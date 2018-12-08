Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, December 8, 2018, and National Brownie Day. It’s also the Day of Finnish Music, but I don’t know any Finnish music. How sad; let’s have some! Here’s a rousing Finnish Guard marching song:

On this day in 1660, or so reports Wikipedia, “A woman (either Margaret Hughes or Anne Marshall) appears on an English public stage for the first time, in the role of Desdemona in a production of Shakespeare’s play Othello. On December 8, 1813, Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony premiered in Vienna, conducted by Ludwig himself. And it’s a banner day in Catholicism, for on this day in 1854, Pope Pius IX proclaimed, speaking inflammably (that’s an Archie Bunker malaprop) in the Apostolic constitution Ineffabilis Deus asserted that the Immaculate Conception was true. Remember, that’s the dogma that Mary was born free of original sin, not that Jesus was conceived without sperm. It’s an example of how Catholic dogma, without any supporting evidence (even from the Bible), is simply announced by fiat. But of course the Pope, when speaking from “the chair,” is inflammable.

On this day in 1922, Northern Ireland stopped being a member of the Irish Free State. On December 8, 1941, a day after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt, speaking before Congress, declared December 7 to be a “date that will live in infamy”. Then the Congress voted to declare war on Japan. Here’s Roosevelt’s announcement:

On this day in 1955 (and I didn’t know it was so long ago), the Council of Europe adopted the Flag of Europe:

On December 8, 1980, John Lennon was murdered by Mark David Chapman in New York City. Chapman remains in prison, having been denied parole ten times since 2000. He lives in solitary confinement but is allowed one 48-hour conjugal visit with his wife every year. On this day in 2010, after the second launch of SpaceX Falcon 9 and the first of the SpaceX Dragon, SpaceX became the first private company to launch a spacecraft, put it into orbit, and recover it (except for last week). Finally—and I bet you didn’t know this—on this day in 2013 the band Metallica gave a show in Antarctica, making them the first band to perform on all seven continents.

Notables born on this day include Mary, Queen of Scots (1542), Eli Whitney (1765), Jean Silbelius (1865), Diego Rivera (1886), Lucian Freud (1922), Sammy Davis, Jr. (1925), Jim Morrison (1943), Gregg Allman (1947), Bill Bryson (1951), and Nicki Minaj (1982).

In honor of Jim’s 75th birthday, here’s my favorite Doors song, sung live (?) on the Smothers Show in 1968. I love Ray Manzarek’s baroque riff on the organ. The driving beat, however, was taken from “C’mon Marianne” by the Four Seasons. Morrison died in 1971 at age 27, Manzarek in 2013. (The song starts 37 seconds in, and there may be an ad.)

Those who expired on December 8 include Thomas De Quincey (1859), Herbert Spencer (1903), Golda Meir (1978), John Lennon (1980; see above), Marty Robbins (1982), William Shawn (1992) and John Glenn (2016).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is quoting from Ecclesiastes:

Hili: Vanity of vanities. A: Why? Hili: No friendly soul. No mouse, no bird.

In Polish:

Hili: Marność nad marnościami.

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Żadnej przyjaznej duszy. Ani myszki, ani ptaszka.

The photo below is at once cruel and hilarious (and yes, the apostrophe is wrong), but I want to see a live cat that’s been shaved this way. Is this real?

A timely cartoon:

This woman was Instagramming her donut at the moment it was grabbed by a seagull. Remember “Mine! Mine! Mine!” from Finding Nemo?

And a pun for good measure:

A tweet from reader Barry. Do you know what that weird-looking bird is? (Hint.)

Reader Vampyricon shows Darwin having a bad day:

Even the most famous scientists have rough weeks. Charles Darwin, for example:

“But I am very poorly today and very stupid and hate everybody and everything.” pic.twitter.com/o03pBG4ScI — Alyssa Phillips (@Plant_Phillips) November 30, 2018

Tweets from Grania. The first is a serious developmental anomaly in a Pogona. Which head does the thinking? Do they share the eating?

Two-Headed Bearded Dragon: 🦎Six legs, two bodies, one tail 🦎Siamese twins 🦎Polycephaly means having more than one head 🦎Identical twins occur when a single egg is fertilized, then splits into two separate embryos 🦎The twin embryos fused together again as they developed pic.twitter.com/8XapVDNZYp — Laurel Coons 🧬🧬🧬 (@LaurelCoons) December 7, 2018

Nothing, but nothing, is cuter than a baby panda. Here’s a video of a few:

made my day 😍😘😄 pic.twitter.com/BTfP6t6kkq — Pups Panda 🐼 🐻 (@itsdogpandapic) December 7, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. The first shows an unbelievably beautiful marine gastropod:

At first glance, you may think that this picture is fake or a painting. WRONG. This gorgeous jeweled top snail (Calliostoma annulatum) is very real and can be found in rocky intertidal and kelp forest habitats from Alaska to Baja California! #rockyintertidal #kelpforests #limpets pic.twitter.com/3gHRp0RCsN — LiMPETS Monitoring (@limpetsnews) December 7, 2018

The Egyptians worshiped cats, so why did they show them bringing offerings to mice? That’s just wrong!!

Every mouse has it's day! Scenes from ancient Egypt depicting cats bringing offerings to mice. #CatsOfTwitter #Caturday #Egypt pic.twitter.com/BrrODUn1WZ — David S. Anderson (@DSAArchaeology) December 7, 2018

And a shot from Lord of the Pizza:

"We wants it, we needs it. Must have the precious." pic.twitter.com/vf0ySteJSn — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 7, 2018