Readers' wildlife photographs

Joe Dickinson found some photos he’d sent me but I never put up (this happens sometimes due to the volume of my email). I herewith apologize and present Joe’s photos and narrative (his captions are indented):

Here is a fourth set (previously misplaced) from my 2012 trip to Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia in south central Africa.

This female yellow baboon (Papio cyanocephalus) provides a comfortable and secure seat for “Junior” while she forages.  I don’t know whether she provided the shoot that Junior finds so intriguing.

This a male of the same species.

Obviously, here are some hippopotami (Hippopotamus amphibius).

More elephants (Loxodonta africanus).

And a couple of young elephants apparently having a good deal of fun in some mud.

We were excited to get even a brief sighting of a Cape hunting dog (Lycaeon rictus). Interesting that it is not included in the genus Canis.

And yet the black-backed jackal (Canis mesomelas) is lumped with wolves and domestic dogs.

This is a solitary young male lion (Panthera leo), probably ejected from his natal pride and hanging out alone unless/until he gets a shot at taking over a pride.

Termite mounds, built by managers of the genus Macrotermes, are a ubiquitous feature of African landscapes.

Here is a common warthog (Phacochaerus africanus).

Finally, a pod of hippos:

 

    Allow me to point a small typo: the latin name of the baboon species is "cynocephalus", for "dog headed". "Cyanocephalus" could mean "blue headed", which would be more apt to describe male mandrills (Mandrillus sphinx).

    Reply
    Joe Dickinson
      Posted December 9, 2018 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

      Thanks for catching that. Not sure whether I'm responsible or it was my spell checker.

      Reply
