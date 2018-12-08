Beavers go shopping

Well, it is getting close to Christmas. Here we see, as the YouTube notes give sketchy details:

A pair of beavers walked into a Cumberland Farms location in Fitchburg in late November. Surveillance footage shared by the company shows two walk into the store. Shortly after, one leaves while the other walks around for more than two minutes before being ushered out by staff.

They should have said, “Sorry, sir, we don’t sell trees here.”

This is Fitchburg Massachusetts.