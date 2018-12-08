Beavers go shopping

Well, it is getting close to Christmas. Here we see, as the YouTube notes give sketchy details:
A pair of beavers walked into a Cumberland Farms location in Fitchburg in late November. Surveillance footage shared by the company shows two walk into the store. Shortly after, one leaves while the other walks around for more than two minutes before being ushered out by staff.
They should have said, “Sorry, sir, we don’t sell trees here.”
This is Fitchburg Massachusetts.
Perhaps they were looking for something to spruce up the ol’ lodge?
Love it.
Saw my first beaver in the wild this year. Was driving home in the evening (dark outside) when I noticed a ‘really effed up looking cat’ crossing the gravel drive towards the pond. Realized once the headlights hit it that it was not, as I had thought, an effed up cat.
“Spruce” up, lol?
That’s enough dam beaver puns!
Oh, quit chewing the scenery! You’re being so damatic.
I love how the employee’s first thought wasn’t “I better get these beavers out of here.”
It was “I better film this.”
Beavers were reintroduced I suppose to the Midwest many years ago and have done very well. Willow trees and beavers go together like cats and mice.
“A pair of beavers walked into a Cumberland Farms location in Fitchburg in late November.”
Nice setup, but where’s the punchline?
Punch line would have been better if they had walked into Crafty Beaver.
https://www.craftybeaver.com/
I had to google “Cumberland Farms”. Kind of a highfalutin name for a convenience store. Perhaps the beavers were fooled by the name into thinking the store had healthy grub.