Here are some gorgeous swans (and cygnets!), as well as a bee, photographed by reader Mark Ayling, whose notes are indented:

Here are some photos from the pond at Brookfield Park, Littlehampton, UK. This location was the site of the Glasshouse Crops Research Institute until 1995, when the land was cleared for housing and the aforementioned park. Mute Swan (Cygnus olor) with cygnets (2012).

Female (left) and male (right) swans, with two Eurasian Coots (Fulica atra) behind. Note the larger ‘knob’ on the bill of the male. (2013)

Mute swan on nest (May 2016).

Two months later, with offspring.

Buff-tailed Bumblebee (Bombus terrestris) foraging on Common Knapweed (Centaurea nigra).