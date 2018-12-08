Time to impeach Trump

The Mueller investigation continues to dig up dirt on members of the Trump administration, and now The Donald seems to have gotten soiled himself. According to today’s New York Times:
Federal prosecutors said on Friday that President Trump directed illegal payments to ward off a potential sex scandal that threatened his chances of winning the White House in 2016, putting the weight of the Justice Department behind accusations previously made by his former lawyer.
The lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, had said that as the election neared, Mr. Trump directed payments to two women who claimed they had affairs with Mr. Trump. But in a new memo arguing for a prison term for Mr. Cohen, prosecutors in Manhattan said he “acted in coordination and at the direction of” an unnamed individual, clearly referring to Mr. Trump.
In another filing, prosecutors for the special counsel investigating Russia’s 2016 election interference said an unnamed Russian offered Mr. Cohen “government level” synergy between Russia and Mr. Trump’s campaign in November 2015. That was months earlier than other approaches detailed in indictments secured by prosecutors.
And in a separate case on Friday, the special counsel accused Paul Manafort, Mr. Trump’s campaign chairman, of lying about his contacts with an individual they accuse of ties to Russian intelligence, and about his interactions with Trump administration officials after he was indicted on criminal charges.
Together, the filings laid bare the most direct evidence to date linking Mr. Trump to potentially criminal conduct, and added to an already substantial case that Russia was seeking to sway the 2016 election in his favor.
Mr. Trump sought on Friday to dismiss the news, claiming it “Totally clears the President. Thank you!”
As you may know, impeachment charges are brought by the House of Representatives, which will be majority Democratic in January, but the impeachment must be voted on by the Senate after a hearing in that chamber. A two-thirds Senate majority is required to successfully impeach someone, and of course, the Senate is a majority Republican chamber.
Conviction in the Senate simply removes a President from office, but he—Trump in this case—may also face criminal charges. Those are usually brought after the President is out of office because of the general feeling that there should be no criminal prosecution of a sitting President.
Now Trump’s removal would make Mike Pence President until 2020, not the best outcome. However Pence isn’t a good candidate for President, and if the Democrats can field a good candidate in two years, then we stand a chance of gaining back the White House. (Many names are already being mentioned, including Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden).
This all, of course, depends on the willingness of the Democrats to bring charges, of the Senate to convict, and, most of all, on the evidence that Robert Mueller has that Trump colluded in the Russia affair, made illegal payments for silence, lied to Mueller, and so on. I’m betting that the evidence is sufficient to bring an impeachment (impeachment, of course, is just the bringing of charges and the trial, not the conviction).
Let’s take two votes, just for fun. You don’t have to answer “yes” to the first one to answer the second one, which is simply your guess about what would happen if Trump is impeached. And, of course, you can weigh in below.
and this one:
trump will attempt to pardon himself.
Indeed he will. Poll results are interesting so far. I am thinking he won’t be impeached, but if he were – I do think he’ll be convicted. I’m in the minority!
Then we are a minority of at least two with that combination
I expect the evidence to be incontrovertible. Unlike Nixon, trump won’t resign for the good of the party. It’s gonna get crazy.
For all the loyalty he demands, he himself has none (other than to himself).
What part of NPD don’t you get?
I don’t think he’ll be impeached because the Dems in the House know that keeping him dangling gives them a stronger platform to run on in 2020. I also don’t want him removed before January 2021 because that would allow a President Pence (and I just threw up a little in my mouth) to pardon him.
I want him to rot in prison, pale and bald and lonely. No golfing, no porn mistresses. Only cinderblock walls and a white porcelain toilet without a lid, none of the faux gaudiness of his properties.
That’s what he is already, underneath the pancake makeup, the frou-frou comb-over, and the pomp and circumstance of the presidency.
In my opinion, and as much as I’d like to see Trump brought to justice, it would be a strategic error for the House to vote impeachment without being assured of the votes in the Senate to convict. That’s going to require some strong, conclusive evidence — more than what’s been revealed so far.
Out of curiosity, what do you think it would take?
The pee tape might do it. Short of that, and more likely, proof of a long standing criminal association between Trump and Russia. Mueller probably has that.
Why do you think it be a strategic error to try him unsuccessfully on articles of impeachment before the senate, Stephen?
A trial before the senate would focus the nation’s attention on all Trump’s manifest misdeeds and force the Republican senators — including the 22 GOP senators up for reelection in 2020 — to take a stand on Trump (who, between his exploding scandals and a shrinking economy, will likely by then be in an all-time popularity trough).
And give the currently supportive Republicans a chance to abandon him like rats from a sinking, orange ship.
History. It didn’t work out well for the Republicans when they impeached Clinton and failed to convict. Clinton was re-elected. Failure to convict Trump along partisan lines would give weight to his claims of exoneration and that it was a political witch hunt, at least among his supporters.
