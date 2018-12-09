Readers’ wildlife photographs

Joe Dickinson found some photos he’d sent me but I never put up (this happens sometimes due to the volume of my email). I herewith apologize and present Joe’s photos and narrative (his captions are indented):

Here is a fourth set (previously misplaced) from my 2012 trip to Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia in south central Africa. This female yellow baboon (Papio cyanocephalus) provides a comfortable and secure seat for “Junior” while she forages. I don’t know whether she provided the shoot that Junior finds so intriguing.

This a male of the same species.

Obviously, here are some hippopotami (Hippopotamus amphibius).

More elephants (Loxodonta africanus).

And a couple of young elephants apparently having a good deal of fun in some mud.

We were excited to get even a brief sighting of a Cape hunting dog (Lycaeon rictus). Interesting that it is not included in the genus Canis.

And yet the black-backed jackal (Canis mesomelas) is lumped with wolves and domestic dogs.

This is a solitary young male lion (Panthera leo), probably ejected from his natal pride and hanging out alone unless/until he gets a shot at taking over a pride.

Termite mounds, built by managers of the genus Macrotermes, are a ubiquitous feature of African landscapes.

Here is a common warthog (Phacochaerus africanus).

Finally, a pod of hippos: