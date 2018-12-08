Time to impeach Trump

The Mueller investigation continues to dig up dirt on members of the Trump administration, and now The Donald seems to have gotten soiled himself. According to today’s New York Times:

Federal prosecutors said on Friday that President Trump directed illegal payments to ward off a potential sex scandal that threatened his chances of winning the White House in 2016, putting the weight of the Justice Department behind accusations previously made by his former lawyer. The lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, had said that as the election neared, Mr. Trump directed payments to two women who claimed they had affairs with Mr. Trump. But in a new memo arguing for a prison term for Mr. Cohen, prosecutors in Manhattan said he “acted in coordination and at the direction of” an unnamed individual, clearly referring to Mr. Trump. In another filing, prosecutors for the special counsel investigating Russia’s 2016 election interference said an unnamed Russian offered Mr. Cohen “government level” synergy between Russia and Mr. Trump’s campaign in November 2015. That was months earlier than other approaches detailed in indictments secured by prosecutors. And in a separate case on Friday, the special counsel accused Paul Manafort, Mr. Trump’s campaign chairman, of lying about his contacts with an individual they accuse of ties to Russian intelligence, and about his interactions with Trump administration officials after he was indicted on criminal charges. Together, the filings laid bare the most direct evidence to date linking Mr. Trump to potentially criminal conduct, and added to an already substantial case that Russia was seeking to sway the 2016 election in his favor. Mr. Trump sought on Friday to dismiss the news, claiming it “Totally clears the President. Thank you!”

As you may know, impeachment charges are brought by the House of Representatives, which will be majority Democratic in January, but the impeachment must be voted on by the Senate after a hearing in that chamber. A two-thirds Senate majority is required to successfully impeach someone, and of course, the Senate is a majority Republican chamber.

Conviction in the Senate simply removes a President from office, but he—Trump in this case—may also face criminal charges. Those are usually brought after the President is out of office because of the general feeling that there should be no criminal prosecution of a sitting President.

Now Trump’s removal would make Mike Pence President until 2020, not the best outcome. However Pence isn’t a good candidate for President, and if the Democrats can field a good candidate in two years, then we stand a chance of gaining back the White House. (Many names are already being mentioned, including Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden).

This all, of course, depends on the willingness of the Democrats to bring charges, of the Senate to convict, and, most of all, on the evidence that Robert Mueller has that Trump colluded in the Russia affair, made illegal payments for silence, lied to Mueller, and so on. I’m betting that the evidence is sufficient to bring an impeachment (impeachment, of course, is just the bringing of charges and the trial, not the conviction).

Let’s take two votes, just for fun. You don’t have to answer “yes” to the first one to answer the second one, which is simply your guess about what would happen if Trump is impeached. And, of course, you can weigh in below.

