind the altar. You can go behind the altar and see it close up, but there’s a moving sidewalk that whisks you by the virgin very quickly, so it’s hard to get a good look. Here are some photos I took when I visited Mexico City in November 2012—during the Mexican Atheists Meeting.

Below is the new Basicila that replaced the beautiful older one. I suppose they built it to hold more worshipers:

View of the Virgin from the congregation, with bonus preacher:

The icon shot from behind the alter (blurry because of low light and the moving sidewalk):

The moving sidewalk past the Virgin:

On this day in 1872, P. B. S. Pinchback became the first African-American governor of a U.S. State: Louisiana. Here he is: he was mostly white, born to a mixed-race woman and a white planter:





On this day in 1905, the “law concerning the separation of church and state” was passed in France, making it an officially secular state. Exactly 30 years later, the first Heisman Trophy for college football achievement was awarded to a University of Chicago player, halfback Jay Berwanger. (Back then we had a great football team.) According to Wikipedia, his aunt used the trophy as a doorstop, and it supposedly now resides in “the University of Chicago Athletic Hall of Fame”; I have no idea where that is. On December 9, 1946, the Indian Constituent Assembly met for the first time to begin drafting the Constitution of India. On this day in 1960, the first episode of Coronation Street was broadcast in the UK; it is now the world’s longest-running television soap opera (does anybody follow it?).

On this day in 1979, the complete eradication of the smallpox virus was certified by a commission of scientists, making it the only human disease completely wiped off the face of the Earth. (There is another disease in animals that’s also been eradicated. Do you know what it is?) On this day in 1987, the First Intifada began in the Gaza strip.

On December 9, 1996, Gwen Jacob was acquitted of going topless (“topfree”) on a hot day in Ontario; it’s still legal to do that there, but not in other provinces. Here’s what Wikipedia says about the incident and Jacob’s aquittal:

On July 19, 1991, a very hot and humid day, Gwen Jacob, a University of Guelph student, was arrested, after walking down a street in Guelph, Ontario, while topless after removing her shirt when the temperature was 33 °C (91 °F) and was charged with indecency under Section 173(1)(a) of the Criminal Code. Police stated that they acted following a complaint from a woman who was upset that one of her children had seen Jacob topless.Jacob stated she did it because men were doing it and she wanted to draw attention to the double standard. She was found guilty and fined $75. In her defence she argued that breasts were merely fatty tissue. In finding her guilty, the judge stated that breasts were “part of the female body that is sexually stimulating to men both by sight and touch,” and therefore should not be exposed. She appealed, but her appeal was dismissed by the Ontario Court (General Division), and she further appealed to the Ontario Court of Appeal.In the meantime, protests against Jacob’s arrest and conviction led to further charges against others, in particular R. v. Arnold but in this case McGowan P.C.J. applied the test of community standard of tolerance, following Butler, stating that the action of being topless caused no harm and thus did not exceed community standards of tolerance. She commented, “Undoubtedly, most women would not engage in this conduct for there are many who believe that deportment of this nature is tasteless and does not enhance the cause of women. Equally undoubtedly, there are men today who cannot perceive of woman’s breasts in any context other than sexual. It is important to reaffirm that the Canadian standards of tolerance test does not rely upon these attitudes for its formulation. I have no doubt that, aside from their personal opinions of this behaviour, the majority of Canadians would conclude that it is not beyond their level of tolerance.”Jacob was acquitted on December 9, 1996, by the Ontario Court of Appeal on the basis that the act of being topless is not in itself a sexual act or indecent. The court held that “there was nothing degrading or dehumanizing in what the appellant did. The scope of her activity was limited and was entirely non-commercial. No one who was offended was forced to continue looking at her” and that furthermore “the community standard of tolerance when all of the relevant circumstances are taken into account” was not exceeded. Although Jacob claimed she had a constitutional right, the court did not address this.

Here’s Jacob speaking at a Top Freedom rally in Waterloo three years ago:

Exactly a day ago, Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich was arrested for sundry crimes, which included trying to sell Barack Obama’s vacated Senate seat. Blago remains in prison. Finally, exactly one year ago, Australia became the 26th country to legalize same-sex marriage.

Notables born on this day include John Milton (1608), Peter Kropotkin (1842), Fritz Haber (1868; Nobel Laureate), Joseph Pilates (1883, yes, that Pilates), Margaret Hamilton (1902), Douglas Fairbanks, Jr. (1909). Elisabeth Schwarzkopf (1915), Kirk Douglas (1916, and still alive at 102), Judi Dench (1934) and Kirsten “Elect Me; I’m Woke Now” Gillebrand (1966).

Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on December 9 include Edith Sitwell (1964), Branch Rickey (1965), Leon Jaworski (1982), and Mary Leakey (1996).

