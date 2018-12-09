Jamal Khashoggi’s last words as he was murdered

This report from CNN (click on screenshot below), based on tapes made (we don’t know how) inside the Turkish consulate in Istanbul, clearly indicates that Turkish journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered very soon after he went inside the consulate to procure papers allowing him to get married.
Eventually we’ll get the whole transcript, but it won’t be pretty. The CNN report characterizes other stuff on the transcript:
Without any further dialogue, according to the source, the transcript indicates that several people set upon Khashoggi.
Noises follow, and very quickly Khashoggi is fighting for air. . .
. . . Despite his desperate pleas, the last discernible words the transcript records for Khashoggi are:
“I can’t breathe.”
The transcript notes more noises, and several more voices.
One of those voices is identified on the transcript by Turkish authorities as belonging to Dr. Salah Muhammad al-Tubaiqi, the head of forensic medicine at Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry, the source says.
Aside from Khashoggi and Mutreb, he is the only other voice identified by name on the transcript.
As the transcript continues, it is clear Khashoggi is not yet dead.
The transcript notes the noises that can be heard on the tape, almost in the manner that subtitles describe moments in movies where there is no dialogue.
“Scream.”
“Scream.”
“Gasping.”
Then, the transcript notes other descriptions.
“Saw.”
“Cutting.”
Tubaiqi is noted giving some advice to other people in the room, apparently to help them deal with the appalling task.
“Put your earphones in, or listen to music like me.”
. . . The transcript notes the sounds of Khashoggi’s body being dismembered by a saw, as the alleged perpetrators are advised to listen to music to block out the sound.
And, according to the source, the transcript suggests that a series of phone calls are made, briefing them on progress. were made to senior figures in Riyadh.
It’s not clear if Khashoggi was dismembered (yes, there are sawing sounds) before he was dead. I hope not.
There’s nothing on the transcript so far to prove that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered this, or knew about it, but really, can anyone believe he was out of the loop? The head of forensic medicine at Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry was part of the murder squad, and how could that happen without the Prince’s knowledge?
I suggest regime change, and if this results in political chaos, all the better. I can’t imagine Saudi Arabia coming out the worse for it.
There are reports that Trump’s son-in-law and top West Wing adviser, Jared Kushner, has been conferring with Mohammed bin Salman (who, months ago, was picked up on an intelligence intercept bragging that he had Kushner “in [his] pocket”) on what MbS should do to weather the blowback from the Khashoggi assassination.
I recall nothing so chilling in our international affairs as the laughing, exuberant high-five greeting between MbS and Vladimir Putin at the recent G-20 conference in Argentina.
My god, what has this nation come to? Is there no moral conscience left at the highest reaches of our government?
+1
These are too interesting times.
And where is the moral conscience of our population? Especially the religious ones.
“Is there no moral conscience left at the highest reaches of our government?”
I’m afraid not. At least not enough to make any difference.
That’s pretty horrific. From what CNN has published so far, I’m guessing that he was still alive when… Screaming and gasping from the pain of …
Congress can take action, right? They’d just need a veto-proof number of supporters to get a law passed directing the Dept. of State et al. to do so and so, I’d have thought.
Congress can certainly enact Magnitsky-style sanctions against MbS and Saudi Arabia — and should.
If that requires Senate(GOP) approval(and I think it does), It’s not going to happen.
Whoa. Talk about brutal. When this transcript first came out, it was hard to listen to.
The congress will act, no doubt about that. Even our spineless republicans are not buying Trump’s garbage on this. I also heard about the Jared Kurshner business. He called the prince to coach him on what stories to tell. This whole thing is just proof that Trump has been purchased by this guy and Putin.
Trump had tried to keep his CIA chief from briefing congress but that did not work either. I think Saudi will have to get rid of this prince if they want to do business.
“Trump had tried to keep his CIA chief from briefing congress…”,
It’s such a relief to see that the U.S. governmental structure is divided into many centers of authority. Otherwise, I’m afraid, there wouldn’t be any future.
I wonder if Trump and Jared still have their earphones on?
Since when does morality trump money in the Republican Party? Nothing will be done, more weapons will be sold and republicans will continue being complete and total lying hypocrites while democrats will continue being weak-willed putzs.
I do not think you have been paying attention. Action will be taken by congress according to all the stories and news I am getting. Do your words have any evidence or are you just providing opinion?
I would dearly love to be proved incorrect. But, I am very much a cynic. What evidence is there that the US will crack down on our Saudi allies? When have we ever, even after 9/11, when the majority of terrorists came from Saudi Arabia? Yeah, it’s my opinion, but sadly it’s not an unwarranted one. I have absolutely nothing to prove to you, but I will be happy to be incorrect. It’s not a contest. It’s life and death and stupid, petty politics.
Okay, just checking. I know things do not happen quickly in government, they never do. But several republicans have said MBS had Khashoggi killed and one even said in a court of law he would be found guilty in about 30 minutes. Sanctions are going to be in play and some are saying any military sales to this country will not happen. Give it a bit more time and see.
It is likely that the Saudi / Trump connections will be investigated by the House. We know that the Saudi’s booked 500 hotel rooms in the Trump hotel – $250 million and did similar things in other Trump building in the recent past. How much money went to Kurshner to bail him out? The Trump family really stinks on this one and it is not that much different than Russia.
As I have suggested before, MBS presumably instructed the Saudi team to bring Jamal Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia for a little talk. Unfortunately, their tight budget required them to take him back in their hand-luggage, in 15 pieces.
I said it before but while Republicans can excuse Trump cozying up to Russia because they actually admire a country that’s majority white, nominally Christian, and virulently anti-gay, Saudi Arabia is a tougher sell.
But Republicans, like VP Pence for example, can be counted on to revere religious faith.
And Saudia is notable for the stringency of state-enforced religious piety. Come to think of it, Vladimir Vladimirovich makes a point of wearing a Russian Orthodox cross. Why, his friendly relations with MBS could be viewed as a model of Ecumenicism.