There is nothing that would convince his core supporters that he had done anything wrong. He will continue to blanket deny everything as fake news, and they won’t believe any amount of evidence. They see it as an elitist conspiracy.
So the result is that in Trump-majority districts Republicans have to stand with Trump in order to get reelected.
This is mass delusion of a religious form, in which Trump has achieved sainthood.
Should he be impeached, yes. Will he be impeached, probably not. Is it a good idea to impeach him….I’m not sure but would err on the side of saying no, it seems to me that it might be better to have him removed by the electorate. Also we might be better with a dysfunctional Trump White House than a predictably malignant and probably more effective Pence White House.
There is a good chance that Trump’s actions have already caused the beginnings of an economic downturn that will topple him in a couple of years. Months, ago the folks on 538 predicted that his days would be numbered when Fox News turns against him, so I’ll cite Tucker Carlson’s recent comments
I would like to note that while I voted NO on both, this merely reflects my belief that republicans will not ever choose rule of law over party loyalty and that I seriously doubt any president will ever face criminal charges for fear of disrupting the Washington gravy train too much. Granted, if he was a Democrat, he’d already have been strung up by his thumbs or other parts while crowds of #MeTooers and republicans bayed for his blood. But, yes, he OUGHT to be impeached and he OUGHT to be tried and probably convicted of a wide variety of crimes. I won’t hold my breath.
The first question appears to me to be not prediction but prophecy. So I answered “no opinion”
Second question seems more clear cut.
That’s my no-thinking reaction.
I answered “yes” and “yes”, but I did so half-heartedly. While I suspect it will be nearly impossible for the House not to impeach him, I fear that Republicans in the Senate will never be able to stand up against their base. This is not, IMO, a good way for this to play out.
I said yes to impeachment and no to conviction. The evidence already shown/implied far exceeds the evidence used to impeach Bill Clinton. I surmise that Mueller will come up with a very strong case for conviction in the senate but the Republicans will hang on and ignore the evidence. If that does happen, I think that could be the death of the Republican party.
The Dems would be fools to not indict, and the Gops fools to not convict.
There is no doubt that Trump deserves to be impeached and removed. Once he leaves office, for whatever reason, he can be indicted not only for his crimes as president, but the many he committed as head of his crime family. While I would bet that that there is a better than fifty percent chance that he will be impeached by the House, the odds of him actually being removed by the Senate are quite low. It would take 20 Republican senators to join the 47 Democratic senators (assuming all voted to remove) for conviction. For this to happen, there would have to be a significant drop in support from his cult. This has yet to happen. Even if it does happen, the impeachment and removal process will take so long that we will fast be approaching the 2020 election when politicians will turn their attention to getting re-elected. So, unless Trump resigns or is defeated in the Republican primaries by another candidate (both unlikely in my view), the most likely scenario is that he suffers a crushing defeat in the 2020 election, which could perhaps return the Republican Party to a center-right ideology.
It is interested to note that most opinions ignore any mention of history in their remarks. If we review both the Clinton impeachment and the Nixon vote by the house judiciary to impeach, Trump has already surpassed both in charges against him. Eventually, after the Mueller report comes in his crimes will make Nixon and Clinton look like boy scouts. I believe he will be impeached but not until after the investigation has reported. It is always possible that Pence could pardon Trump but that would certainly be suicide.
Think how close we were to having Agnew as president after Nixon. And Agnew was a bigger crook than Nixon by a good margin.
I don’t think history provides a very good guide here because impeachment is a political process and the politics of today are so different from what it was like during Watergate and the Clinton era.
But you’re right. Trump makes Nixon, et al, look like Boy Scouts.
Fat chance. Pence would sell his own grandmother.
This has to be the most corrupt administration in American history.
And to think I used to have to go watch the delightfully trashy The Borgias on netflix for my scandal, corruption and evil fix.
And its supporters think it is the most righteous.
I think impeachment proceedings should start. Will be good if people care about the law, ethics and honesty.
That theybwill not result in impeaching or impeachment seems obvious
Just to put things in perspective, the United States isn’t the only country facing a serious constitutional crisis right now. On Tuesday, the British Parliament will likely vote against Prime Minister Theresa May’s deeply unpopular Brexit deal, plunging Britain into a political crisis on a scale not seen since World War 2. The consequences are serious enough that the government is actually making plans to stockpile food and essential medicines that are imported from Europe, in case the free flow of imports ceases on 29 March 2019, the day Britain formally leaves the European Union.
So, as fascinating as the possible impeachment of Donald Tr*mp undoubtedly is, at least you’re not facing food and medicine shortages.
Indeed. It is remarkable how much damage countries can do to themselves.
As atrociously bad as May is, if she falls, you all end up with your version of Pol Pot.
Can a president be impeached for crimes he allegedly committed before he was president?
Good question. Let’s ask Bart O’Kavanaugh.
Surely Republicans must realize that if trump does not get the GOP nomination in 2020, he’ll run as an independent? A wounded trump is more dangerous to them than an impeached one.