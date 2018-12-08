NYU student union passes anti-Israel divestment resolution—by secret ballot

The demonization of Israel by American college students continues apace. This week the student government of New York University (NYU) passed a resolution urging the university to divest its funds from companies that they consider complicit in the oppression of Palestinians. The Washington Square News, NYU’s independent student newspaper, reports on the motion’s passage (click on screenshot below), which was accompanied by dissent from Jewish students.

You can see the entire resolution here, which includes ridiculously ludicrous statements like this extolling the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement (BDS), which aims to eliminate the state of Israel and make Palestine free “from the River to the Sea”. They’ll deny that, but it’s palpably true.

WHEREAS, the goals of the BDS movement are three-fold: ending Israel’s occupation and colonization of all Arab lands and dismantling the Separation Wall; recognizing the fundamental rights of the Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel to full equality; and respecting, protecting and promoting the inalienable rights of Palestinian refugees to return to the homes and properties from which they were expelled in 1948 as stipulated in UN resolution 194; WHEREAS, BDS represents an inclusive, anti-racist, and non-violent set of tools to pursue the Palestinian human rights movement that is opposed to all forms of discrimination, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

The last line is a simple lie: BDS is not inclusive, it’s “racist” in being anti-Semitic, and it’s not opposed to anti-Semitism, even though it pays lip service to it.

After indicting Israel for crime after crime while never mentioning anything bad ever done by Palestinians—like refusing a generous two-state solution several times—the resolution winds up like this:

WHEREAS, during the 2017-2018 academic year, 5 NYU student clubs endorsed the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement. (See Appendix A) THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that, upon passage of this resolution, NYU will communicate to the aforementioned companies, and any other companies complicit in human rights violations, that it shall not divest if, and only if, those companies warrant that they have put in place policies designed to ensure that none of their products are used by the State of Israel in the violation of human rights. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that if Caterpillar, General Electric, and Lockheed Martin, along with any other companies involved in the violation of Palestinian human rights and human rights globally, fail to ensure the ethical use of their products, NYU will immediately divest all capital investments from said corporations; BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that NYU includes on its “Prohibited List” all corporations that profit from “the violation of Palestinian human rights, the occupation of Palestine, and the continued spread of settlements declared illegal under international law”; BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that NYU enacts a socially responsible investment policy for the university endowment that implements a screen on ethical investments that uphold human rights for all.

The resolution, conceived and introduced by two members of another anti-Semitic organization, Students for Justice in Palestine, passed with 35 student representatives voting yes, 14 voting no, and 14 abstaining.

Well, fine. Like the University of Chicago, NYU’s administration won’t bow to this kind of stuff because they have a policy of not politicizing their investments. As the Algemeiner reported:

NYU spokesperson John Beckman said the university would not abide by the measure, citing President Andrew Hamilton’s previous rejection of economic and academic boycotts of Israel. “The University opposes this proposal,” Beckman said in a statement sent to The Algemeiner. “It is at odds with the Trustees’ well understood position that the endowment should not be used for making political statements.”

So be it. The thing that really ticked me off, though, was that this vote was taken in an unusual way: by secret ballot. This was already worked out by November 4, and was indeed the way it went down. As the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported at the time:

The “Resolution on the Human Rights of Palestinians” will be voted on by the student senate next month using a secret ballot, the independent student newspaper Washington Square News reported. The secret ballot is being called a “security precaution,” but opponents of the resolution say it will prevent accountability by the student legislators.

Security precaution my tuchas! What possible reason could there be for security.? It’s not as if those who voted for divestment are in any danger from the Jewish students, nor are those who voted against it in danger of physical attacks from anti-Israel students (I suspect it was the former group that was more in favor of secrecy, while the Jewish students are likely to face more opprobrium). No, there’s only one reason the ballot is secret: to hide the vote because you’re afraid of taking a stand, and you’re probably more afraid if you vote for divestment. In other words, people want to cast an anti-Semitic vote, but they don’t want their names associated with it. It’s pure cowardice, and those who hid their votes behaved shamefully.

I’d love to know who was in favor of making the vote secret, and how it was decided.

–